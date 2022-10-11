Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Men’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes defeat rival Michigan 3-1 in Ann ArborThe LanternColumbus, OH
20 Year-Old Pilot Still Missing After Disappearing Over Lake Michigan Nearly 30 Years AgoKyle SchepperleyOttawa Lake, MI
wlen.com
Onsted Water Infrastructure Project Includes Upgrades to Treatment Plant
Onsted, MI – WLEN News has been running a series of stories this week on the multi-million dollar Village of Onsted Water Infrastructure Project… and today is the final day. In addition to new water mains, the Village will see upgrades to their water treatment plant. President Sam...
wlen.com
New Light Poles to be Installed in Downtown Adrian
Adrian, MI – The 100 blocks of downtown Adrian will be experience intermittent street, parking, and sidewalk closures as we begin to remove and install new light poles. A news release by the City of Adrian said that the work will begin Monday, October 17th at 7 AM on the west side of Main St. between Church and Maumee. The intermittent closures will continue to move through town as needed and are expected to take several weeks.
wlen.com
City of Adrian Has Started Flushing Fire Hydrants
Adrian, MI – The City of Adrian Utilities Department started the process of flushing fire hydrants. A news release by the City says that the flushing should take approximately one month to complete…and that most of the flushing will occur between 11pm to 7am to minimize inconveniences. Residents...
Gov. Whitmer announces 3 more infrastructure projects complete in Michigan
(CBS DETROIT) - On the pursuit to fix Michigan's roads and bridges, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces the completion of three infrastructure projects. The projects include the rebuilding of 2.7 miles of US-2 in Gogebic County, the Iosco Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Livingston County, and the Dollarville Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Luce County.The latest project in Livingston County began on Aug. 15. The Iosco Road Bridge over the west branch of the Red Cedar River had its superstructure replaced and slightly widened, and received substructure repairs. The bridge reopened to traffic beginning Monday, Oct. 10, making it four days...
Farm owner pushes back on state’s claim produce was tainted by untreated human waste
HOMER, MI -- The operators of a Michigan farm are pushing back on the state’s claim it used raw, untreated human waste on growing fields. Andy Stutzman, the owner of Kuntry Gardens near Homer in Calhoun County, issued a newsletter to his vendors recently that says what happened is “quite different as to what the media is putting out.”
wlen.com
Tecumseh Police Issue Statement on Traffic Flow Change at Evans St. and Chicago Blvd.
Tecumseh, MI – The Tecumseh Police Department issued a statement on a traffic flow change in the downtown area. A ‘no turn on red’ signs have been installed at the Evans Street and Chicago Boulevard intersection. They are posted on Evans Street, prohibiting turning onto the boulevard...
After latest fatal jump, Ann Arbor mulls better barriers on parking decks
ANN ARBOR, MI — Standing before City Council this past week, Ann Arbor resident Peter Eckstein recalled speaking out five years ago about the urgent need to erect barriers at downtown parking decks to check “an ongoing epidemic of suicides.”. The Downtown Development Authority, which manages the city-owned...
Popular Jackson park to be relocated, get new basketball court
JACKSON, MI – Work to reconstruct and move a city of Jackson park could begin next year. The Jackson City Council voted 6-0 to award a $329,393 contract to R.W. Mercer to relocate and rebuild Optimist Park in a Tuesday, Oct. 11 meeting. This stems from the city selling the former park property, and deciding to relocate it to an adjacent lot.
Gravel hauler flips onto car in construction zone on Michigan freeway
NOVI, MI – A gravel hauler flipped over onto a passenger vehicle in a construction zone on Michigan highway Thursday afternoon, Oct. 13, police said. Eastbound I-96 near Novi Road in Novi was closed due to the crash, Michigan State Police said in a release. The hauler crushed part of the car and gravel spilled over the freeway. There were no injuries.
wtvbam.com
Red Flag Warnings issued to the south of Branch County
NORTH WEBSTER, IN (WTVB) – The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a Red Flag Warning for Friday in Indiana counties to the south of Branch County. The warning is in effect from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. due to forecasts of strong winds, low relative humidity and dry fine fuels.
These candidates are seeking the District 5 seat for Jackson County board
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- When selecting their next District 5 representative on the Jackson County Board of Commissioners, voters will see two candidates on their Nov. 8 general election ballot. Incumbent and Republican James “Steve” Shotwell Jr. will face Democrat Nathanael Mulvihill. District 5 covers parts of the townships of...
1 Person Seriously Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Jackson County (Jackson County, MI)
According to the Blackman-Leoni Township Department, a motor vehicle crash was reported in Jackson County on Tuesday night. Officials confirmed that the driver of the semi truck was [..]
'Lots of blood': Major backups expected as police investigate possible pedestrian-vehicle crash on I-275 in Wayne County
A major highway in Wayne County is closed this morning as police canvas the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a possible pedestrian on Friday morning.
fox2detroit.com
Cars, trucks, boat going up for auction in Oakland County -- See the full list
Six auctions are scheduled around the county later this month. All auctions will be cash-only and will be held at towing businesses. Oct. 20 at 9 a.m. – Wixom Towing at 30290 Beck in Wixom. Oct. 20 at 10 a.m. – Lakeside Towing at 2025 E. West Maple in...
fox2detroit.com
Feds: Michigan man caught lighting 25 semi-trucks on fire
An Allen Park man is accused of setting 25 trucks on fire across the country. According to an affidavit they are Swift Transportation trucks, a company that cooperated in an investigation that sent him to prison in 2018.
wlen.com
Lenawee Deputy Receives County Medal of Honor and Life Saving Award
Adrian, MI – Lenawee County Sheriff’s Deputy, Bill Warner, received the County Medal of Honor and the Life Saving Award at Wednesday’s Board of Commissioners Meeting. On the morning of September 8th, near Morenci, Deputy Warner was conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle with improper plates. It was discovered that both the driver and passenger had numerous outstanding felony warrants for their arrest from multiple jurisdictions.
WILX-TV
Hillsdale College to break ground on new stadium and field
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hillsdale will break ground on the Lenda and Glenda Hill Stadium and Delp Field on Oct. 21. This project is part of the College’s outdoor athletic facility improvement plan. The new baseball field and the stadium will include a concession stand, covered grandstand, dugouts, press box, stadium lighting, and a synthetic turf field.
wlen.com
Information on Upcoming Health Screening/Drug Take-Back Day
Adrian, MI – The United Way of Monroe/Lenawee Counties and ProMedica Charles and Virginia Hickman Hospital will have a free/low cost health screening and drug take-back day at a church in Adrian. Here are some of the services available:. Adult immunizations, blood pressure check, height/weight, nutrition counseling, medication and...
13abc.com
Benefit planned for children of Ben and Max Morrissey
OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - The friends and family of Ben and Max Morrissey, the brothers that perished in a refinery fire in September, have organized a benefit to raise money for their children. 100% of the proceeds from the Ben & Max Morrissey Memorial 5k Run/Walk will go to the...
Take a Look Inside the Maltby Street ‘Poltergeist House': Jackson, Michigan
One of Jackson's most famous ghost stories still creeps me out…and the house in question is now gone forever. I first heard about this haunting when I was reading the newspaper in late 1961. It sounds like something that a reporter made up for the Halloween season, but no…this paranormal activity was for real.
