Times Gazette
Cancer awareness breakfast Oct. 19 at Highland District
The McClain FFA Chapter is teaming up with Highland District Hospital in Hillsboro to boost awareness for breast cancer. They will be hosting a Break-through for Breast Cancer Awareness breakfast. The event will be held from 6:45 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19. “With this breakfast people won’t...
SATH to host 20th radio-a-thon
The Hillsboro-based Supplementary Assistance to the Handicapped (SATH) program will host its 20th annual fundraising radio-a-thon Monday, Oct. 24 at the C-103 radio station in West Union and the 99.5 station in Georgetown from 6-10 p.m. Proceeds from the event will be used to support KAMP (Kids and Motivated People)...
Greenfield rescue group supplying hurricane relief
Five members of Rescue 101 SAR (Search and Rescue), a veteran-led organization based out of Greenfield, have deployed to Charleston, South Carolina to provide response and recovery support to people affected by Hurricane Ian. The team brought a rescue truck and disaster response trailer to aid their efforts of conducting...
County opens fairground bids
The Highland County Board of Commissioners opened bids for a proposed new Highland County Fairgrounds building at its weekly Wednesday meeting. The building was described as a 125-foot by 225-foot by 15-foot steel building with a four-foot tall concrete wall, electrical work and a concrete slab. Nicole Oberrecht, the county’s...
Homeless: A Night Out for shelter
The Highland County Homeless Shelter is hosting the A Night Out for the Shelter fundraiser at Hillsboro VFW Post 9094 Saturday, Oct. 15. “We are hosting our largest fundraiser yet, and your continued support is what enables us to be a part of this community,” said Amatha Farrens, a representative of the shelter. “We are here to serve the needs of those that have found themselves in the unfortunate situation of being homeless.”
Film parts shot in Hillsboro
When you think of Highland County, A-list Hollywood movies may not be the first thing that comes to mind. That could be changing soon, according to Kristen Schlotman of Film Cincinnati, a Cincinnati-based nonprofit agency that has been pivotal in bringing big-budget film productions to the area. Schlotman said the tax credits offered Ohio have incentivized production companies to choose Cincinnati.
Pinball removed, 6,000 for parade, train track rescue
Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by. This week in...
Greenfield has another new downtown business
There’s a new business in downtown Greenfield and Tuesday it was welcomed to the village with a grand opening celebration. Kayla Shoemaker, owner of Adelyn Rose Creations, started the business in her home more than a year ago, and recently has opened a storefront in downtown Greenfield at 309 Jefferson St.
Treats for the season
In its continual effort to raise funds since it receives no government assistance, the Highland County Senior Citizens Center is selling large apples dipped in caramel and then again in white Ghirardelli chocolate and decorated in three different styles. They are on sale for $10 each and the best way...
NW Street work on schedule
Road work on North West Street is progressing well, according to Hillsboro Public Works Superintendent Shawn Adkins. “It’s actually going pretty well,” Adkins said. “The only snafus I guess we’ve had is we found some old line that was not on any maps we have. But, other than that, everything is going well … I’m very happy.”
U.S. 50 open in both directions
The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Highland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. Projects with active or future traffic impacts are linked to OHGO.com. S.R. 138 Resurfacing — Work has begun on a resurfacing project on S.R. 138 between S.R. 134 and S.R....
HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS
The Highland County Sheriff’s has released the following information:. A resident of the 10000 block of Old 62 Road reported identity theft. A deputy responded to the 1300 block of Locust Road to a report of a road rage incident. This incident remains under investigation. Oct. 11. INCIDENTS. A...
