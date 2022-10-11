Lakesha Burton, who is a candidate in the runoff to be the next Jacksonville sheriff, says she’s been told to stop wearing her uniform in campaign ads. It is the latest point of contention in an increasingly nasty race to succeed departed sheriff Mike Williams. Recently, Burton came under fire in a 30-second ad from opponent T.K. Waters. The ad makes allegations against Burton, including one that says she may have violated campaign finance laws. Burton spoke to us about her plan for public safety in Duval County as sheriff.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO