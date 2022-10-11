ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Health
County
Dallas County, TX
Local
Texas Health
seguintoday.com

A Burnt Bean Sunday Breakfast

(Seguin) – Seguin is no longer just “the destination” in Texas for the best barbecue. It is also now “the destination” for one of the state’s Best Taquerias (taco places). Adding another feather to its cap is the Burnt Bean Co. located in downtown...
SEGUIN, TX
MySanAntonio

These are 11 things you should know before moving to San Antonio

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. San Antonio is among the largest and fastest growing cities in the U.S., so it’s unsurprisingly welcomed a host of newcomers in recent years. The pandemic shift to working from home, coupled with San Antonio’s reputation as an emerging tech hub, have made it a popular relocation destination for people across the country.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
devinenews.com

The Texas man who hunted down a Mososaur, one of the most exciting and newest fossil finds in Texas

Texas man Steve Kruse was just walking around, looking for fossils like he’s done for years when he found something truly astounding, a fossilized pre-historic monster estimated to be 80 million years old and 30-40 feet in length (based on the massive head and vertebrae that have already been excavated). The Mosasaur, which ruled the seas during the Cretaceous period, will now be one of the highlights of a museum in Dallas.
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Free dog, puppy adoptions are taking place in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – You can adopt a dog or puppy for free this weekend in San Antonio. San Antonio Pets Alive! is offering free dog adoptions through Oct. 16. “When you adopt from San Antonio Pets Alive! you will save two lives - your new pet, and another dog/puppy in need,” officials said in a press release.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

7 Top Fishing Holes for Catfish in West Texas This Weekend

SAN ANGELO, TX – The Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife on Monday released a list of seven places in West Texas that will be stocked with 9-inch Channel Catfish this weekend. The following are those locations: Ascarate Lake (EL Paso) - 1,188 Fish Andrews City Lake - 708 Fish Oakes St. (San Angelo) - 596 Fish (Note thee will be apart of the Neighborhood Fishing Program and the fish will be 12 inches in average length.) Lake Knierman County Park (Bronte) - 500 Comanche Trailer Park (Odessa) - 417 Fish Ruddick Park (Colorado City) - 392 Fish Crane County Park Pond - 80 Fish Remember…
SAN ANGELO, TX
KSAT 12

Do you know the highest point in Bexar County?

I’m a trivia guy. Knowing random facts — like the highest point in Bexar County — is fun to me. But, if you were curious yourself, here’s the answer. That distinction belongs to Mount Smith, located in far northwestern Bexar County. The peak sits at about 1,892 feet above sea level.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
FMX 94.5

No, Texas Shouldn’t Legalize Marijuana & Here’s the Reason Why

As is the norm around every election cycle, we hear the cries of various causes being championed that are not on the ballot yet are important to someone, somewhere. Things like legalization of casino gambling, breeding iguanas in your basement, and even hunting of bald eagles. However, one very polarizing issue remains that it seems everyone has an opinion on either way.
TEXAS STATE
portasouthjetty.com

Jetty Bandits return

Lupe Castillo of San Antonio caught and released this big bull redfish on Friday, Oct. 7. Castillo is the founder of the San Antonio chapter of the Jetty Bandits, a group of avid fishermen who come to Port Aransas every year in October to fish for redfish and other species. The group sets up along the south jetty to fish, […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX

