Rutherfordton, NC

FOX Carolina

LOST DOG: Deputies looking for owners of dog found in Easley

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owners of a dog that was found on a highway in Easley. Deputies said they were able to rescue the Labrador Retriever, around 3 years old, from an immediate traffic hazard on Highway 135 near Fish Camp Road.
FOX Carolina

Death of Spartanburg County woman, 88, investigated as homicide

COWPENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office was called to investigate a death on Thursday afternoon. Betty Doris Horton, 88, was pronounced dead at a home on Battleground Road near Bud Arthur Bridge Road. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday to determine her cause of death, but the coroner said the death is being investigated as a homicide.
wspa.com

FL man allegedly steals truck with kids inside: 'That's not my dad'

FL man allegedly steals truck with kids inside: 'That's not my dad'
wspa.com

Man killed in hit-and-run in Cherokee Co.

Man killed in hit-and-run in Cherokee Co.
FOX Carolina

Man charged with murder of grandmother

Man charged with murder of grandmother

VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Six O'Clock News. One year after his son's death, Gentry Ostendorff explains the inspiration behind his thrift store, named for his son. Scene of death investigation in Spartanburg County.
WCNC

Two arrested for shooting near Shelby elementary school

SHELBY, N.C. — Two people have been arrested following a shooting near a Shelby elementary school Thursday. Around 11 a.m., the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office responded to a panic alarm at Washington Elementary School. A staff member triggered the alarm after hearing what she believed to be gunshots outside the school, according to officials.
wccbcharlotte.com

Human Remains Found Buried In Yard Identified

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Human remains that were found buried in a yard in Conover have been positively identified as those of a man reported missing for more than a year. Richard Lee Morris, 54, was reported missing to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office on August 26, 2021. Investigators say his body was discovered buried at a home on 4th Ave SW in Conover on September 16, 2022. Morris’ body was sent to Winston-Salem for an autopsy. He was identified through the review of medical records.
WSOC Charlotte

4 police departments in Gaston County search for chiefs

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Four police agencies in Gaston County are searching for chiefs. Gastonia, Belmont, Mount Holly and the Gastonia Police Department are experiencing retirements and leadership transitions. In the video at the top of this webpage, learn more about the rare turnovers in the county. VIDEO: Gastonia...
wccbcharlotte.com

Missing Lincolnton Man Found Dead

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office released a statement saying that Michael Taylor was found deceased less than a quarter mile from his home. There is no foul play suspected. PREVIOUSLY (10/07/22):. LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating Michael Chad...
wspa.com

Greenwood murder suspect arrested

Greenwood murder suspect arrested

Bond denied in Georgia for man accused of killing …. A Burke County, Georgia, magistrate judge did not assign bond for James Drayton, the man accused of shooting and killing five men in Spartanburg County on Sunday.
