Elko Daily Free Press
Grants to improve juvenile justice in Elko County
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., has announced that federal funding she helped secure is coming to police departments, government agencies, tribes, and nonprofit organizations in Nevada to support law enforcement efforts and key criminal justice programs. Elko County Commissioners are scheduled next week to approve...
Elko Daily Free Press
Meet the candidates: Matt McCarty, Elko County School Board District 3
My name is Matt McCarty and I am running for the Elko County School Board, District 3. In August of 2021, I submitted a letter of interest to be appointed to the Elko County School Board because l felt that I could help our community. In late October of that year, I was appointed. In the year since, I have learned more about how the District operates by visiting with District staff members, asking questions, and listening attentively. I have learned more about how best to represent the residents of Elko County by visiting with our neighbors across the County and what I have heard is very positive.
Elko Daily Free Press
Rewrite: News from past issues
——— G. S. Garcia’s display of fancy leather goods at the State Fair attracted a good deal of attention. He was awarded a diploma and also received honorable mention. T. T. Harris has let a contract for the erection of a two-story frame on the corner of Fourth and Idaho Streets, in the rear of the Commercial Hotel. The building will be 26x80 feet. The first story will be made into a fine hall with a good stage, while the upper story will be cut up into sixteen sleeping rooms. It is to be completed in fifty days.
Elko Daily Free Press
Emotional testimony marks start of death-penalty trial
ELKO – Emotional testimony marked the first day of the trial of a Winnemucca man who is accused of killing a 16-year-old girl as she worked in a fast food restaurant in Elko nearly two years ago. Justin Mullis, 24, is charged with first degree murder, including attempted robbery...
Elko Daily Free Press
Air Alliance looking for nonprofit
ELKO – Two local nonprofit groups have been approached about managing the proposed Elko Regional Air Alliance that seeks to bring in more air service through funding from community partners. Once formed, the Air Alliance would create a public/private partnership to fund up to $1 million for a minimum...
Elko Daily Free Press
Jurors view evidence in Elko murder trial
ELKO – The contents of a black duffle bag retrieved by police after the shooting death of a 16-year-old girl were revealed during the second day of Justin Mullis’ trial in Elko District Court. On Thursday morning, jurors watched as law enforcement unsealed 11 paper bags of evidence...
Elko Daily Free Press
School district launches innovative programs
ELKO – Students can go online for free tutoring from a company called Paper under one of Elko County School District’s innovative programs. The tutors can guide them in their studies and even read over essays, reports and resumes. In another program called Elevate K-12, students in three...
Elko Daily Free Press
Nature Notes: Wild horses update
This is my fourth update in as many years, concerning the Bureau of Land Management’s Wild Horse and Burro Program. I feel it important to review these numbers as wild horse populations continue to rise. In my opinion, the BLM’s Wild Horse and Burro Program is broken in its present state.
Elko Daily Free Press
Parents lag in four-day school survey response
ELKO – With only about 16% of parents answering the Elko County School District’s survey on a potential four-day school week for Elko and Spring Creek schools, Superintendent Clayton Anderson said there will be attempts to “engage more parents and families” in providing feedback. He told...
Elko Daily Free Press
Letter: A response to MAGA rally rhetoric
After review of the clips from the MAGA Republican rally held Saturday 10/8 in Minden, Nevada, it is clear that we need to retain Catherine Cortez Masto as Nevada’s Senator! The other candidate for Senate represents all the frightening and truly horrifying events heard at the rally. There were...
Elko Daily Free Press
Spring Creek man arrested for damaging signs
ELKO -- The Elko County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Spring Creek man on suspicion of damaging street signs throughout the sprawling community earlier this month. Aaron B. Denison, 50, was booked on three counts of malicious destruction of property valued at more than $5,000 and malicious destruction of traffic control devices.
Elko Daily Free Press
What's Happening Around Elko
ELKO – Nevada Outdoor School is offering a Leave No Trace Hike on Oct. 14. Meet at the Powerhouse Picnic Area in Lamoille at 4 p.m. for this beginner friendly and informative hike and to learn about the seven Leave No Trace Principles and their importance when recreating outdoors. This hike is free and open to all ages and abilities; please be sure to have one adult per two children. Stay around after the hike to enjoy some hot chocolate.
Elko Daily Free Press
Elko School District facility assessment nears completion, survey now available
ELKO — MGT Consulting Group is in the final stage of gathering public input before finalizing a master facility assessment report for Elko County School District. The group held in-person feedback sessions during the week of Sept. 19, and will now allow those who were unable to attend to provide feedback through an online survey. This survey will contain the same questions asked in the in-person community meetings.
Elko Daily Free Press
Alan Wells Glaser
Alan Wells Glaser, 68, passed away at home on October 5th, surrounded by family, finally at peace after a five-year struggle with cancer. Alan was born to Arthur Clarence and Marianne Wells Glaser at Elko General Hospital, in the height of haying season. Alan grew up on the family ranch at Halleck, rode the bus to attend Elko schools, and graduated from Elko High School in 1972. He attended the College of Southern Idaho for a year and a half before transferring to the University of Nevada, Reno. At UNR he discovered his life’s passion and received a Bachelor of Science in Geology from the Mackay School of Mines in December 1977.
Elko Daily Free Press
2022 EHS Homecoming Queen candidates
Meet the five candidates for Elko High School Homecoming Queen:. Daniela Gisselle Ramirez, 17, is the daughter of Raul and Elidia Ramirez. Her escort for the dance is Francisco Talamantes. For the assembly, her escort is her grandmother, Yolanda Rosales. Her escorts for the homecoming football game are her mother, Elidia Ramirez accompanied by Manuel Ramirez.
Elko Daily Free Press
Elko man sentenced for attempted incest
ELKO – An Elko man could serve up to 60 years in prison after pleading no contest to multiple sex charges including attempted incest. Jason S. Brown was 34 when he was arrested in August 2019 on one count of incest and one count of lewdness with a child under the age of 14.
Elko Daily Free Press
Spartans, Lady Indians win Lowry Invitational
WINNEMUCCA — At the Lowry Invitational, the Spring Creek boys and the Elko girls brought home respective titles. The Spartans dominated the boys division — nearly posting a perfect score — and the Lady Indians edged out their Spring Creek opponents by a couple points. Varsity Boys.
Elko Daily Free Press
Truck collides with semi on I-80
ELKO – A driver was injured Tuesday afternoon when a flatbed truck collided with the back of a semi on Interstate 80 between Oasis and Wendover. “There was a fire underneath the vehicle and bystanders used fire extinguishers to keep the fire under control until the patient was removed,” stated the Elko County Fire Protection District.
Elko Daily Free Press
Elko, Spring Creek shoot season bests — Winer, Zastrow qualify for 3A state tournament
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California — Neither Elko or Spring Creek qualified for the Division 3A Nevada State Girls Golf Championships, but each managed to book an individual golfer in the big dance — juniors Katharine Winer and Hazel Zastrow punching their tickets to the final tourney of the year.
Elko Daily Free Press
Oct. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Elko: Mainly clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Elko will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
