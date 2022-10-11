Read full article on original website
MAPS: Thousands of birds flying over Central Texas skies
On Wednesday and Thursday, thousands of birds will migrate through Central Texas and Austin to get to warmer locations as temperatures drop.
Texas Family Lets Baby Foxes Live In Backyard 'As Long As They Don't Bite'
"They were here before I was. I mean, I can't say no."
San Antonio Pets Alive offers free dog, puppy adoptions this weekend
This is not a drill.
Central Texas home to all 5 of state’s dark-sky communities
All five of Texas' International Dark-Sky Communities are found in the KXAN viewing area — Dripping Springs, Horseshoe Bay, Fredericksburg, Blanco and Wimberly Valley.
KSAT 12
Therapeutic ranch in Boerne helping to change lives a ride at a time
BOERNE, Texas – A horse ranch in Boerne is changing the lives of thousands of people, one ride at a time. For about four years, Dwaine Bergman has been coming to the Open T.R.A.I.L Ranch and over time, he has created a special bond with a horse there named Montana.
KSAT 12
Behind the Kitchen Door: Snack shop with a fly problem, insects invade fruit store
SAN ANTONIO – Recent health inspections found flies buzzing around a snack shop, moldy lettuce and cheese in a grocery store, and a variety of insects hanging out at a fruit store. El Chango Loco. El Chango Loco, located in the 2800 block of Pleasanton, earned an 82 on...
seguintoday.com
A Burnt Bean Sunday Breakfast
(Seguin) – Seguin is no longer just “the destination” in Texas for the best barbecue. It is also now “the destination” for one of the state’s Best Taquerias (taco places). Adding another feather to its cap is the Burnt Bean Co. located in downtown...
REAL ID deadline in less than 1 year: What Texans need to know
While the deadline may be about six months away, many officials have recommended starting the process sooner rather than later.
Texas heat index could soon surpass 120 degrees, study finds
A recent report published by the First Street Foundation found soon the heat index could surpass 125 degrees in much of Texas. The study was first reported by our media partners with the Texas Tribune. The increase in the heat index is a result of climate change.
MySanAntonio
These are 11 things you should know before moving to San Antonio
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. San Antonio is among the largest and fastest growing cities in the U.S., so it’s unsurprisingly welcomed a host of newcomers in recent years. The pandemic shift to working from home, coupled with San Antonio’s reputation as an emerging tech hub, have made it a popular relocation destination for people across the country.
devinenews.com
The Texas man who hunted down a Mososaur, one of the most exciting and newest fossil finds in Texas
Texas man Steve Kruse was just walking around, looking for fossils like he’s done for years when he found something truly astounding, a fossilized pre-historic monster estimated to be 80 million years old and 30-40 feet in length (based on the massive head and vertebrae that have already been excavated). The Mosasaur, which ruled the seas during the Cretaceous period, will now be one of the highlights of a museum in Dallas.
KSAT 12
Free dog, puppy adoptions are taking place in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – You can adopt a dog or puppy for free this weekend in San Antonio. San Antonio Pets Alive! is offering free dog adoptions through Oct. 16. “When you adopt from San Antonio Pets Alive! you will save two lives - your new pet, and another dog/puppy in need,” officials said in a press release.
KCEN TV NBC 6
San Antonio resident becomes overnight millionaire after playing Texas Lottery
TEXAS, USA — A San Antonio resident just won $1 million playing the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game Million Dollar Loteria. The ticket was purchased at Pit Stop Food Mart #30 on 1530 West Loop 1604 North. The winner elected to remain anonymous. This was the first of eight...
7 Top Fishing Holes for Catfish in West Texas This Weekend
SAN ANGELO, TX – The Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife on Monday released a list of seven places in West Texas that will be stocked with 9-inch Channel Catfish this weekend. The following are those locations: Ascarate Lake (EL Paso) - 1,188 Fish Andrews City Lake - 708 Fish Oakes St. (San Angelo) - 596 Fish (Note thee will be apart of the Neighborhood Fishing Program and the fish will be 12 inches in average length.) Lake Knierman County Park (Bronte) - 500 Comanche Trailer Park (Odessa) - 417 Fish Ruddick Park (Colorado City) - 392 Fish Crane County Park Pond - 80 Fish Remember…
news4sanantonio.com
News 4 San Antonio Exclusive: Gov. Greg Abbott talks migrants, abortion, Uvalde, and more
Governor Greg Abbott made a visit to San Antonio on Thursday. The Governor was in town giving the keynote address at the luncheon for the Asian-American Alliance. The event was held at NU-STAR Energy headquarters where Abbott touted economic growth in the Lone Star State. News 4 San Antonio sat...
KSAT 12
Do you know the highest point in Bexar County?
I’m a trivia guy. Knowing random facts — like the highest point in Bexar County — is fun to me. But, if you were curious yourself, here’s the answer. That distinction belongs to Mount Smith, located in far northwestern Bexar County. The peak sits at about 1,892 feet above sea level.
No, Texas Shouldn’t Legalize Marijuana & Here’s the Reason Why
As is the norm around every election cycle, we hear the cries of various causes being championed that are not on the ballot yet are important to someone, somewhere. Things like legalization of casino gambling, breeding iguanas in your basement, and even hunting of bald eagles. However, one very polarizing issue remains that it seems everyone has an opinion on either way.
portasouthjetty.com
Jetty Bandits return
Lupe Castillo of San Antonio caught and released this big bull redfish on Friday, Oct. 7. Castillo is the founder of the San Antonio chapter of the Jetty Bandits, a group of avid fishermen who come to Port Aransas every year in October to fish for redfish and other species. The group sets up along the south jetty to fish, […]
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
New Drought Map Shows Severe and Extreme Drought Spreading Across North Texas
A new drought map released by NOAA shows extreme and severe drought expanding across North Texas. Flooding rains in August helped erase some of the droughts made worse by a hot dry summer, but a recent dry stretch is making things worse again. DFW Airport has not seen any measurable...
