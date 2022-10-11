Read full article on original website
Related
People of Mexican Descent May Have a Higher Risk of Liver Cancer With Each Generation
The risk of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) in individuals of Mexican descent living in Los Angeles increased with each successive generation in the United States, according to results presented at the 15th AACR Conference on the Science of Cancer Health Disparities in Racial/Ethnic Minorities and the Medically Underserved, held September 16-19, 2022.
National HIV/AIDS and Aging Awareness Day 2022
Sunday, September 18, marks National HIV/AIDS and Aging Awareness Day 2022 (searchable on social media as #HIVandAging or #NHAAD). Launched in 2008 by The AIDS Institute, the day shines a light on the growing number of people aging with HIV as well as those diagnosed with the virus later in life.
COVID Still Kills, but the Demographics of Its Victims Are Shifting
As California settles into a third year of pandemic, COVID-19 continues to pose a serious threat of death. But the number of people dying — and the demographics of those falling victim — has shifted notably from the first two years. Given the collective immunity people have garnered...
Most LGBTQI+ Cancer Patients Lack Resources Tailored to Gender/Sexual Identity
Most LGBTQI+ patients with cancer report that they did not have access to health education materials tailored to their gender and/or sexual identity regardless of their satisfaction with their overall cancer care, according to results presented at the 15th AACR Conference on the Science of Cancer Health Disparities in Racial/Ethnic Minorities and the Medically Underserved, held September 16-19, 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Many Types of Leisure Time Activity May Lower the Risk of Death for Older Adults
Older adults who participate weekly in many different types of leisure time activity, such as walking for exercise, jogging, swimming laps, or playing tennis, may have a lower risk of death from any cause, as well as death from cardiovascular disease and cancer, according to a new study led by researchers at the National Cancer Institute, part of the National Institutes of Health.
Cancer Screening Gaps Highlight Urgent Need to Address Health Inequities
On Friday, September 16, the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) hosted a policy summit to examine practice changes and trends in legislative and regulatory efforts that affect patient access to cancer screening and risk reduction. Speakers included Danielle Carnival, PhD, Coordinator, White House Moonshot Initiative; Lisa Richardson, MD, MPH, Director, Division of Cancer Prevention and Control, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC); Philip Castle, PhD, MPH, Director, Division of Cancer Prevention, Senior Investigator, Division of Cancer Epidemiology and Genetics, National Cancer Institute (NCI); and Carol M. Mangione, MD, Chair, United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF), Barbara A. Levey & Gerald S. Levey Distinguished Professor of Medicine and Public Health, University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).
Is COVID ‘Under Control’ in the US? Experts Say Yes
President Joe Biden caused a stir in a “60 Minutes” interview on Sept. 18 when he declared that the COVID-19 pandemic is over. “We still have a problem with COVID — we’re still doing a lot of work on it,” Biden said. “But the pandemic is over.”
Philadelphia Joins Fight Against Hepatitis
In keeping with the Biden administration’s multibillion-dollar initiative to eliminate viral hepatitis by 2030, Philadelphia’s Department of Public Health aims to eliminate hepatitis B and C in eight years. Hepatitis B virus (HBV), for which there is a vaccine, is treatable, and hepatitis C virus (HCV) is curable.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Artificial Sweeteners Linked to Stroke, Heart Disease
A recent study adds to existing evidence that consumption of artificial sweeteners may negatively impact one’s health. The study, published in British Medical Journal, involved over 100,000 French adults and found that those who consumed large amounts of aspartame had a higher risk for stroke compared with those who didn’t consume the sweetener. Aspartame is an artificial sweetener sold under the brand names Equal and NutraSweet and may be found in candy, diet soda, yogurt and cereals. More than half of the participants’ daily aspartame intake was consumed via soft drinks and sweetened dairy products.
“All of Us” Is Diversifying Health Care
The All of Us Research Program is on a mission to collect data on more than 1 million people from diverse backgrounds to help accelerate research that may improve precision medicine as well as health outcomes. Too often clinical trials include groups of people of one race or from one...
How Well Do Hospitals Track Discrimination and Culturally Competent Care?
Each day, thousands of patients get a call or letter after being discharged from U.S. hospitals. How did their stay go? How clean and quiet was the room? How often did nurses and doctors treat them with courtesy and respect? The questions focus on what might be termed the standard customer satisfaction aspects of a medical stay, as hospitals increasingly view patients as consumers who can take their business elsewhere.
CDC Reports Shift in Hepatitis A Infections
Most hepatitis A infections in recent years have been linked to drug use or homelessness, according to research published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. “These outbreaks mark a shift in hepatitis A epidemiology in the United States,” CDC researchers reported.
New Study Shows Sugar-Sweetened Drinks Increase Risk of Cancer Mortality
In a large study led by researchers at the American Cancer Society (ACS), men and women who drank two or more servings of sugar-sweetened beverages (SSB) per day, compared to people who never drank, had a five percent increased risk of death from an obesity-related cancer, including gastrointestinal, postmenopausal breast, endometrial and kidney cancer. These results appear to be related to the higher body mass index (BMI) of the participants who regularly drank SSBs. BMI is a measure of body size, combining a person’s weight with their height, showing whether a person has a healthy weight. The study was published today in Cancer, Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research.
Free and Reduced Rate Hotel Stays for Cancer Patients Traveling to Treatment
Lodging expenses can present a significant financial barrier to cancer patients when the most effective treatment requires traveling away from home. To reduce disparities in cancer outcomes and help patients affordably receive the treatment needed, Extended Stay America is renewing its partnership with the American Cancer Society to offer 20,000 free and 40,000 reduced rate nights at more than 760 Extended Stay America locations nationwide.
Study Confirms Link Between COVID-19 Vaccination and Menstrual Cycle Length
Study confirms link between COVID-19 vaccination and temporary increase in menstrual cycle length. A large international study has confirmed the findings of a previous U.S. study that linked COVID-19 vaccination with an average increase in menstrual cycle length of less than one day. The increase was not associated with any change in the number of days of menses (days of bleeding).
U.S. Conference on HIV/AIDS 2022 to Highlight Latinos in the Epidemic
This year’s U.S. Conference on HIV/AIDS (#2022USCHA)—the nation’s largest annual HIV-related gathering—takes place in person Saturday to Tuesday, October 8 to 11, in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Organized by NMAC, which views HIV through the lens of race, the conference draws together advocates, researchers, thought leaders,...
How Food, Housing and Lack of Transportation Affect Cancer Care and Outcomes
Recently released dissemination papers led by researchers at the American Cancer Society (ACS), Baylor College of Medicine, and the Hollings Cancer Center at the Medical University of South Carolina, show how differences in social determinants of health—the conditions in the places where people live, learn, work, and play—are associated with profound inequities in cancer incidence, care delivery, and patient outcomes, including stark disparities in survival. The three papers identified housing, transportation, and food insecurity among patients with cancer, outlining a call to action to address and improve health disparities from a series of webinars sponsored by the National Cancer Policy Forum of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. The papers and an accompanying editorial were published September 21 in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute (JNCI).
Medicaid Expansion Led to Decreases in Cancer Incidence and Mortality Rates
State-run Medicaid insurance, expanded in 2014 as part of the Affordable Care Act, has resulted in decreased metastatic cancer incidence rates as well as decreased overall cancer mortality rates and averted over one thousand deaths due to cancer per year. About 12% of the improvements in cancer mortality were due to decreases in metastatic diagnoses, according to a study presented as part of the 2022 ASCO Quality Care Symposium.
Study Suggests COVID-19 Rebound Is Not Caused by Impaired Immune Response
Findings from a small study of eight patients published in Clinical Infectious Diseases suggest that COVID-19 rebound is likely not caused by impaired immune responses. The study, led by scientists at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health, aimed to define the clinical course and the immunologic and virologic characteristics of COVID-19 rebound in patients who have taken nirmatrelvir/ritonavir (Paxlovid), an antiviral therapeutic developed by Pfizer, Inc.
Screening for Pregnancy Anxiety May Help Reduce Early Births
Anxiety related to pregnancy and childbirth has been associated with shorter gestation times and earlier births, according to a new UCLA study. It is common for doctors to screen for depression during pregnancy and postpartum, but this study’s authors emphasize the need for additional evaluation for anxiety during early pregnancy. Also known as pregnancy-specific anxiety, this mood disorder is seen in Latina women at higher rates than other groups, according to the study.
Tu Salud
New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
114K+
Views
ABOUT
Tu Salud is the leading health magazine for Latinos/Hispanics in the United States. Launched in 2007, it covers fitness and nutrition as well as a broad range of health issues affecting Latino families.https://www.tusaludmag.com/
Comments / 0