Stella Frances (Seamon) Nardelli
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Mrs. Stella Frances (Seamon) Nardelli, born on October 25, 1927, died October 11, 2022, at 9 a.m. at Advent Health Hospital in Orlando, Florida. Born and raised in Shinnston, WV, Stella was the daughter of Luigi and Amelia (Filosa) Simone.
fs qb passing.JPG
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — On a night the Robert C. Byrd football team couldn’t finish it…
James Leo Williams
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — James Leo Williams, 98, of West Union, WV (Crystal Lake community) went home to be with His Lord on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at his residence. He was born on June 8, 1924 at Wilbur, WV, a son of the late Parley and...
Kaden Keener goes around the left side for a 2 yard gain.JPG
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — South Harrison football is dreaming of a return to the Class A pl…
West Virginia DOH: Ready for first snow, even if it comes as soon as Monday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Division of Highways maintenance crews in District 4 (Harrison, Marion, Monongalia, Preston, Taylor and Doddridge counties) are ready for the first snowfall of the season, officials said Friday. These counties typically get snow earlier than other counties in West Virginia, with an...
Sophia Saurino Preston.JPG
PRESTON W.Va. (WV News) — Lewis County senior Slate Swiger wasn’t sure if he would be able t…
East Fairmont powers past Liberty, 48-7
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — No. 10 East Fairmont powered its way past No. 15 Liberty 48-7 in a battle of Class AA ranked teams Friday on homecoming night at East-West Stadium. The Bees (5-2) displayed a balanced offensive attack, rushing for 189 yards and passing for 142 for...
Braxton County man, 71, dies in Interstate 79 crash Thursday in southern Lewis County, West Virginia
ROANOKE, W.Va. (WV News) — A 71-year-old Braxton County man was killed in a crash Thursday on Interstate 79 in southern Lewis County, West Virginia State Police Capt. R.A. Maddy said in a news release on Friday. Harry Dean was pronounced dead at the scene of the early afternoon...
Craft beer and food festival coming to downtown Morgantown, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Saturday will be a good day for Morgantown beer lovers as the fifth annual Hops on the Mon returns to downtown. The craft beer and food festival features the “best of the best beer available in the state of West Virginia,” said Grace Hutchens, founder of Hops on the Mon.
Work behind scenes led to victory
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — It started, perhaps, all those many years ago when the late John Madden took us in with his new-fangled telestrator, explaining with unrestrained enthusiasm how this play or that play evolved. Before long, we all felt we had become football coaches, picking out double...
Balanced offense, timely defense helps Fairmont Senior rout RCB
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — On a night the Robert C. Byrd football team couldn’t finish its offensive drives, Fairmont Senior did. In the Polar Bears’ 38-0 win over Robert C. Byrd on Friday at RCB, the Polar Bears not only turned the Flying Eagles’ second turnover of the game into points, but followed a fourth-down stop of RCB with a fourth-down conversion of their own.
Friday night's football roundup
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) - The eight football teams of the River Cities duked it out as Ohio entered week nine and West Virginia week eight. Aside from the one River Cities matchup, area schools went 4-2 this week.
Horror movie fans count down to Halloween with movie showing of 'Friday the 13th' in Clarksburg (West Virginia)
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — More than 50 horror fans got into the Halloween spirit Friday during a movie showing of “Friday the 13th” at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center in Clarksburg. Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center Operations Manager Ian McAra said the 1980s thriller, which...
BHS #6 defends UHS #12.JPG
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — It took less than 10 minutes for Bridgeport girls soccer to br…
Photo Gallery I: West Virginia Mountaineers Gold-Blue Debut
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Photos from the first public look at West Virginia's 2022-23 men's basketball team. The Mountaineers split into Gold and Blue squads for an lightly officiated scrimmage after getting their first walk down the carpet in the WVU Coliseum for introductions. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for...
USMS official: Greece has wheels in motion to pick up ex-WVU hoops player on extradition warrant
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Greek officials have yet to pick up former WVU basketball player Brian Casey Mitchell on an extradition warrant, but have started the process. That’s according to Northern West Virginia Acting U.S. Marshal Terry Moore, who added that Mitchell remains in Marshals Service custody.
Hawks thrive on ground, notch fourth straight victory
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — South Harrison football is dreaming of a return to the Class A playoffs, and its offense is certainly looking the part. In a 48-31 win Friday at Grafton, the Hawks ran for 416 yards and five touchdowns, threw their first passing score of the year and never punted. The win was the team’s fourth straight, its longest streak since 2017, and its second victory of the campaign against Class AA opposition.
Barbour County (West Virginia) Chamber president to chair pair of informational events on proposed amendments
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Barbour County Chamber of Commerce President Hunter Mullens will chair two public informational events regarding the proposed amendments to the state Constitution that are scheduled to appear on November’s general election ballot. The chamber invites the public to an open luncheon meeting starting...
Visit Preston County historical sites Sunday
KINGWOOD — Preston County History Day will be Sunday, Oct. 16. Visit Arthurdale Heritage, open 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; the Aurora Area Historical Society Museum, 1-4 p.m.; the James McGrew House in Kingwood, 1-3 p.m.; the Szilagyi Center museums in Rowlesburg from 1-4 p.m.; and the History House Museum in Terra Alta, 1-4 p.m.
Burke Funeral Home to close
ROWLESBURG — Kingwood Funeral Home and Crematory and the owners have decided to close the Burke Funeral Home location in Rowlesburg and merge operations with Kingwood Funeral Home and Crematory. In a news release, Owner/Funeral Director David W Bolyard Jr. said that the company “has looked at all options...
