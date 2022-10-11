The VETS welcomes back audiences for its 2022-2023 season with all new seats in the main hall. The theatre’s transformation was completed over the summer after removing and replacing the existing 72-year-old seats. The new seats were installed by Irwin Seating Company and add several enhancements to the patron experience as well as increase the potential for the building’s success including, increasing the overall capacity from 1,933 to 2,011 seats, adding new LED aisle lights for visibility and safety, enhancing comfort with added leg room to premium seating areas, and improved ADA seating arrangements.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO