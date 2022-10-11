A vehicle crashed into the Niles Burger King on Route 422 next to the Eastwood Mall Thursday. According to the Classy Clean Car Wash and gas station owner Chrissy Fonagy, a car crossed from near the Bob Evans restaurant at a high rate of speed, crossed through the car wash parking lot, nearly hitting the vacuum station, and continued on into the Burger King building located at 5343 Youngstown Warren Road.

NILES, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO