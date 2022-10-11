Read full article on original website
WHAT KEEPS BLACK PEOPLE APART?
We are at a pivotal point in the history of the world, and consequently we are also at a pivotal position as a race. Black people have been talking about the need for unification for a long time, but if truth be told, the notion of real unity has not been achieved. As a result, the Black community is suffering from all kinds of adversity.
‘Sidney,’ a documentary of the splendid, measured life of the late Sidney Poitier, globally on Apple TV+
Apple TV+ has recently premiered the documentary “Sidney,” and it is a must watch for those who are interested in the life story of this iconic Black actor who opened doors for many, while refusing to play subservient roles in Hollywood. Earlier this year, I wrote an extensive profile of the Bahamian-born actor after his death.
THE WOMAN KING REVISITED
The Woman King, a film starring Viola Davis who reportedly advocated for the making of this film for at least six years, is king at the box office. It is highly lauded by African Americans and others across the country, but it is also maligned. It has drawn a wedge between differing camps in the Black community for various reasons.
SNL: Jack Harlow announced as double-duty host and music act
Jack Harlow will be on double duty on Saturday Night Live on 29 October.The Louisville, Kentucky, rapper will serve as both host and musical act on the long-running sketch show.Harlow previously appeared as a musical guest on the show in March last year, crediting former SNL star Pete Davidson with getting him on.“After a few months of knowing each other (but never meeting), Pete successfully pushed to get me on ‘SNL,’ which was a genuine dream come true for me and my family,” Harlow wrote in an essay honouring Davidson making Time's “100 most influential people of 2022”. “I...
40 Behind-The-Scenes Photos From Horror Movies That Will Forever Change The Way You Watch Them
Nothing to see here but blood, gore, and vibes, y'all.
The Crusader Newspaper
Chicago, IL
ABOUT
Over the last eight decades the Crusader has distinguished itself as the most comprehensive recorder of Black life: employment, equal rights, social justice and more for the City of Chicago.
