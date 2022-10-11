Read full article on original website
LOST DOG: Deputies looking for owners of dog found in Easley
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owners of a dog that was found on a highway in Easley. Deputies said they were able to rescue the Labrador Retriever, around 3 years old, from an immediate traffic hazard on Highway 135 near Fish Camp Road.
Pedestrian killed in Spartanburg Co. crash
A pedestrian was killed Thursday evening during a crash in Spartanburg County.
Death of Spartanburg County woman, 88, investigated as homicide
COWPENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office was called to investigate a death on Thursday afternoon. Betty Doris Horton, 88, was pronounced dead at a home on Battleground Road near Bud Arthur Bridge Road. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday to determine her cause of death, but the coroner said the death is being investigated as a homicide.
Man accused of killing grandmother in Spartanburg Co. home
A Spartanburg county man is accused of killing his grandmother in the home they both lived in.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Search warrant: Man said he buried body following overdose death at his home in Conover
A Conover man told police he buried a body in the backyard of his house after the deceased suffered a fatal overdose in the basement of the home. That’s according to an affidavit from a Conover police officer used to obtain a search warrant for the residence on Fourth Avenue SW.
Remains identified after body found buried in shallow grave in Catawba County
CONOVER, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities have identified a man who was found buried in a shallow grave behind a home in Conover last month. According to the Conover Police Department, the remains belonged to 54-year-old Richard Lee Morris, who was reported missing to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 26, 2021.
Two people facing charges after shots fired near Cleveland County elementary school
CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Shots were fired at a home across campus from a Cleveland County elementary school on Thursday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, a domestic situation took place on Stony Point Road, across the street from Washington Elementary School. The school went on lockdown for...
One injured in stabbing at Upstate bar
One person is injured after a stabbing during a fight at an Upstate bar. Just after 1 AM this morning, The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to the VIP Latino Bar and Grill on Cedar Lane Road in Greenville.
FL man allegedly steals truck with kids inside: 'That's not my dad'
FL man allegedly steals truck with kids inside: 'That's not my dad'
Man killed in hit-and-run in Cherokee Co.
Man killed in hit-and-run in Cherokee Co.
Man charged with murder of grandmother
Man charged with murder of grandmother

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office and coroner are investigating a death.
Man charged with trafficking drugs in McDowell Co.
A man has been charged with trafficking fentanyl in McDowell County.
Man tells Channel 9 he regrets burying body in shallow grave behind home
CONOVER, N.C. — Robert Pippen told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty that he dug a shallow grave in his backyard after a man had overdosed in the home instead of calling 911. He told Faherty Thursday afternoon that he regrets that decision. Police found human remains on Sept. 16...
Two arrested for shooting near Shelby elementary school
SHELBY, N.C. — Two people have been arrested following a shooting near a Shelby elementary school Thursday. Around 11 a.m., the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office responded to a panic alarm at Washington Elementary School. A staff member triggered the alarm after hearing what she believed to be gunshots outside the school, according to officials.
Human Remains Found Buried In Yard Identified
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Human remains that were found buried in a yard in Conover have been positively identified as those of a man reported missing for more than a year. Richard Lee Morris, 54, was reported missing to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office on August 26, 2021. Investigators say his body was discovered buried at a home on 4th Ave SW in Conover on September 16, 2022. Morris’ body was sent to Winston-Salem for an autopsy. He was identified through the review of medical records.
York Co. sheriff’s drug chemist says they see fentanyl more than any other drug
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The York County Sheriff’s Office is concerned as the dangerous drug fentanyl becomes the most prevalent drug in the area. A drug chemist at the sheriff’s office, who tests drugs taken off the streets, said they see more fentanyl than any other drug these days.
4 police departments in Gaston County search for chiefs
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Four police agencies in Gaston County are searching for chiefs. Gastonia, Belmont, Mount Holly and the Gastonia Police Department are experiencing retirements and leadership transitions. In the video at the top of this webpage, learn more about the rare turnovers in the county. VIDEO: Gastonia...
Missing Lincolnton Man Found Dead
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office released a statement saying that Michael Taylor was found deceased less than a quarter mile from his home. There is no foul play suspected. PREVIOUSLY (10/07/22):. LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating Michael Chad...
Woman arrested in connection to 2016 murder
A woman has been arrested in connection to a 2016 murder.
Greenwood murder suspect arrested
Bond denied in Georgia for man accused of killing …. A Burke County, Georgia, magistrate judge did not assign bond for James Drayton, the man accused of shooting and killing five men in Spartanburg County on Sunday. 5 PM – 5:57 PM – Sixth Grader Dies After ATV Crash...
