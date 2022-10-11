ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Boost ‘22 collab results in 88% of city students graduating

By Jarek Rutz
Town Square LIVE News
Town Square LIVE News
 3 days ago

Boost ’22 is a five-district, joint effort to help every senior in the city’s limits graduate high school.

Boost ’22, an initiative to raise graduation rates among seniors in the city of Wilmington, resulted in 88% of those seniors crossing the graduation stage last May, nearly 20% more than 2015 .

The initiative is a joint effort of five school districts, used one-on-one tutoring and mentoring, college visits, counseling services and more to make sure 435 out of 496 city seniors earned their diplomas.

That graduation rate is higher than the state average of 87%.

The results of the program were announced Monday night during the Redding Consortium’s Social Determinants Work Group meeting.

The consortium recommends policies and practices to the governor and General Assembly that will help bring educational equity and improve educational outcomes to students in northern New Castle County.

Brandywine, Christina, Colonial, Red Clay and New Castle Vo-Tech school districts agreed in January 2021 to make it a goal to have every city senior in each district graduate.

Boost ‘22, the name the districts settled on, benefitted from a previous program led by Colonial Superintendent Jeff Menzer.

He had implemented a dropout prevention plan at William Penn High in 2012 that resulted in a graduation rate jump of 9% and a dropout rate fall of 6.3% in the decade that followed.

Boost ’22 results

“We were committed to sharing, collaborating and working together to make sure those students got across the stage ready for the next stage in life,” Menzer said. “Each district brought a different set of resources to the table and we shared those resources as much as we could to dedicate resources to students in the City of Wilmington, regardless of where they go to school.”

As Menzer did in improving graduation rates at William Penn, he hired workers from Communities in Schools , a national nonprofit that works inside public schools to help at-risk students to help with Boost ‘22..

RELATED: Colonial’s dropout prevention program shows impressive results

The other districts followed suit.

The role of the workers is to be a support mechanism for the students, while also being mentors and providing help to individuals who might be struggling either academically or behaviorally.

So, they can help negotiate between a struggling student and a teacher, but also help the student get behavioral or practical help, such as food.

A few of the districts also hired a designated graduation coach from Communities in Schools, to specifically help struggling students in an all-hands-on-deck effort to help students earn their degree.

Because underserved and at-risk families tend to move around a lot, Menzer said the Boost ‘22 initiative had the University of Delaware geotag every student who lives within the city limits. That was organized the addresses into a database so the districts could easily identify which students to target.

The districts have now agreed on a Boost ‘26 program, which will start with this year’s freshman class.

Menzer would like to streamline the tagging process for all the ninth graders.

Focusing on ninth graders allows the districts to intervene before students reach 18, which is the age Menzer says they are adults, act on their own and might be harder to reach.

Districts in Boost ‘26 will be taking a year-to-year approach with the current class of ninth graders.

“The goal is to get them to 10th grade in one year,” Menzer said. “This year, they’re going to be academically successful in ninth grade and get to the 10th grade. If you can get to 10th grade, your trajectory is more likely to finish your senior year and graduate.”

Comments / 0

Related
Town Square LIVE News

WilmU to start its own law school

Wilmington University is starting a law school. It will be the First State’s second, joining Widener University’s Delaware Law School, which was founded in 1971. Soon-to-be-lawyers don’t have to rack up hundreds of thousands of dollars to attend, either.  WilmU law tuition The cost for full-time students will be $24,000 per year and $18,000 for part-time students, which the university’s ... Read More
NEW CASTLE, DE
Delaware LIVE News

McConnells give Ursuline $1.75 million to keep growing

A Wilmington couple was surprised by thunderous cheers when dozens of Ursuline Academy Lower School students gathered to thank the couple for a $1.75 million donation. Paul and Linda McConnell’s gift will be split. The first $1.25 million will be used to create the Paul and Linda McConnell Young Scholars program, which will provide tuition assistance to low-income families in ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Wilmington University starting Delaware's second law school

Wilmington University is starting Delaware's second law school. The private school will join Widener University's Delaware Law School in serving the prospective legal community in the First State. In a statement on their website, Law School Dean Phillip Closius said "My staff and I have decades of experience at other...
NEW CASTLE, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilmington, DE
Government
City
Wilmington, DE
Local
Delaware Education
Local
Delaware Government
Wilmington, DE
Education
wilmingtonde.gov

Wilmington Recognizes Outstanding Community Service with its 18th Annual Wilmington Awards and Access Wilmington Awards

Mayor Purzycki and Council President Congo honor outstanding citizens and agencies for accomplishments, community service, and life-long achievements. Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki, and Council President Ernest “Trippi” Congo, honored six City residents with the 2022 Wilmington Awards and two local organizations with an Access Wilmington Award during a public ceremony last night at the Louis L. Redding City/County Building, 800 North French Street, in Downtown Wilmington.
WILMINGTON, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Christina first district to agree to join Learning Collab

After five years of planning and months of discussions around the agreement, Christina School District’s school board voted unanimously Monday night to sign the Wilmington Learning Collaborative agreement.  The vote came just after 9 p.m. Monday, two hours after the meeting started.  “If in some period of time, all of our third graders can read proficiently at grade three, it ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
WMDT.com

Milford teacher named Delaware 2023 Teacher of the Year

MILFORD, Del. – A fifth-grade teacher from the Milford School District is Delaware’s 2023 State Teacher of the Year. Ashley Lockwood of LuLu Ross Elementary School now is Delaware’s nominee for National Teacher of the Year. She will use her position to advocate for historically underserved populations of students.
MILFORD, DE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Penn
delawarepublic.org

Delaware housing assistance program reopens applications

The Delaware Housing Authority reopens applications for its rental assistance program with new guidelines. The Delaware Housing Assistance Program temporarily stopped taking new applications in September, offering the Housing Authority a chance to adjust the program to both new US Treasury policies and rising demand for rental assistance. The program...
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Authors detail ways Black families can help kids get into college

Timothy L. Fields and Shereem Herndon-Brown want to help Black families bridge the information gap in  how to help their children apply for college. The two took the stage at Wilmington Friends School last week to share details and answer questions on their new book, “The Black Family’s Guide to College Admissions.” Studies by Forbes and others show that only ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Saint Francis, Merakey form mental health wellness recovery team

Saint Francis Hospital of Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic and Merakey will add integrated primary and behavioral health care to individuals in Wilmington and northern New Castle County through a recently awarded $2.5 million grant by Delaware’s Community-Based Mental Health Services Fund. The Wellness Recovery Team will be housed at a...
WILMINGTON, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Collab#City Limits#College#At Risk Students#K12#The Redding Consortium#General Assembly#Colonial#New Castle Vo Tech
Town Square LIVE News

Milford’s Ashley Lockwood named 2023 teacher of year

Ashley Lockwood, a fifth-grade teacher at Lulu Ross Elementary in Milford School District, has been named the 2023 Delaware Teacher of the Year.   “Teaching children has been one of the greatest blessings and gifts that God has ever given me, and for that, I will be forever grateful,” Lockwood said during the award ceremony Tuesday night. “Thank you to my ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
ajmc.com

Delaware’s ChristianaCare Embeds PCP Care Within the Cancer Center

Winners of the Association of Community Cancer Centers 2022 Innovator Awards, presented at the National Oncology Conference, include a program to embed primary care in a cancer center and an effort to increase compliance with giving patients same-day medication education. With patients who have cancer living longer, building connections between...
NEWARK, DE
Cape Gazette

Lionel Drew Maull, former state trooper

Lionel Drew Maull, “Lonnie,” as he was lovingly known by family and friends, peacefully departed this life Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at Delaware Hospice Center in Milford, after suffering a stroke May 7, 2022. Lonnie was born Oct. 4, 1963, to the late Joseph E. Maull Sr. and...
MILFORD, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
Town Square LIVE News

UD expects half a billion in research funding by 2029

The University of Delaware expects to be receiving half a billion dollars in federal expenditures for research by 2029. UD President Dennis Assanis told the school’s Board of Trustees Thursday that the money would more than double UD’s current federal research expenditures of $220 million. “That’s big,” Assanis said. “Big for Delaware, and big for our sites without having a ... Read More
NEWARK, DE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Wilmington mayor announces series of parking reforms

Wilmoington Mayor Purzycki said his Administration announced on a series of reforms for Wilmington’s parking, permitting, ticketing, and towing systems that include a reduction in the cost of parking tickets. The Mayor said his Administration has been working with Council Member Maria Cabrera for months on the reforms, and...
WILMINGTON, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Town Square LIVE News

Hockessin, DE
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
261K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news from Brandywine Hundred, Centerville, Greenville, Hockessin, Pike Creek, and Northern Wilmington

 https://townsquaredelaware.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy