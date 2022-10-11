Read full article on original website
bogalusadailynews.com
Bogalusa competed in cross country meet on Oct. 1
Two Bogalusa runners competed in the 2022 Country Day Cajun Classic on Oct. 1 in City Park in New Orleans. Chiqueria Jefferson came in 80th with a time of 33 minutes, 40 seconds. Cierra Gibson was 83rd in 37:13. Ursuline Academy’s Sophia Freeze won the meet after running the race...
bogalusadailynews.com
Bogalusa volleyball defeated by Archbishop Hannan
Bogalusa was defeated by Archbishop Hannan in two matches on Oct. 6. The first match was 25-3, 25-2, 25-1 and the second was 25-0, 25-2, 25-1. Archbishop Hannan is the two-time Division III state champion and began this week as the fourth ranked team in powerpoints in the unofficial Division III LHSAA ratings.
L'Observateur
West St. John improving week by week
EDGARD — Under Friday night lights on the West Bank of St. John the Baptist Parish, West St. John held on against Varnado in Week Six for a 12-6 win. It was the Rams’ first win of the season, but head coach Greg Johnson said the season record doesn’t paint the full picture of how far the young team has come since Week One.
bogalusadailynews.com
Franklinton goes 2-3 in recent games
Franklinton’s volleyball team posted a 2-3 record in matches held between Sept. 29 and Oct. 12. On Sept. 29, Franklinton defeated Christ Episcopal School at home, 25-20, 25-23, 10-25, 25-17. The Oct. 5 match was a 25-10, 25-12, 25-9 loss to Lakeshore at home. The next day’s contest was...
bogalusadailynews.com
Pine splits matches with Doyle, Sarah T. Reed
Pine went 1-1 in volleyball matches that were held on Monday and Tuesday at home. Monday’s match was a 25-13, 25-13, 25-18 loss to Doyle. Samantha Thomas downed 17 kills, blocked 10 shots and served an ace. Mia Strahan posted six kills, three blocks and two digs. Gabby Ladner...
crescentcitysports.com
Crescent City Sports to live stream pair of key district games this week
NEW ORLEANS – Two key district high school football battles in the metro New Orleans area will be streamed live this week on Crescent City Sports. CCS has coverage of Thursday’s District 6-5A matchup as league co-leader Slidell visits Ponchatoula and Saturday afternoon’s District 9-5A showdown between Archbishop Rummel and St. Augustine.
bogalusadailynews.com
Football power points rankings
Below are the powerpoint ratings for football teams in Washington Parish. All local teams in LHSAA are non-select schools and are unofficial.
L'Observateur
Boutte man killed in St. John Parish accident
Vacherie – On October 13, 2022, shortly after 12:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 3127 just east of Louisiana Highway 3213. The crash claimed the life of 41-year-old Ray Francois of Boutte. The preliminary investigation revealed Francois was...
bogalusadailynews.com
Parish fair returns Wednesday
The Washington Parish Fair will return, starting Wednesday in Franklinton. The festivities kick off at 10 a.m. with the fair parade. The official opening ceremony will be held at noon. This year’s fair will include a variety of live entertainment, including country superstars Brantley Gilbert and Jon Langston, and Poplarville,...
bogalusadailynews.com
Community Calendar for Oct. 15-16, 2022
If you have any information for the Community Calendar, please email it to justin.schuver@bogalusadailynews.com. The 18th annual YMCA Golf Classic will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15, after weather forced the event to be postponed in August. Registration will start at 8 a.m. with tee time set for 9 a.m. and lunch at 11 a.m. For more information, call YMCA Chief Executive Officer Toni St. Philip at 985-732-3741 or email ymca823toni@att.net.
theadvocate.com
Descendants of 272 slaves sold by Georgetown priests to Louisiana later founded Southern University
That's the modern equivalent of the price paid for 272 slaves of African descent in 1838, all sold to Louisiana plantations by Jesuit priests who baptized them into the Catholic faith. The priests considered these people their property, to be bought and sold to fund the mounting debt of a...
wwno.org
Listen: What reporters found when they investigated New Orleans' fastest sinking neighborhood
The telltale signs of subsidence are all over Village de l’Est in New Orleans, Louisiana. As the ground sinks, it pulls away from slab foundations and street maintenance holes and causes driveways to crack. In a city sitting below sea level, New Orleans residents are well-aware that we’re sinking....
bogalusadailynews.com
Church Notes for Oct. 15-16, 2022
If you have any information for the Church Notes, please email it to justin.schuver@bogalusadailynews.com. The Kingdom of God Church, located at 814 Union Ave. in Bogalusa, will have its sixth year church anniversary celebration on Sunday, Oct. 16, at 6 p.m. The guest speaker will be pastor Brandon Marshall of Restoration Church. Founders are Apostle Kendon and Lady Arica Grant. The event will also be broadcast on Facebook Live.
Jury convicts BR man in St. Gabriel double homicide
ST. GABRIEL, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man has been convicted after a four-day jury trial for a double homicide committed in December of 2019. Jaylon Brown, 24, was convicted on Thursday, Oct. 6, of one count of second-degree murder in the killing of Dararius Evans, 28, and one count of manslaughter in the killing of Aleysia Maynor, 26.
4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you are one of those people who could eat pizza every day then this article is definitely for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing pizza places in Louisiana that are known for serving absolutely amazing food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Scratch-off player takes home $100,000 after buying winning ticket in Baton Rouge
The ticket was claimed on Friday, October 7, and the winner went home with the top prize available for this game.
Losing ground: How one New Orleans community is sinking
In the early 1990s, James Wright lost his family home in New Orleans’ 9th Ward when a new school was built on his block. “They basically took our houses because they gave us very little money for them,” he said. “And most of the people were old Black people who owned their homes.”
L'Observateur
TPSO seeks help locating Ponchatoula shooting subject
Detectives are asking for your assistance in locating 41 – year-old James Lawrence of Franklinton, Louisiana. Lawrence is wanted by the TPSO on one count of Aggravated Assault by a Drive Shooting. The incident occurred in the November of 2021 in the Ponchatoula area. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of...
Watch: New Orleans East hotel that was destroyed by Hurricane Katrina demolished
City officials say that this demolition demonstrates the administration's commitment to reducing blight, cleaning up our communities, and bringing properties back into commerce to improve the quality of life for all residents.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Stephen A. Smith says he's 'not hearing anything good' about Brian Kelly
LSU took it on the chin last Saturday at home against Tennessee and its No. 25 ranking is long gone. Brian Kelly’s Tigers fell to 4-2, their winning streak halted at 4 in embarrassing fashion after a 40-13 loss to the No. 6 Volunteers. Now comes the fallout. ESPN...
