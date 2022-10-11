ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, RI

whatsupnewp.com

The Women’s Resource Center announces changes, plans for the future

The Women’s Resource Center has grown to serve more than 1,200 clients annually throughout the East Bay. Jessica Walsh, Executive Director of the Women’s Resource Center, today announced in an email letter to supporters some changes for the nonprofit organization. “Our growth and diversification of services prompted us...
NEWPORT, RI
City
Jamestown, RI
Jamestown, RI
Government
whatsupnewp.com

CCRI Players lighten the mood with season-opening production of ‘Clown Bar’

In a bit of a departure from their usual adaptation of revered, Shakespearean works, the Community College of Rhode Island Players are bringing levity to their 2022–23 season opener. The Players launch their fall schedule Thursday, October 20 with Clown Bar, a “clown (film) noir,” according to playwright Adam...
WARWICK, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Jazz Time duo to perform at Greenvale Vineyards on Oct. 21

Tiverton/Little Compton-based jazz duo “Jazz Time” will perform at Greenvale Vineyards in Portsmouth from 7 p.m. to 9 pm on Friday, October 21, in the Tasting Room/former stable at the historic farm. “’Jazz Time’” is a dynamic guitar and bass duo characterized by energy, fluency, a beautiful selection...
PORTSMOUTH, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Jake Blount to celebrate the release of ‘The New Faith’ at Columbus Theatre show October 21

RI-based musician Jake Blount is celebrating the release of his critically acclaimed new album The New Faith in a concert at the Columbus Theater in Providence on Friday, October 21. The album, just released on Smithsonian Folkways Recordings, is described as a “dystopian Afrofuturistic concept album, featuring ten reimagined and reinterpreted traditional Black spirituals.”
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Pell Elementary School wins $500,000 DoDEA grant for STREAM Learning

Newport’s Pell Elementary School has been awarded a $500,000 Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) grant to encourage Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, the Arts and Math (STREAM) learning beginning in the elementary grades. The grant is focused on improving student literacy through enhanced literacy instruction and interdisciplinary strategies applied...
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Volunteer cleanup of Butts Hill Fort to take place on Oct. 29

The Butts Hill Fort Restoration Committee (BHFRC) today announced that it is planning its 4th clean-up on Saturday, October 29th, from 8 am to 2 pm (the rain date is Sunday). Cleanup efforts will include the removal of deadfall wood and overgrown brush from the ditches and parapet walls on the north, east, and south sides of the Fort and weed-whacking areas cleared earlier. There will be no tree cutting, according to organizers.
PORTSMOUTH, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Fall water main flushing program set to begin across Aquidneck Island

As part of the Newport Water Division’s (NWD) ongoing water distribution system maintenance, the City of Newport today announced a water main flushing program in designated areas will begin during evening hours starting Sunday, October 16, 2022, and ending on November 3, 2022. To minimize impacts to our customers,...
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

‘The Hip Hop Nutcracker’ returns to PPAC on Dec. 7

The Hip Hop Nutcracker, Tchaikovsky’s 130-year-old ballet reimagined as a holiday dance spectacle, will travel to the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) on Wednesday, December 7 at 7:30 pm this holiday season while celebrating the show’s 10th season. Tickets go on sale on Friday, October 14, 2022, at...
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

The VETS completes its new seat installation project, increases overall capacity

The VETS welcomes back audiences for its 2022-2023 season with all new seats in the main hall. The theatre’s transformation was completed over the summer after removing and replacing the existing 72-year-old seats. The new seats were installed by Irwin Seating Company and add several enhancements to the patron experience as well as increase the potential for the building’s success including, increasing the overall capacity from 1,933 to 2,011 seats, adding new LED aisle lights for visibility and safety, enhancing comfort with added leg room to premium seating areas, and improved ADA seating arrangements.
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Obituary: Frances F. Collins

Frances Collins, 93, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away, at home, with her loving family by her side, on October 9, 2022. Frances was born October 5, 1929, in Little Compton, RI, to the late Angelina Viera Fava. She was the wife of the late Joseph P. Collins, and the...
PORTSMOUTH, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Aquidneck Island Climate Caucus to discuss Naval Station resilience

STATE HOUSE – The Aquidneck Island Climate Caucus, led by Rep. Lauren H. Carson and Rep. Terri Cortvriend, will meet virtually Sunday, Oct. 23, for a discussion about resiliency plans for Naval Station Newport. The virtual event, titled “Newport Naval Station Resilience: What’s the Plan?” is scheduled for Sunday,...
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Obituary: Ronald Ray Gaw

Ronald Ray Gaw, 81, of Middletown, passed away on October 10, 2022, at home with his family by his side. He was the husband of Judith (Lopes) Gaw. Born in Los Angeles, CA, he was the son of the late Raymond and Irene (Romero) Gaw. Ronald retired from the Navy...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
whatsupnewp.com

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Chris Logan, candidate for Middletown Town Council

Chris Logan, candidate for Middletown Town Council, will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Thursday, October 13 at 11 am. These one-on-one interviews will introduce/re-introduce you to the candidates, allow the candidates to talk about their platform, and allow us to ask the questions that are important to voters.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Obituary: William “Bill” F. Gamer

William “Bill” F. Gamer, 57, of Middletown, RI, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 10, 2022, surrounded by his family. Born November 14, 1964, he was the son of the late Edward and Mary Ann (Dias) Gamer. Bill graduated from Middletown High School in 1983 and went on...
MIDDLETOWN, RI

