KULR8

Orlando Bloom endured 'dark time' following near-death experience

Orlando Bloom endured a "dark time" after suffering a near-death experience at 19. The 45-year-old actor fell and broke his back as a teenager, and he admits that the injury left him in a negative frame of mind. In a video shared on Instagram by UNICEF, Orlando explained: "When I...
KULR8

Brandy 'is getting the rest she needs' after suffering a health scare

Brandy is "getting the rest [she] needs" after suffering a health scare. The 43-year-old singer was reportedly rushed to a Los Angeles hospital on Tuesday (10.11.22) after suffering a suspected seizure - but Brandy has now taken to social media to reassure her followers and to thank them for their support.
KULR8

Tori Spelling admits raising teenagers is 'tough'

Tori Spelling has found raising teenagers to be a "rough" experience. The 49-year-old actress - who has sons Beau, five, Finn, ten, and Liam, 15, as well as daughters Hattie, 11, and Stella, 14, with husband Dean McDermott - admits that raising teenage children is particularly challenging. She shared: "I...
KULR8

Oprah Winfrey reveals she underwent double knee surgery

Oprah Winfrey had "double knee surgery" in 2021. The 68-year-old TV star has revealed that she had two operations last year - but she's now determined to be as active as possible. She told Oprah Daily: "I had double knee surgery last year. I had knee surgery in August, and...
KULR8

Yolanda Hadid won't ever return to Real Housewives

Yolanda Hadid will never return to 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' because she didn't have a "good experience". The former model - who starred on the show for three seasons from 2012 to 2016 - reflected on how much she "struggled" with Lyme disease during her time on the programme and admitted she never worked "with a full set of brains" as a result.
