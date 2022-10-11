ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onsted, MI

wlen.com

New Light Poles to be Installed in Downtown Adrian

Adrian, MI – The 100 blocks of downtown Adrian will be experience intermittent street, parking, and sidewalk closures as we begin to remove and install new light poles. A news release by the City of Adrian said that the work will begin Monday, October 17th at 7 AM on the west side of Main St. between Church and Maumee. The intermittent closures will continue to move through town as needed and are expected to take several weeks.
ADRIAN, MI
wlen.com

City of Adrian Has Started Flushing Fire Hydrants

Adrian, MI – The City of Adrian Utilities Department started the process of flushing fire hydrants. A news release by the City says that the flushing should take approximately one month to complete…and that most of the flushing will occur between 11pm to 7am to minimize inconveniences. Residents...
ADRIAN, MI
CBS Detroit

Gov. Whitmer announces 3 more infrastructure projects complete in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - On the pursuit to fix Michigan's roads and bridges, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces the completion of three infrastructure projects. The projects include the rebuilding of 2.7 miles of US-2 in Gogebic County, the Iosco Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Livingston County, and the Dollarville Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Luce County.The latest project in Livingston County began on Aug. 15. The Iosco Road Bridge over the west branch of the Red Cedar River had its superstructure replaced and slightly widened, and received substructure repairs. The bridge reopened to traffic beginning Monday, Oct. 10, making it four days...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
City
Onsted, MI
Local
Michigan Government
wtvbam.com

Red Flag Warnings issued to the south of Branch County

NORTH WEBSTER, IN (WTVB) – The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a Red Flag Warning for Friday in Indiana counties to the south of Branch County. The warning is in effect from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. due to forecasts of strong winds, low relative humidity and dry fine fuels.
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
wlen.com

Lenawee Deputy Receives County Medal of Honor and Life Saving Award

Adrian, MI – Lenawee County Sheriff’s Deputy, Bill Warner, received the County Medal of Honor and the Life Saving Award at Wednesday’s Board of Commissioners Meeting. On the morning of September 8th, near Morenci, Deputy Warner was conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle with improper plates. It was discovered that both the driver and passenger had numerous outstanding felony warrants for their arrest from multiple jurisdictions.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Hillsdale College to break ground on new stadium and field

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hillsdale will break ground on the Lenda and Glenda Hill Stadium and Delp Field on Oct. 21. This project is part of the College’s outdoor athletic facility improvement plan. The new baseball field and the stadium will include a concession stand, covered grandstand, dugouts, press box, stadium lighting, and a synthetic turf field.
HILLSDALE, MI
wlen.com

Information on Upcoming Health Screening/Drug Take-Back Day

Adrian, MI – The United Way of Monroe/Lenawee Counties and ProMedica Charles and Virginia Hickman Hospital will have a free/low cost health screening and drug take-back day at a church in Adrian. Here are some of the services available:. Adult immunizations, blood pressure check, height/weight, nutrition counseling, medication and...
ADRIAN, MI
13abc.com

Benefit planned for children of Ben and Max Morrissey

OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - The friends and family of Ben and Max Morrissey, the brothers that perished in a refinery fire in September, have organized a benefit to raise money for their children. 100% of the proceeds from the Ben & Max Morrissey Memorial 5k Run/Walk will go to the...
OREGON, OH

