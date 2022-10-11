ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hubbard, OH

dayton.com

New Springfield boutique features unique home goods, gift items

Springfield-based Itinerant Studios added a home goods boutique at its West Jefferson Street location this month. Duo Home, owned Vicki Rulli and Tom Heaphey, is a lifestyle store that sells furniture, decor and gift items. Rulli and Heaphey bought the Itinerant Studios building, where Duo Homes is also located, in...
NEW SPRINGFIELD, OH
Hubbard, OH
WFMJ.com

Watch the video of car crashing into Niles Burger King

A vehicle crashed into the Niles Burger King on Route 422 next to the Eastwood Mall Thursday. According to the Classy Clean Car Wash and gas station owner Chrissy Fonagy, a car crossed from near the Bob Evans restaurant at a high rate of speed, crossed through the car wash parking lot, nearly hitting the vacuum station, and continued on into the Burger King building located at 5343 Youngstown Warren Road.
NILES, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Kenny’s kickin’ it with the Cardinal & Kirtland High School Marching Bands

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton had the honor of spending the morning on the plaza of the Rock Hall with not one, but two talented local high school bands. The Cardinal High School Marching Band from Middlefield is under the direction of Tim Florjancic and the Kirtland High School Marching Band is led by Tom Dengledein.
KIRTLAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Mama Roberto's celebrates National Pizza Month in the Fox 8 studio

October is National Pizza Month and Mamo Roberto's is celebrating! The popular Mentor restaurant is known for its signature style of pizza which they call 'The Original Cleveland Style Pizza' . Owner Rick Rhein shares a few secrets about what makes his recipe so special and he also puts Natalie, Todd and Kenny to the test! https://www.mamarobertos.com/
MENTOR, OH
moderncampground.com

Ohio’s Paradise Lake Park Campground Sold for $1.6M

Paradise Lake Park Campground (Ohio), located near East Rochester in Columbiana County, has been sold for $1.6 million. As per a report, the 124.8-acre commercial campground, 6940 Rochester Road, was sold to Fireside Lake LLC of Mount Vernon, Ohio. The company was incorporated as an LLC two months ago, with K&C Agents LLC listed as a statutory agent.
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
WKYC

2 arrested for allegedly firing shots at Portage County home

KENT, Ohio — Two 19-year-olds have been arrested, according to the Kent Police Department, after allegedly firing shots at a house in Kent. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The incident happened on Thursday, Sept....
KENT, OH
WKYC

I-76 East restricted after crash near Lake Milton

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio — Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published when the roadway was completely closed. There was an early morning traffic alert for those of you who take I-76 East toward Youngstown as the roadway was temporarily closed due to an early morning crash near Lake Milton.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
beckersspine.com

Ohio hospital transitions orthopedic services to Crystal Clinic

Cleveland-based St. Vincent Charity Medical Center's orthopedic surgeons will join Crystal Clinic in Fairlawn, Ohio, the practice said Oct. 12. Starting Nov. 15, Crystal Clinic will provide orthopedic care at St. Vincent Charity medical offices in Independence, Solon, Westlake, Willoughby and Warren, according to a news release. The names of the St. Vincent orthopedic and spine surgeons who will join Crystal Clinic weren't specified.
FAIRLAWN, OH

