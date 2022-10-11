ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage, IN

dany g
3d ago

He won’t last long in jail!!!! JUST SAYING 🤷‍♀️. He deserves all that’s coming to him

fox32chicago.com

Man dies after hitting tree with car on South Side

CHICAGO - A man died after crashing his car into a tree Friday morning in the Gresham neighborhood. The 25-year-old was ejected from his Volvo SUV after striking a tree around 12:20 a.m. in the 300 block of West 76th Street, police said. He suffered trauma to the body and...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Person surrenders after 18+ hour standoff with Oak Park police

OAK PARK, Ill. - No one was injured during a standoff that lasted over 18 hours in Oak Park overnight Thursday. A person surrendered to Oak Park police around 5:20 a.m. Friday after barricading themselves in a home in the 1100 block of North Harlem Avenue. Village officials say the...
OAK PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 38, shot in the face while driving in Lawndale

CHICAGO - A woman was shot and seriously wounded while driving early Friday in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 38-year-old was driving around 1:23 a.m. in the 4200 block of West 13th Street when someone in a gold sedan started shooting at her, police said. She suffered...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 20, shot in Roseland

CHICAGO - A man was shot while walking outside early Friday in the Roseland neighborhood. The 20-year-old was outside just after midnight in the 10800 block of South King Drive when gunfire broke out and he was struck in the shoulder, police said. He was transported to Trinity Hospital where...
CHICAGO, IL
abc57.com

Mishawaka sued over police pursuit that killed 18-year-old woman

MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- A lawsuit has been filed against the city of Mishawaka in connection with the death of 18-year-old Elizabeth Johnson-Neher. Johnson-Neher was a passenger in a vehicle that was struck by a vehicle fleeing Mishawaka Police. On December 2, 2020, a Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Jessie Ricardo...
MISHAWAKA, IN
fox32chicago.com

Man stabbed, robbed after argument breaks out on Red Line train

CHICAGO - A man was stabbed and seriously wounded after getting into an argument on a CTA Red Line train Thursday night in the Lake View neighborhood. The 25-year-old began arguing with two males who were riding the Red Line around 10:10 p.m., police said. The group got off the...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 17, charged in fatal shooting of Simeon High School student

CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy is facing a murder charge in the 2021 shooting that killed a student from Simeon Career Academy High School in Englewood. The teen was identified by police as the person who open fired and killed 15-year-old Kentrell McNeal and seriously wounded a 14-year-old boy while they were sitting in a car on Sept. 21, 2021 in the 5200 block of South Lake Park Avenue, officials said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Home invader fatally shoots man in South Shore apartment

CHICAGO - A man was shot dead by a home invader who entered his apartment Thursday morning in the South Shore neighborhood. The 22-year-old was in an apartment around 2 a.m. in the 2000 block of East 72nd Place when a gunman entered through the rear door and began arguing with him, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police warn North Side businesses about recent break-ins

CHICAGO - Over the past few weeks, police have been investigating multiple business break-ins and burglaries on Chicago's North Side near Albany Park. Police say the offenders break windows or glass doors to gain entry. They then target the cash register of safe before fleeing with money. The incidents happened...
CHICAGO, IL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Officials: Indiana teacher allegedly constructed a ‘kill list’

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. — A teacher in Indiana was arrested for allegedly constructing a “kill list” made up of students and staff, officials say. According to WGN-TV, on Wednesday around 5 p.m., East Chicago Police Department officers were called out to St. Stanislaus School. Officers spoke with the assistant principal and principal about a report that a fifth-grade student made to their counselor about a teacher who allegedly made comments about “killing herself, students and staff.”
EAST CHICAGO, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Motorcycle Driver Impaired in Double Fatality

(Michigan City, IN) - Alcohol was involved in two people killed in a motorcycle crash in Michigan City over the summer. The victims were 41-year-old Kevin McCullough and 43-year-old Jennifer Houser, both from Illinois. Police said they were on a motorcycle eastbound on Homer Street when the driver ran a...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
fox32chicago.com

Man killed, another wounded in shooting on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - An 18-year-old man was killed, and a 25-year-old man was wounded in a shooting Thursday night in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood. Around 6:34 p.m., police say the two victims were on the sidewalk in the 8600 block of South State Street when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and an occupant inside fired shots.
CHICAGO, IL

