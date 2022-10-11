This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale is in full swing, and one of our favorite streaming devices is seeing a massive discount. The Roku Express 4K Plus, CNET's current pick as the best overall streaming device, is currently within $1 of its all-time Amazon low price. While it's regularly priced at $40, the Express 4K Plus is now at $25. This is the lowest it's been since Black Friday of last year when it was down to $24.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO