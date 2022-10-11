My name is Matt McCarty and I am running for the Elko County School Board, District 3. In August of 2021, I submitted a letter of interest to be appointed to the Elko County School Board because l felt that I could help our community. In late October of that year, I was appointed. In the year since, I have learned more about how the District operates by visiting with District staff members, asking questions, and listening attentively. I have learned more about how best to represent the residents of Elko County by visiting with our neighbors across the County and what I have heard is very positive.

ELKO COUNTY, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO