The Highland County Homeless Shelter is hosting the A Night Out for the Shelter fundraiser at Hillsboro VFW Post 9094 Saturday, Oct. 15. “We are hosting our largest fundraiser yet, and your continued support is what enables us to be a part of this community,” said Amatha Farrens, a representative of the shelter. “We are here to serve the needs of those that have found themselves in the unfortunate situation of being homeless.”

HILLSBORO, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO