Comments

kitty-o
3d ago

soon these girls are going to look ridiculous. they are going to take their plastic surgery to far and will end up looking deformed like so many stars before them.they really need to stop while they're ahead. and start working on themselves and raise their brood of kids. they all seem to be looking for happiness in all the wrong places.

Reply
16
Whoever
2d ago

She's just going to constantly be in her doctor's office as she gets older. If she can't stand the literally tiny things that are happening now, wait until she gets older.

Reply
8
Scorpion 1031
2d ago

Lol, pretty soon age and gravity win Kim! 😂Then you end up looking like something out of a horror movie 😈

Reply
9
