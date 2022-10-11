Read full article on original website
NE Ohio woman turns heads with unusual pets
Jackie Hahner is used to double-takes when she's out and about. It's hard to avoid when you have a pet raccoon at your side.
dayton.com
New Springfield boutique features unique home goods, gift items
Springfield-based Itinerant Studios added a home goods boutique at its West Jefferson Street location this month. Duo Home, owned Vicki Rulli and Tom Heaphey, is a lifestyle store that sells furniture, decor and gift items. Rulli and Heaphey bought the Itinerant Studios building, where Duo Homes is also located, in...
These 25 Summit County restaurants (outside Akron) had the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
AKRON, Ohio - Here are the Summit County restaurants and retailers outside of Akron cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. A total of 1,423 of the nearly 2,844 different restaurants and other food retail businesses in Summit...
Community stands behind Youngstown coach despite recent conviction
Randy Triplett is a coach for the Youngstown Little Bears.
'I wouldn’t be here without her': Geauga County couple praises 911 dispatcher for her life-saving help
CHARDON, Ohio — It was the most terrifying call that Kyle Root has made. "She's not breathing, she's not breathing!" he said to Geauga County 911 dispatchers Saturday night. His fiancé, Madison Zwahlen, had a severe asthma attack at their home in Middlefield and stopped breathing. "My fiancé...
Man shot in the leg on South Side of Youngstown
Several cop cars are in the 400 block of W. Marion St. on Youngstown's South Side.
WFMJ.com
Watch the video of car crashing into Niles Burger King
A vehicle crashed into the Niles Burger King on Route 422 next to the Eastwood Mall Thursday. According to the Classy Clean Car Wash and gas station owner Chrissy Fonagy, a car crossed from near the Bob Evans restaurant at a high rate of speed, crossed through the car wash parking lot, nearly hitting the vacuum station, and continued on into the Burger King building located at 5343 Youngstown Warren Road.
Pickup truck crashes through Brilex Industries in Youngstown
At least one person was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center after a pickup truck crashed into Brilex Industries at about 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
Box truck tips over on Madison Ave. Expressway
A man is in the hospital after tipping the box truck he was driving in Youngstown.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Kenny’s kickin’ it with the Cardinal & Kirtland High School Marching Bands
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton had the honor of spending the morning on the plaza of the Rock Hall with not one, but two talented local high school bands. The Cardinal High School Marching Band from Middlefield is under the direction of Tim Florjancic and the Kirtland High School Marching Band is led by Tom Dengledein.
Work underway on next phase of event center at Canfield Fairgrounds
Work is underway on the next phase of expansion at the 4-H Event Center at the Canfield Fairgrounds.
WYTV.com
Heavy police presence on Youngstown’s South Side was for trespassing incident
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There was a large police presence on Tampa Avenue on Youngstown’s South Side Friday afternoon. At least six cop cars were parked outside a home and at least two people were in police cruisers. Three other people were outside talking to police. Police say...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Mama Roberto's celebrates National Pizza Month in the Fox 8 studio
October is National Pizza Month and Mamo Roberto's is celebrating! The popular Mentor restaurant is known for its signature style of pizza which they call 'The Original Cleveland Style Pizza' . Owner Rick Rhein shares a few secrets about what makes his recipe so special and he also puts Natalie, Todd and Kenny to the test! https://www.mamarobertos.com/
Austintown police looking for man accused of stealing from business
Austintown police are trying to identify a person they said has been stealing from a local business.
Austintown Schools’ fundraiser includes school lunch favorite
A picture of the meal posted online generated a huge positive response from people remembering it as their favorite meal, so the food service organized a fundraiser around it.
moderncampground.com
Ohio’s Paradise Lake Park Campground Sold for $1.6M
Paradise Lake Park Campground (Ohio), located near East Rochester in Columbiana County, has been sold for $1.6 million. As per a report, the 124.8-acre commercial campground, 6940 Rochester Road, was sold to Fireside Lake LLC of Mount Vernon, Ohio. The company was incorporated as an LLC two months ago, with K&C Agents LLC listed as a statutory agent.
2 arrested for allegedly firing shots at Portage County home
KENT, Ohio — Two 19-year-olds have been arrested, according to the Kent Police Department, after allegedly firing shots at a house in Kent. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The incident happened on Thursday, Sept....
I-76 East restricted after crash near Lake Milton
MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio — Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published when the roadway was completely closed. There was an early morning traffic alert for those of you who take I-76 East toward Youngstown as the roadway was temporarily closed due to an early morning crash near Lake Milton.
Report: Man in hospital after Sharon shooting
It happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 300 Block of South Oakland Avenue. Police said the man was shot multiple times.
beckersspine.com
Ohio hospital transitions orthopedic services to Crystal Clinic
Cleveland-based St. Vincent Charity Medical Center's orthopedic surgeons will join Crystal Clinic in Fairlawn, Ohio, the practice said Oct. 12. Starting Nov. 15, Crystal Clinic will provide orthopedic care at St. Vincent Charity medical offices in Independence, Solon, Westlake, Willoughby and Warren, according to a news release. The names of the St. Vincent orthopedic and spine surgeons who will join Crystal Clinic weren't specified.
