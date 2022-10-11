Read full article on original website
newsantaana.com
The SAPD will provide law enforcement in some County-owned properties including flood channels
The SAPD is responsible for general law enforcement within the boundaries of Santa Ana. However some County-owned and maintained properties, including flood channels do lie within the boundaries of the City of Santa Ana. Which Santa Ana City Council candidates will you vote for this November?. If you observe a...
newsantaana.com
OCTA buses will feature anti-Fentanyl ads
SANTA ANA, Calif. – Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer has launched a countywide anti-fentanyl ad campaign on Orange County Transit Authority buses to warn residents about the deadly dangers of fentanyl. The campaign is the latest effort by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office to combat the fentanyl epidemic that is killing Americans by the tens of thousands.
NBC Los Angeles
CalFresh Program Helps Families in Orange County With Higher Cost of Food
A trip to the grocery store means it’s time to dig deep, with the cost of food inching up like everything else these days. “I look for what’s affordable for me and my family, especially because we have a big one. I have four kids,” Vianka Lopez said.
thecapistranodispatch.com
Mission San Juan Capistrano Celebrates Street Renaming
newportbeachindy.com
‘Rosé on The Bay’ in Newport Beach Serves Up $25K for Nonprofit KidWorks
The third annual Rosé on the Bay fundraiser and friend-raiser, held recently at the bayfront home of Arlene Silvers in Newport Beach, brought over 50 women together to learn how they can support KidWorks, a Santa Ana-based nonprofit that provides academic, spiritual and leadership programs for underserved children and teens. Donations and an opportunity drawing held at the event netted $25,000 for the organization.
eldonnews.org
Three new restaurants in Santa Ana
Looking for a new restaurants in Santa Ana now it’s time to stop by and enjoy a good time with family and friends at these trending go-to spots that absolutely offer a variety of new experiences such as tasty food, refreshing cocktails and all in such a good price.
newsantaana.com
Firefighters put out a house fire in Santa Ana early this morning
The OCFA sent firefighters to a fire in Santa Ana early this morning at 12:09 a.m. to a structure fire at the 1900 block of W. Moore Ave. in the City of Santa Ana. Due to an aggressive fire attack initial knockdown occurred in under 20 mins and the fire was controlled in 34 mins.
Eater
Dinah’s Family Restaurant to Vacate Iconic Westside Googie Location — Possibly Forever
A plan to demolish the commercial buildings surrounding Dinah’s Family Restaurant at 6521 South Sepulveda Boulevard moved forward in late September with Los Angeles City Council support. The restaurant and some of its signage will be preserved and renovated, given its iconic Googie architecture, which dates back to 1957, but the rest of the site fronting Sepulveda Boulevard will be cleared to allow for the development of an eight-story, 362-unit multi-family residential building (41 set aside as affordable). The entire project spans nearly 365,000 square feet.
theregistrysocal.com
200-Unit Bolsa Row Apartments Completed in Orange County
WESTMINSTER, Calif. –– R.D. Olson, an award-winning general contracting firm and KTGY, a leading full-service architecture, branding, interior and planning firm, today announced the completion of the Bolsa Row Apartments. The 234,234 square-foot mixed-use building will serve as the gateway to the vibrant and culturally significant Little Saigon District, home to the nation’s largest Vietnamese-American population.
foxla.com
Man in wheelchair stabbed in neck while dining inside Taco Bell in Mar Vista
LOS ANGELES - An 82-year-old man in a wheelchair was brutally stabbed by another man while dining inside a restaurant in Mar Vista. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call in the 12000 block of Venice Boulevard on October 3 around 7 p.m. According to LAPD, the suspect approached the elderly man from behind as he was dining inside Taco Bell. The suspect then stabbed the elderly man in the wheelchair in the neck and shoulder and ran off from the scene, LAPD said.
orangecountytribune.com
Car hits wall, driver rescued
After a vehicle crashed into an industrial building near the Westminster-Garden Grove city border, a person was trapped inside the automobile, but was soon rescued. According to the Orange County Fire Authority, a call was received at 2:30 p.m. Thursday that a black sedan had smashed into the wall of a building in the 7600 block of Garden Grove Boulevard, pinning the driver in the auto.
fullertonobserver.com
Investigating the History of Featherly Regional Park
When my dad was an elementary school student in the early 1970s, he remembers going with a friend to Featherly Regional Park in Anaheim as part of Fullerton’s Youth Science Center. It was there that they learned about edible plants native to Orange County. Located roughly 30 minutes away from Fullerton on Santa Ana Canyon Road in Anaheim Hills, Featherly Regional Park has always been a natural riparian wilderness area. However, access to most of the park is now restricted, and the finest viewing opportunities are available from the Santa Ana River Bikeway which runs adjacent to the park.
newsantaana.com
West Nile Virus detected in Santa Ana
West Nile virus activity is still active in Orange County. New indications of West Nile virus have been found in the following cities: Santa Ana, Anaheim, Brea, Buena Park, Fullerton, La Habra and Placentia. Residents can take precautions by wearing mosquito repellent when mosquitoes are more active at dawn or...
LACC Swap Meet Owner Installs Unauthorized Fence and Fake ‘No Vending’ Signs, Blocking Off Street Vendors From Sidewalk
Street vendors outside Los Angeles Community College Swap Meet were shocked Wednesday morning when they showed up to their usual vending spot on Vermont Avenue and Monroe Street only to find fencing going up with green signs that read: “Street and Sidewalk Sale of Goods Prohibited.”. “We were confused,”...
newsantaana.com
Long Beach man sentenced for executing a Guatemalan immigrant in Anaheim
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A third-striker was sentenced today to 40 years to life for murder for executing a 30-year-old Guatemalan immigrant after following the man home from a market in a botched robbery attempt. The killer was on parole when he shot 30-year-old Oscar Humberto Chunmichicoj in the head.
This $1 Billion Train Route From LA To Coachella Valley Is Right On Track
Taking the 10 Freeway between L.A. and Coachella Valley could be thing of the past for SoCal residents when (and if) the new train line opens. The proposed Coachella Valley-San Gorgonio Pass Rail Corridor Service project will stretch 144 miles from Los Angeles Union Station to the Coachella Valley, connecting L.A., Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. Residents will get to catch a Lakers or Dodgers game in LA, go on a ride at Disneyland, dine at Mission Inn in Riverside and head to Coachella without the headache of traffic—and, most importantly, the high environmental impact. This proposed service will...
Santa Ana City Council Doesn’t Trust its Police Negotiation Process
It’s been a problem for years if you ask some Santa Ana officials, but the question only played out in public last week. Can Santa Ana City Councilmembers keep confidential police contract details from leaking to the union?. Councilmember Jessie Lopez first asked that in front of residents at...
foxla.com
In-N-Out heiress Lynsi Snyder's mission to fight addiction, human trafficking
LOS ANGELES - What's the first thing that comes to your mind when you hear the words "In-N-Out?" For most people, it's the iconic burgers that have propelled the burger chain into stardom as a California institution. But for owner Lynsi Snyder, there's a cause near and dear to her...
Fountain Valley Man Pleads Guilty to Santa Ana Gambling Dens, Bribery
A Fountain Valley man pleaded guilty Wednesday to bribing a Santa Ana police officer to protect the defendant's illegal gambling operation.
Behind the Scenes at the Pacific Airshow in Huntington Beach
It’s golden hour, and I’m flying 1,200 feet over Huntington Beach in the backseat of a T-33 Shooting Star subsonic jet trainer. Former commanding officer and team lead for the Canadian Snowbirds Air Demonstration Squadron Rob “Scratch” Mitchell is in the cockpit. “Sorry I’m not very chatty, but there is a lot going on at the moment,” he says over the headset. Alongside our fellow Ace Maker T-33, a B-25 Mitchell Bomber is in lead, and there are five aircraft to our right, including a jet-powered Waco biplane. As Thursday evenings go, this one is far from average.
