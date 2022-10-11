Read full article on original website
You'll Have to Pry the Thumbs-Up Emoji From My Cold, Dead, Ancient Hands
The thumbs-up emoji has long been one of my to-go responses. It's simple. It's versatile. It's friendly. Or so I thought until a Daily Mail headline jolted me out of my emoji-happy stupor this week. "Why NOBODY should be using the 'thumbs up' emoji in 2022," the title blares. Cut...
Get 20% Off Various Home Decor and Improvement Products From EdenProducts
This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Home improvement is a never-ending job. With new technology constantly coming out to the market and new trends to keep up with, it's important to stay in the know about things that can upgrade your home.
Prime Day Clothing Sale: Save 30% Off Amazon Essentials Today
This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. With all the incredible deals on fashion during Amazon's Early Access days, one brand you should check out is Amazon's own brand. I'm familiar with Amazon Essentials -- you could even call me an Amazon Essentials connoisseur -- and the clothes are the real deal. Right now, you can get up to 30% off select Amazon essentials from undergarments to cozy fall clothing.
I Spent $10K on DSLR Camera Gear. You Can Just Buy a Pixel 7 Pro
When I heard Google boast about the Pixel 7 Pro smartphone's "pro-level zoom" and assert that the phone's photography features can challenge traditional cameras, my ears pricked up. I'm one of those serious photographers who hauls around a bulky camera and a bunch of lenses, but I love smartphone photography too, so I decided to test those claims.
Twitter Mention Controls Could Be Coming Soon
You could soon have more control over who can contact you over Twitter. App researcher and engineer Jane Manchun Wong found a version of an unreleased Twitter feature that lets you control who can and can't mention you in their tweets. "Twitter is working on letting you control who can...
The Robot Vacuum That Keeps My Floors Clean Daily Is $170 Off Right Now
Pet hair, crumbs and other debris just seems to buildup on my floors. If you're like me, you might say you'll vacuum later but never get to it. With the iRobot Roomba 671, though, cleaning your floors is easy, and the robot vacuum is $180 -- down from $350 -- as part of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale.
Why Is Your Android So Slow? 7 Tweaks to Give Your Phone a Boost
Unless you have a supported Google Pixel phone, like the Pixel 7, you may not yet have access to the latest Android 13 update. But even you can't upgrade right now, you can still look to improve your Android's performance with the existing software you have. No matter if you've...
Buy Cards Against Humanity's Clam Mayo, and You Could Win a Car
Clam mayonnaise? Yep, clam mayonnaise. That may not be your thing, but game company Cards Against Humanity is now selling it -- and each jar has a batch of treasures submerged inside. You can buy the clammy condiment, which the company says is a "tangy, garlicky mayo made with real...
The Best Halloween Costumes for 2022
Now that the smell of pumpkin spice is finally gracing the air and the pumpkin patches are opening up, it's about time to start planning your Halloween costume. Unless you've been planning your costume for months already, thinking of a Halloween costume can be stressful. Do you go funny or sexy? Elaborate or simple? Classic or current?
This GTA Classic Is Available on PS Plus in October
PlayStation Plus continues adding to its large catalog of games with both old and new titles. On Oct. 18, one of the best GTA games makes its way to the PlayStation subscription service. Grand Theft Auto: Vice City - The Definitive Edition is a remaster of the 2002 classic first...
How Much Would You Pay for This Sealed, Original Apple iPhone?
Yes, Apple just released the iPhone 14 line, but what would you pay to own a piece of Apple history? LCG Auctions has a sealed, original 8GB iPhone for sale, and the auction house expects the iPhone to fetch at least $30,000. "One of the most important and ubiquitous inventions...
Get the Roku Express 4K Plus, Our Favorite Streamer, for $25
This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale is in full swing, and one of our favorite streaming devices is seeing a massive discount. The Roku Express 4K Plus, CNET's current pick as the best overall streaming device, is currently within $1 of its all-time Amazon low price. While it's regularly priced at $40, the Express 4K Plus is now at $25. This is the lowest it's been since Black Friday of last year when it was down to $24.
Pokemon Go's Halloween 2022 Event Adds New Shiny Pokemon and More
Halloween is on the horizon, and Pokemon Go is celebrating with its annual Halloween event. Like last year, the event will be divided up into two parts, and it'll feature several new Pokemon to catch and other in-game bonuses. The first part of the event runs from Oct. 20 to...
Pokemon Sword and Shield's Online Events to End Next Month
Pokemon Sword and Shield will no longer receive online updates or events after next month. While online play will still be available in both games, there will be no new Max Raid events after the final Wild Area News update on Nov. 1. Following that update, Pokemon that previously only appeared during special events, such as Gigantamax Snorlax, will be available in Max Raids.
Grab a 2-Quart Analog Air Fryer for a Just $18 Today (Save $27)
Air fryers have been rising in popularity for a while -- and for good reason. These small appliances can fry up wings, french fries, ocra and other favorites while using little to no oil, making them a healthier alternative to deep fryers. Plus, using an air fryer in place of an oven can cut down on your electric bill, too.
Last Chance Prime Day Deals: Savings on Echo, TVs, Air Fryers and More Still Available
This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Amazon's first Prime Early Access Sale -- the second Prime Day-like event of 2022 -- is now in the books. But just like Prime Days of yore, it leaves behind a trail of deals that didn't expire even as the final bell rang.
Best Prime Day Deals Under $50: Fashion, Tech, Home and More
This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Today is the last day of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale -- aka October Prime Day -- but the sale doesn't end until midnight PT (3 a.m. ET), so you still have plenty of time to grab something you want. There really is something for everyone across categories including tech, beauty, kitchen and fashion. We're always looking for the best deals online, especially if they're budget-friendly. We've already highlighted a selection of favorites under $25 and even under $10, and now we're raising the budget a bit and looking at affordable products under $50.
