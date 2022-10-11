Read full article on original website
The World’s Largest Clear-Cut Diamond Is Mounted on the Queen’s Scepter. Now South Africa Wants It Back.
The death of Queen Elizabeth II last week has raised questions regarding the ownership of the world’s largest known clear-cut diamond. The Great Star of Africa, otherwise known as Cullinan I, is currently mounted on the late sovereign’s royal scepter but originally hails from South Africa. The 530-carat diamond was presented to King Edward VII in 1907, two years after it was discovered in a private mine in Cullinan. Many South Africans view Britain’s acquisition of the jewel as illegitimate and are calling for the British royal family to return it to the country, as reported by CNN.“The Cullinan Diamond must...
King Charles Wasn't Allowed To Join The Royals In One Part Of The Queen's Funeral
The royal family gathered together to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II during her public funeral on September 19, with her nearest and dearest (including her young great-granddaughter, Princess Charlotte, who paid a special understated tribute) attending a touching ceremony at Westminster Abbey as her body was taken around London as the public paid tribute to the late monarch. Of course, the queen's son and the new head of the monarchy, King Charles II, was there, but there was one aspect of the event he was prevented from taking part in.
King Charles III Ordered to Stay Away From Planned Appearance After Queen Elizabeth's Death
King Charles III has been ordered to stay away from a big planned appearance, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, his mother. The Daily Mail reports that sourced stated new British Prime Minister Liz Truss objected to King Charles attending the Cop27 climate change summit in Egypt, as the two are said to have differing views on the urgency of climate change. However, Buckingham Palace has refuted the reports.
Buckingham Palace 'denies claims that King Charles III will be crowned on June 3 next year in slimmed-down coronation'
Buckingham Palace has denied speculation that King Charles III will be coronated on June 3 next year. It comes after the date, which falls on a Saturday, was reported by Bloomberg quoting anonymous 'UK officials'. The publication said the date would represent a 'touching tribute' to the Queen, marking 70...
Queen Consort Camilla Slips on Her Go-To Sole Bliss Pumps with King Charles III in Scotland
Queen Consort Camilla brought her comfort-focused shoe style to Scotland on her latest royal visit. While greeting the Aberdeenshire community in Ballater with King Charles III for their support following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the new queen attended a reception at Station Square in a short gray wool jacket with a red, black and light gray plaid lining. Featuring pointed lapels, the piece was paired with a coordinating plaid knee-length skirt and matte black tights. Finishing the royal’s ensemble was a gray leaf-printed scarf, blue gloves and small drop earrings.
Danish royal Princess Mary ‘uninvited’ from Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
The absence of a prominent Danish royal from the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II was due to her invite being revoked at the last minute by the UK government, reports have claimed. Denmark’s royal family issued a statement last Tuesday (13 September) announcing that Prince Frederik would be joined at...
Why Camilla, Queen Consort, will be crowned beside King Charles at his coronation, but Prince Philip was never crowned king
The late Queen Elizabeth's husband, Prince Philip, wasn't crowned king at her coronation likely because the title is considered superior to queen.
King Charles III's New Portrait Features Photograph of Parents Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip
Watch: Read What King Charles III Wrote to Queen Elizabeth II. Memories of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip remain inside palace walls. A royal portrait of King Charles III was released Sept. 23, picturing His Majesty carrying out official government duties in front of a photograph of his late parents. Taken in the Eighteenth Century Room at Buckingham Palace, the image showed Charles, 73, reading papers from the Red Box—a case containing documents from ministers in the United Kingdom and representatives from the Commonwealth—as pictures of Elizabeth and Philip hung in the background.
Who owns Windsor Castle? The history of the royal residence where Queen Elizabeth II was put to rest
For nearly a millennium, Windsor Castle has been the home of the British royal family and is the oldest inhabited castle in the world. Queen Elizabeth II, during her 70-year reign as Britain's longest-serving monarch, used the castle as one of her official residences. Outside of living quarters, Windsor Castle also has been used for ceremonial purposes, such as hosting heads of state.
Everything you need to know about the Imperial State Crown: the dazzling diadem atop the Queen's coffin
The sparkling crown which is currently sitting atop the late Queen Elizabeth II's coffin is quite the spectacle of royal grandeur, as well as being rich with family history. Named the Imperial State Crown, the piece originally dates back to the time of Queen Victoria, although it was redesigned for the coronation of the Queen's father, King George VI, in 1937, and shortened by an inch for Her Majesty's own coronation.
King Charles’ coronation date revealed by Palace – with Camilla to be crowned as Queen by his side
CHARLES will be crowned King alongside his wife Camilla on May 6 next year, the Palace has confirmed today. His Majesty's coronation at London's Westminster Abbey will take place almost 70 years after his mother's ceremony in 1953. Detailed plans are yet to be finalised as to whether there will...
King Charles III to be crowned May 6 next year, palace says
LONDON — (AP) — King Charles III will be crowned at Westminster Abbey on May 6 in a ceremony that will embrace the past but look to the modern world after the 70-year reign of the late Queen Elizabeth II. Tuesday’s announcement from Buckingham Palace comes amid speculation...
Prince George And Princess Charlotte Will Have A Role In Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral
Prince George of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales will attend their great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral, according to an order of service for the ceremony released by Buckingham Palace on Sunday. Nine-year-old George and 7-year-old Charlotte will walk behind the Queen's coffin as it is carried up the...
Queen Elizabeth II’s final resting place revealed in new Windsor Castle photograph
London CNN — Buckingham Palace has released a photograph of Queen Elizabeth II’s final resting place within St. George’s Chapel following her interment in Windsor on Monday. An engraved ledger stone featuring the name of the late monarch was installed in the King George VI Memorial Chapel,...
Buckingham Palace announces date for King Charles III’s coronation: Details
Mark your calendars royal watchers because the date for King Charles III’s coronation has officially been set. Buckingham Palace announced on Oct. 11 that the coronation of His Majesty is scheduled for Saturday, May 6, 2023. The ceremony will take place at London’s Westminster Abbey, and will be conducted...
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Make their First Major Appearance as Mr. and Mrs. Affleck
Mr. and Mrs. Affleck made quite an entrance last night at their first red-carpet event as a married couple. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were among the guests at the Ralph Lauren spring/summer 2023 runway show held at the beautiful Huntington Library in San Marino, California. For the occasion, the...
This is what Prince Charles's coronation will be like
Up until his mother's death, Prince Charles had been the heir apparent to the throne of Great Britain since he was three years old, and he was just four when he sat between his grandmother, the Queen Mother, and his aunt, Princess Margaret, at his mother's coronation in 1953. But...
King Charles III coronation: Everything we know about 2023 ceremony
Now that the mourning period and state funeral for the late Queen Elizabeth II is over, government officials are said to making plans for King Charles III’s coronation. The last time Britain held a coronation ceremony was 70 years ago, when the Queen was crowned on 2 June 1953 at the age of 27.
The Special Connection Between King Charles’s Coronation and His Grandson Archie
King Charles has finally set the date for his coronation ceremony. The monarch will soon stand in front of the entire world and be officially crowned the King of England (though the title itself already passed to him upon his mother's death). And now, we’re learning the celebratory event falls on the same day as another special occasion.
King Charles's coronation will be at Westminster Abbey on Saturday May 6: Monarch and Queen Consort Camilla will both be crowned in ceremony lasting just ONE hour on Harry and Meghan's son Archie's fourth birthday - but there's NO promise of a Bank Holiday
King Charles' Coronation will take place on May 6 next year with the Queen Consort being crowned alongside him, Buckingham Palace has revealed. The new monarch will be officially crowned in what is expected to be a scaled back version of the ancient ceremony lasting just one hour and conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury at Westminster Abbey.
