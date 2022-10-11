ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

bogalusadailynews.com

Pine splits matches with Doyle, Sarah T. Reed

Pine went 1-1 in volleyball matches that were held on Monday and Tuesday at home. Monday’s match was a 25-13, 25-13, 25-18 loss to Doyle. Samantha Thomas downed 17 kills, blocked 10 shots and served an ace. Mia Strahan posted six kills, three blocks and two digs. Gabby Ladner...
FRANKLINTON, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Bogalusa volleyball defeated by Archbishop Hannan

Bogalusa was defeated by Archbishop Hannan in two matches on Oct. 6. The first match was 25-3, 25-2, 25-1 and the second was 25-0, 25-2, 25-1. Archbishop Hannan is the two-time Division III state champion and began this week as the fourth ranked team in powerpoints in the unofficial Division III LHSAA ratings.
BOGALUSA, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Bogalusa competed in cross country meet on Oct. 1

Two Bogalusa runners competed in the 2022 Country Day Cajun Classic on Oct. 1 in City Park in New Orleans. Chiqueria Jefferson came in 80th with a time of 33 minutes, 40 seconds. Cierra Gibson was 83rd in 37:13. Ursuline Academy’s Sophia Freeze won the meet after running the race...
BOGALUSA, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Franklinton goes 2-3 in recent games

Franklinton’s volleyball team posted a 2-3 record in matches held between Sept. 29 and Oct. 12. On Sept. 29, Franklinton defeated Christ Episcopal School at home, 25-20, 25-23, 10-25, 25-17. The Oct. 5 match was a 25-10, 25-12, 25-9 loss to Lakeshore at home. The next day’s contest was...
FRANKLINTON, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Parish fair returns Wednesday

The Washington Parish Fair will return, starting Wednesday in Franklinton. The festivities kick off at 10 a.m. with the fair parade. The official opening ceremony will be held at noon. This year’s fair will include a variety of live entertainment, including country superstars Brantley Gilbert and Jon Langston, and Poplarville,...
FRANKLINTON, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Community Calendar for Oct. 15-16, 2022

If you have any information for the Community Calendar, please email it to justin.schuver@bogalusadailynews.com. The 18th annual YMCA Golf Classic will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15, after weather forced the event to be postponed in August. Registration will start at 8 a.m. with tee time set for 9 a.m. and lunch at 11 a.m. For more information, call YMCA Chief Executive Officer Toni St. Philip at 985-732-3741 or email ymca823toni@att.net.
BOGALUSA, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Church Notes for Oct. 15-16, 2022

If you have any information for the Church Notes, please email it to justin.schuver@bogalusadailynews.com. The Kingdom of God Church, located at 814 Union Ave. in Bogalusa, will have its sixth year church anniversary celebration on Sunday, Oct. 16, at 6 p.m. The guest speaker will be pastor Brandon Marshall of Restoration Church. Founders are Apostle Kendon and Lady Arica Grant. The event will also be broadcast on Facebook Live.
BOGALUSA, LA
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man dies in weekend four-wheeler accident

A 41-year-old Mississippi man died in a four-wheeler accident on Saturday. Adams County Coroner James Lee said Carlos Demby left the roadway in the Fenwick community east of Natchez. Demby’s four-wheeler went down an embankment and was later found by relatives and friends, he said. Demby was transported to...
CBS 42

Family of missing Mississippi man wants answers for his disappearance

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rasheem Carter, of Fayette, has been missing for more than a week. His family said he disappeared when he was contracted to work in Taylorsville, Mississippi. Rasheem’s family said they are desperate to find their loved one. They also said it isn’t like him to go this long without communication. […]
FAYETTE, MS
WJTV 12

Former Lincoln County teacher charged with embezzlement

LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A retired school teacher was arrested for embezzlement in Lincoln County. The Daily Leader reported Nancy Butler, of Bogue Chitto, was arrested on October 7 and charged with felony embezzlement. Chief Deputy Johnny Hall said Butler was accused of taking money from a school-related activity fund. She retired in May […]
bogalusadailynews.com

Local musician hopes to spread positive anti-violence message

Walter Levi, who performs hip hop and rap music under the stage name of “Krazy D,” hopes that his latest song will have a positive message for young people in the community. Levi’s latest CD, “Bog City Volume 1” contains the song “Put Down the Guns” as number...
BOGALUSA, LA
WLBT

18-wheeler nearly hit after getting stuck on train tracks in Terry

TERRY, Miss. (WLBT) - An 18-wheeler was nearly hit after getting stuck on train tracks near Highway 51 Thursday. The driver of the truck says she was picking up a load in Terry and was then headed to Ohio around 1 p.m. when her GPS took her to Sawmill Road, where there are no warning signs for trucks.
TERRY, MS
bogalusadailynews.com

Bogalusa Housing Authority recognized for housing excellence

While attending the 2022 Knight Insight Summit in Biloxi, Miss., Vonda Waskom, Executive Director of the Bogalusa Housing Authority, was recognized for her 2021 NAHRO Award of Merit for Cypress Pointe RAD, LP and a Housing Excellence Award. Both are a testament to Waskom’s impact on the Bogalusa community.
BOGALUSA, LA
WJTV 12

Four arrested after overdose death in McComb

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – Four people were arrested in connection to an overdose death that happened in McComb on Wednesday, October 12. McComb police said officers responded to a call about a dead person around 11:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Locust Street. Detectives were then called to the scene after officers discovered the […]
mageenews.com

One Cannot be Too Careful

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Following the break in of some of the cars at Unbeaten Fitness, I have become even more aware of happenings in our city and county. The incident happened around 5:30 PM during daylight! A window punch was used to break the windows. Now, here we are on a busy city street leading from Main Street to highway 49. Didn’t someone see something? Please, we need your eyes! Keeping evidence to yourself can hurt people. For our city and county to be safe, everyone must join forces. We are quick to accuse the police and sheriff departments of not doing their job…and sometimes they may not!…but the majority of the time, both departments are following leads and catching criminals. Click here for more info.
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
bogalusadailynews.com

AARP to hold mayoral forum Monday, Oct. 24

AARP Bogalusa has announced its plans to hold a Bogalusa Mayoral Forum at 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, at the Bogalusa High School auditorium, located at 100 M.J. Israel Drive in Bogalusa. Early voting begins Tuesday, Oct. 25. The candidates are incumbent mayor Wendy Perrette, and challengers Tyrin Truong...
BOGALUSA, LA
WJTV 12

Lincoln County man sentenced to life for 2018 homicide

LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Bogue Chitto man was sentenced to life in prison plus 10 years for a homicide that happened in 2018. The Daily Leader reported Troy Galarza, 54, was found guilty on October 7 by a jury trial in Lincoln County Circuit Court for the murder of Wesley O. Watts, of […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, MS

