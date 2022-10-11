ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

WVNews

Stella Frances (Seamon) Nardelli

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Mrs. Stella Frances (Seamon) Nardelli, born on October 25, 1927, died October 11, 2022, at 9 a.m. at Advent Health Hospital in Orlando, Florida. Born and raised in Shinnston, WV, Stella was the daughter of Luigi and Amelia (Filosa) Simone.
SHINNSTON, WV
WVNews

fs qb passing.JPG

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — On a night the Robert C. Byrd football team couldn’t finish it…
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

James Leo Williams

WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — James Leo Williams, 98, of West Union, WV (Crystal Lake community) went home to be with His Lord on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at his residence. He was born on June 8, 1924 at Wilbur, WV, a son of the late Parley and...
WEST UNION, WV
Bridgeport, WV
Bridgeport, WV
WVNews

East Fairmont powers past Liberty, 48-7

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — No. 10 East Fairmont powered its way past No. 15 Liberty 48-7 in a battle of Class AA ranked teams Friday on homecoming night at East-West Stadium. The Bees (5-2) displayed a balanced offensive attack, rushing for 189 yards and passing for 142 for...
FAIRMONT, WV
#Wv News
WVNews

Work behind scenes led to victory

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — It started, perhaps, all those many years ago when the late John Madden took us in with his new-fangled telestrator, explaining with unrestrained enthusiasm how this play or that play evolved. Before long, we all felt we had become football coaches, picking out double...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Balanced offense, timely defense helps Fairmont Senior rout RCB

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — On a night the Robert C. Byrd football team couldn’t finish its offensive drives, Fairmont Senior did. In the Polar Bears’ 38-0 win over Robert C. Byrd on Friday at RCB, the Polar Bears not only turned the Flying Eagles’ second turnover of the game into points, but followed a fourth-down stop of RCB with a fourth-down conversion of their own.
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Friday night's football roundup

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) - The eight football teams of the River Cities duked it out as Ohio entered week nine and West Virginia week eight. Aside from the one River Cities matchup, area schools went 4-2 this week.
COLUMBUS, OH
NewsBreak
WVNews

Photo Gallery I: West Virginia Mountaineers Gold-Blue Debut

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Photos from the first public look at West Virginia's 2022-23 men's basketball team. The Mountaineers split into Gold and Blue squads for an lightly officiated scrimmage after getting their first walk down the carpet in the WVU Coliseum for introductions. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Hawks thrive on ground, notch fourth straight victory

GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — South Harrison football is dreaming of a return to the Class A playoffs, and its offense is certainly looking the part. In a 48-31 win Friday at Grafton, the Hawks ran for 416 yards and five touchdowns, threw their first passing score of the year and never punted. The win was the team’s fourth straight, its longest streak since 2017, and its second victory of the campaign against Class AA opposition.
GRAFTON, WV
WVNews

Visit Preston County historical sites Sunday

KINGWOOD — Preston County History Day will be Sunday, Oct. 16. Visit Arthurdale Heritage, open 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; the Aurora Area Historical Society Museum, 1-4 p.m.; the James McGrew House in Kingwood, 1-3 p.m.; the Szilagyi Center museums in Rowlesburg from 1-4 p.m.; and the History House Museum in Terra Alta, 1-4 p.m.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Burke Funeral Home to close

ROWLESBURG — Kingwood Funeral Home and Crematory and the owners have decided to close the Burke Funeral Home location in Rowlesburg and merge operations with Kingwood Funeral Home and Crematory. In a news release, Owner/Funeral Director David W Bolyard Jr. said that the company “has looked at all options...
ROWLESBURG, WV

