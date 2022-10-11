Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 842 AM CDT Thu Oct 13 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-141345- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 842 AM CDT Thu Oct 13 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A Red Flag Warning is now in effect for several counties, basically north of I-40 and west of I-65. RH values will fall into the low 20s and winds will gust 25-30 mph this afternoon. Yes, this area saw rainfall, but it was very little and likely did nothing to curb the dry conditions already in place. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Friday through Wednesday. There is a Marginal Risk for strong to severe storms across northwest Middle Tennessee on Saturday afternoon and evening. An isolated storm or two could contain large hail or gusty winds. Below freezing temperatures with widespread frost are possible across most or all of Middle Tennessee on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation is not expected at this time.

