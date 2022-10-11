Read full article on original website
Fire damages Emily Williamson School on ULM campus
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A fire has caused damage to the Emily Williamson Laboratory School on the campus of the University of Louisiana Monroe. Witnesses say a cleaning lady smelled smoke and called 911. ULM says no injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Endom Bridge closes, realignment of two West Monroe streets continues
The state of Louisiana has been ranked as one of the lowest for senior care on multiple online lists. Out of 276 senior living facilities in the state, only five of those are ranked five out of five. A recurring recording of the Monday through Friday 6 p.m. newscast on...
Adopt-a-Pet: Judge
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - We hope you are ready for some law and order because it’s time for all to rise for Judge! He is one of the dogs available for adoption at Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter. Roxanne Smith from PAWS of NELA said Judge is about two years...
St. Frederick High School Collecting Supplies for Ft. Myers
St. Frederick High School Helping with Hurricane Ian Recovery
