ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
fox17.com

RED FLAG WARNING: Multiple Tennessee counties warned of 'extreme fire behavior'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Red Flag Warning for multiple counties in Middle Tennessee due to low humidity and winds. NWS warns of critical fire weather in Stewart, Montgomery, Robertson, Sumner, Wilson, Macon, Houston, Humphreys, Dickson, Cheatham, Davidson, Trousdale, Smith, Williamson, and Rutherford Counties.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
WFMJ.com

Valley funeral homes sold to Tennessee firm

Three locally-owned Valley funeral home businesses that have been locally owned for nearly a century or more have been sold to Heritage Group LLC, a funeral service provider based in Tennessee. The three independently owned Valley funeral homes - Lane, Becker and Baumgardner - businesses will maintain their names, but...
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennessee River#Catfish
Wilson County Source

Haunted Houses to Visit for Halloween 2022

Here are some Middle Tennessee haunted houses and attractions to visit this Halloween 2022. Did we miss a location? Send us an email at news@williamsonsource.com and we will check it out. MILLERS THRILLERS   It’s time for the Zombie Hayride Reloaded! We did a mass overhaul to the entire course. It is now a combination […] The post Haunted Houses to Visit for Halloween 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

WEATHER ALERT 10-13,2022 Red Flag Warning Issued

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 842 AM CDT Thu Oct 13 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-141345- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 842 AM CDT Thu Oct 13 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A Red Flag Warning is now in effect for several counties, basically north of I-40 and west of I-65. RH values will fall into the low 20s and winds will gust 25-30 mph this afternoon. Yes, this area saw rainfall, but it was very little and likely did nothing to curb the dry conditions already in place. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Friday through Wednesday. There is a Marginal Risk for strong to severe storms across northwest Middle Tennessee on Saturday afternoon and evening. An isolated storm or two could contain large hail or gusty winds. Below freezing temperatures with widespread frost are possible across most or all of Middle Tennessee on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation is not expected at this time.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Cats
Cheatham County Source

WEATHER ALERT 10-12,2022 : Strong Storms, Gusty Winds, Hail

Some will see some scattered storms this morning, but this afternoon things may ramp up for some in Middle Tennessee with strong gusty winds likely and there is a possibility of hail and an isolated tornado. The good news is most will get some much needed rain before we dry out and cool down. By […] The post WEATHER ALERT 10-12,2022 : Strong Storms, Gusty Winds, Hail appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Tennessee

If you live in Tennessee and you love going what with your close friends and family members from time to time then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below, you'll find a list of four amazing burger spots in Tennessee that are highly praised and well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with only high-quality ingredients.
TENNESSEE STATE
actionnews5.com

AAA launches ‘Move Over for Me’ traffic safety campaign

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - AAA is encouraging drivers to consider others while driving with a new campaign, ‘Move Over for Me.’. The traffic safety campaign urges Tennessee drivers to move over to a lane away from drivers who are parked on the side of the road for emergencies. AAA...
TENNESSEE STATE
clarksvillenow.com

UPDATE: Severe thunderstorms moving across Middle Tennessee

Update, 3:55 p.m.: A Tornado Warning has been issued for southwestern Davidson, southeastern Dickson, northwestern Williamson, and south central Cheatham County until 4:30 p.m. At 3:54 p.m., severe thunderstorms capable of producing both tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage were located near White Bluff, or 10 miles east of...
DICKSON COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Local Officials Attend Ribbon Cutting in Lawrenceburg

TENNESSEE GOVERNOR BILL LEE ALONG WITH LOCAL AND COUNTY OFFICIALS ATTENDED A RIBBON CUTTING CEREMONY TODAY IN LAWRENCE COUNTY. THE CEREMONY WAS FOR TCAT PULASKI’S CNC MACHINING TECHNOLOGY PROGRAM AND WAS HELD AT THE TENNESSEE ENTERPRISE CENTER IN LAWRENCEBURG. THE MISSION OF THE CNC MACHINING PROGRAM IS TO PROVIDE STUDENTS WITH A BROAD RANGE OF EXPERIENCE OF ALL MACHINE TOOLS THAT ONE WILL COME IN CONTACT WITH AFTER GRADUATION AND THROUGHOUT THEIR CAREER. MACHINISTS, TOOL AND DIE MAKERS, INDUSTRIAL MAINTENANCE EMPLOYEES, AND MACHINE OPERATORS ALL REQUIRE SKILLS IN THE MACHINING OF METAL BY MACHINE TOOLS.
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy