CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Human remains that were found buried in a yard in Conover have been positively identified as those of a man reported missing for more than a year. Richard Lee Morris, 54, was reported missing to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office on August 26, 2021. Investigators say his body was discovered buried at a home on 4th Ave SW in Conover on September 16, 2022. Morris’ body was sent to Winston-Salem for an autopsy. He was identified through the review of medical records.

CONOVER, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO