EAST CHICAGO, Ind. — A teacher in Indiana was arrested for allegedly constructing a “kill list” made up of students and staff, officials say. According to WGN-TV, on Wednesday around 5 p.m., East Chicago Police Department officers were called out to St. Stanislaus School. Officers spoke with the assistant principal and principal about a report that a fifth-grade student made to their counselor about a teacher who allegedly made comments about “killing herself, students and staff.”

EAST CHICAGO, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO