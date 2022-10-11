Read full article on original website
Sir Anthony Hopkins launches an NFT series
Sir Anthony Hopkins is launching his own NFT series. The 84-year-old actor is set to release his NFT series - which is called The Eternal Collection - on Thursday (10.13.22), and the Oscar-winning star has turned to some of his most iconic on-screen roles for inspiration. Anthony - who has...
George Clooney thinks he got married too late to give people advice
George Clooney thinks he tied the knot too late to give marriage advice. The 61-year-old star - who married Amal Clooney, 44, eight years ago - has learned to shift his priorities and focus on what matters most, by finding "all the things that we have in common and not worry about the little things".
Oprah Winfrey reveals she underwent double knee surgery
Oprah Winfrey had "double knee surgery" in 2021. The 68-year-old TV star has revealed that she had two operations last year - but she's now determined to be as active as possible. She told Oprah Daily: "I had double knee surgery last year. I had knee surgery in August, and...
A-ha's Magne Furuholmen thinks fame is 'confusing'
A-ha's Magne Furuholmen thinks fame is "confusing". The 59-year-old musician shot to stardom alongside Paul Waaktaar-Savoy and Morten Harket in the 80s, and Magne admits that they didn't enjoy being portrayed as pop pin-ups at the time. He explained: "We went along with it in the ’80s but from the...
Brandy 'is getting the rest she needs' after suffering a health scare
Brandy is "getting the rest [she] needs" after suffering a health scare. The 43-year-old singer was reportedly rushed to a Los Angeles hospital on Tuesday (10.11.22) after suffering a suspected seizure - but Brandy has now taken to social media to reassure her followers and to thank them for their support.
Meghan Trainor's new video to debut on Candy Crush Saga
Meghan Trainor's new music video will debut on 'Candy Crush Saga'. The 28-year-old pop star has teamed up with one of the world’s most popular mobile games to release her 'Made You Look' video. Meghan - who is releasing her new album, 'Takin’ It Back', in October - explained:...
Carl Barat and Pete Doherty 'hit it off in a bickering way'
Carl Barat and Pete Doherty "hit it off in a bickering way" when they first met each other. The 44-year-old musician and Pete, 43, met when Carl was studying at Brunel University, and their relationship has barely changed over the years, in spite of the success they've enjoyed together in The Libertines.
