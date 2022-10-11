Adrian, MI – The 100 blocks of downtown Adrian will be experience intermittent street, parking, and sidewalk closures as we begin to remove and install new light poles. A news release by the City of Adrian said that the work will begin Monday, October 17th at 7 AM on the west side of Main St. between Church and Maumee. The intermittent closures will continue to move through town as needed and are expected to take several weeks.

ADRIAN, MI ・ 8 HOURS AGO