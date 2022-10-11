Read full article on original website
wjct.org
Sheriff candidate Lakesha Burton told to stop wearing JSO uniform in ads
Duval County sheriff candidate Lakesha Burton — no longer a member of the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office — has been ordered to stop wearing her uniform in campaign ads. The current sheriff, Pat Ivey, sent Burton a letter this month saying she was violating municipal code by wearing her uniform in ads after retiring.
wjct.org
Former executive accused of defrauding Baker County nonprofit
The former executive director of a Baker County nonprofit was arrested this week on four felony charges after an investigation uncovered fraud and theft of funds from the organization, authorities said. Lea Rhoden, 42, is charged with grand theft, scheme to defraud, fraudulent use of a credit card and forgery,...
wjct.org
Shad Khan is buying Sea Horse Inn and Lemon Bar in Neptune Beach
Jaguar's owner Shad Khan and his Iguana Investments Florida will expand their real estate holdings by buying the Sea Horse Oceanfront Inn and Lemon Bar. Khan, who has been active in downtown development in the area of the football stadium, said in a statement about the purchase agreement that he envisions the Sea Horse Inn and associated properties will be like what's in place now with a boutique hotel, restaurant, parking and other public amenities.
wjct.org
Governor's election could determine fate of highly debated Rodman dam
Twenty-five years after a permit requesting partial demolition of Rodman dam landed at the St. Johns River Water Management District, the dam still stands – even as the state of Florida is in the midst of record-high spending to reverse manmade changes to the environment. The dam, built in...
wjct.org
TV station buyout faces resistance over Jacksonville
Tegna Inc. is facing potential opposition from high-level government officials, while its effect on the Jacksonville market has raised concerns from other parties. Hedge fund Standard General L.P. agreed in February to buy Tegna Inc., operator of 64 U.S. television stations, including WTLV TV-12 and WJXX TV-25 in Jacksonville. The...
wjct.org
Local Spotlight | New Tracks by Jax Artists Out Now
We’re all about music discovery here at the Jacksonville Music Experience. As we unearth new tunes from artists around the globe almost daily, we love to shine the high beams of our Local Spotlight series on the beautiful noise emerging from Northeast Florida. This week, we’ve got four great new tracks by Jacksonville artists.
wjct.org
Meet Moxi, Baptist Health's friendly new robot
April Gray gave a big smile as Baptist Heath leader Michael Mayo and a bright-eyed companion passed by her desk inside the hospital's Southbank Jacksonville complex. "There's my main man!" she cried out. Mayo looked over. "Not you," Gray said to her boss, smiling some more. No, her main man...
wjct.org
Demolition coming for old Ford plant that built Model Ts
Jacksonville is the River City but a century ago, it had some Motor City running through it as well. The Ford Motor Co, assembly plant cranked out the Model T automobile and then the Model A between 1924 and 1932 when the plant was one of the biggest automobile assembly plants in the Southeast, producing 200 cars in an eight-hour day.
wjct.org
Jacksonville Sports Car Museum plans to open soon
The first dozen exotic collectible cars have been parked inside the 58,802-square-foot Jacksonville Sports Car Museum, ranging from a sleek 395-horsepower BMW Z8, its removable hardtop stacked nearby, to a rare 1980s Lamborghini Jalpa P350 in very Italian red. As museum managing member David Gonzales walks past more, like three...
wjct.org
Lakesha Burton's campaign; Rick Steves 'Art of Europe'; Viva La Fiesta
Lakesha Burton, who is a candidate in the runoff to be the next Jacksonville sheriff, says she’s been told to stop wearing her uniform in campaign ads. It is the latest point of contention in an increasingly nasty race to succeed departed sheriff Mike Williams. Recently, Burton came under fire in a 30-second ad from opponent T.K. Waters. The ad makes allegations against Burton, including one that says she may have violated campaign finance laws. Burton spoke to us about her plan for public safety in Duval County as sheriff.
wjct.org
Sky-high rent increases coming back to earth
The crazy-high rent increases in Jacksonville may be coming to an end. Rents in the metro area rose less last month than they did in most U.S. cities, according to a new report. Five cities saw median rents decline, and Jacksonville was right behind them with an increase of only...
