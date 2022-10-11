Read full article on original website
George Clooney thinks he got married too late to give people advice
George Clooney thinks he tied the knot too late to give marriage advice. The 61-year-old star - who married Amal Clooney, 44, eight years ago - has learned to shift his priorities and focus on what matters most, by finding "all the things that we have in common and not worry about the little things".
Tori Spelling admits raising teenagers is 'tough'
Tori Spelling has found raising teenagers to be a "rough" experience. The 49-year-old actress - who has sons Beau, five, Finn, ten, and Liam, 15, as well as daughters Hattie, 11, and Stella, 14, with husband Dean McDermott - admits that raising teenage children is particularly challenging. She shared: "I...
A-ha's Magne Furuholmen thinks fame is 'confusing'
A-ha's Magne Furuholmen thinks fame is "confusing". The 59-year-old musician shot to stardom alongside Paul Waaktaar-Savoy and Morten Harket in the 80s, and Magne admits that they didn't enjoy being portrayed as pop pin-ups at the time. He explained: "We went along with it in the ’80s but from the...
Meghan Trainor's new video to debut on Candy Crush Saga
Meghan Trainor's new music video will debut on 'Candy Crush Saga'. The 28-year-old pop star has teamed up with one of the world’s most popular mobile games to release her 'Made You Look' video. Meghan - who is releasing her new album, 'Takin’ It Back', in October - explained:...
Trevor Noah will officially leave The Daily Show in December
Trevor Noah will leave 'The Daily Show' on December 8. The comedian - who has fronted the late night show since September 2015 - will host his final programme later this year, having confirmed his upcoming plans to leave a couple of weeks ago. Now, Comedy Central has revealed his...
Oprah Winfrey reveals she underwent double knee surgery
Oprah Winfrey had "double knee surgery" in 2021. The 68-year-old TV star has revealed that she had two operations last year - but she's now determined to be as active as possible. She told Oprah Daily: "I had double knee surgery last year. I had knee surgery in August, and...
John Legend pays tribute to departing Voice coach Blake Shelton
John Legend has praised Blake Shelton as the "heart and soul" of 'The Voice'. The 'Ordinary People' hitmaker has enjoyed working alongside the country singer on the talent show and thinks his pal will be hugely missed when he stands down from the panel of coaches after season 23. He...
Carl Barat and Pete Doherty 'hit it off in a bickering way'
Carl Barat and Pete Doherty "hit it off in a bickering way" when they first met each other. The 44-year-old musician and Pete, 43, met when Carl was studying at Brunel University, and their relationship has barely changed over the years, in spite of the success they've enjoyed together in The Libertines.
Harvey Weinstein accuser, Ashley Judd, says portraying herself in 'She Said' was a 'really simple thing to do'
Ashley Judd, one of Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault accusers, will portray herself in the drama "She Said," based on the investigation that exposed the Hollywood mogul.
The Classmate That Didn't Exist, "Purple Mommy," And 16 Other Creepy Childhood "Imaginary Friend" Stories
"My niece lived at my old childhood home and told me she had a 'friend' who asked why I went away. I asked who it was, and she described my old imaginary friend."
19 True Crime Audiobooks And Podcasts To Listen To After Watching Netflix's Dahmer Story
More true crime listens to get addicted to.
