Jordan Poole gets slapped with harsh Kevin Durant reality after Draymond Green punishment from Warriors
The Golden State Warriors’ decision to just fine and not suspend Draymond Green for punching Jordan Poole has received plenty of criticisms online. Many even compared it to the Kevin Durant situation back in 2018 when the team handed Green a one-game suspension for yelling at the superstar forward.
Memphis Grizzlies Waive Former Duke Star
On Thursday, the Memphis Grizzlies made several transactions, including waiving former Duke star Matthew Hurt.
20 Worst NBA players of all-time
The worst NBA players in history are not talked about too often. Instead, we tend to focus on the GOATS.
Warriors talisman Stephen Curry’s role in Draymond Green-Jordan Poole resolution
The Golden State Warriors have laid the hammer down on Draymond Green. Well, somewhat. This is after head coach Steve Kerr announced on Tuesday that the Warriors veteran will be fined for his actions against teammate Jordan Poole. Draymond, however, will not be serving any form of suspension. As it...
4x NBA All-Star Reportedly Going To Be Waived
According to Shams Charania and James L. Edwards III of The Athletic, "the Detroit Pistons are likely to waive four-time All-Star Kemba Walker before Monday’s deadline to set regular season roster." Over the offseason, Walker was traded from the New York Knicks to the Pistons.
Lakers Reportedly Make Significant Russell Westbrook Decision
The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly made a significant decision on veteran point guard Russell Westbrook. According to reports from ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, first-year head coach Darvin Ham is planning to bring Westbrook off the bench in tonight's preseason finale against the Sacramento Kings. "Darvin Ham and Westbrook...
Former Warrior Kevin Durant drops truth bomb on Draymond Green-Jordan Poole punch saga
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green isn’t the easiest of guys to get along with in an NBA locker room, and former teammate Kevin Durant will be the first to tell everybody that. The two memorably butted heads during Durant’s last season with the Warriors after Green yelled at the two-time Finals MVP, telling him […] The post Former Warrior Kevin Durant drops truth bomb on Draymond Green-Jordan Poole punch saga appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA world reacts to huge Russell Westbrook decision
The Los Angeles Lakers had some real struggles incorporating star point guard Russell Westbrook into their offense last season. With just one preseason game left before the start of the NBA season, the team is experimenting with how they want to use Westbrook moving forward. According to NBA insider Adrian...
Lakers guard Russell Westbrook’s IG story after ugly preseason performance vs. Timberwolves
Russell Westbrook isn’t in the best of graces with the fans of the Los Angeles Lakers these days, and performances like the ones he turned in against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the Lakers’ fifth preseason game won’t help his cause. In 25 minutes of action, Westbrook only mustered five points on 1-3 shooting from the field and 3-6 from the foul line, to go along with three turnovers.
Warriors star Draymond Green’s punishment for Jordan Poole punch announced
The Golden State Warriors have made their decision on the Draymond Green issue. This is after the former Defensive Player of the Year punched teammate Jordan Poole in the face during a heated altercation in practice. On Tuesday, Dubs head coach Steve Kerr announced that the team has decided to fine Green and that he […] The post Warriors star Draymond Green’s punishment for Jordan Poole punch announced appeared first on ClutchPoints.
10 NBA Players Who Created The Most Points In NBA History
LeBron James has created the most points in NBA history.
Duke product gets dropped by another NBA team
On Tuesday, the NBA player transactions log — currently overflowing with reports of waived talents around the league — revealed that the Phoenix Suns cut former Duke basketball one-and-done Frank Jackson. He played in the Suns' first two preseason games but saw only 10 combined minutes and scored ...
Grizzlies star Ja Morant’s 5-word reaction after going OFF on Cade Cunningham, Pistons
Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant is one of the most electrifying players in the NBA, capable of tantalizing crowds due to his unreal feats of athleticism. Morant took an All-Star-sized leap last season, averaging 27.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 6.7 assists in 33.1 minutes a night in 57 games.
WATCH: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s savage response to Nets’ Ben Simmons ‘owning’ him on defense
The Milwaukee Bucks took on the Brooklyn Nets in a high-profile preseason encounter on Wednesday night. It may have been a non-bearing game, but there sure was a lot riding on the matchup between two of the top sides in the Eastern Conference this season. Nets fans got a little...
Jae Crowder’s 2 preferred trade destinations from Suns, revealed
Jae Crowder and the Phoenix Suns are headed for a break up. The only question remaining is where Crowder will be traded. Recent reports have linked the veteran forward to the Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks, stating that Atlanta and Miami are his two preferred trade destinations, per Yahoo Sports. From a mutual interest perspective, […] The post Jae Crowder’s 2 preferred trade destinations from Suns, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Russell Westbrook’s Lakers future gets massive update amid recent Woj bomb
At this point in the preseason, it just feels like Los Angeles Lakers fans are set to witness/endure yet another year of Russell Westbrook doing his thing for LA. Well, this actually might not be the case after ESPN’s NBA guru Adrian Wojnarowski dropped another bombshell regarding Russ’ future with the Lakers.
Celtics fans react to Jaylen Brown retweeting controversial Covid-19 vaccine news
Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown made headlines last season after he refused to reveal his vaccination status. The All-Star forward cited his position as the vice president of the NBA Players Association as his motivation for keeping this matter private. If that rather intriguing incident caused reason to believe that Brown does not support the […] The post Celtics fans react to Jaylen Brown retweeting controversial Covid-19 vaccine news appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2022-23 NBA Preseason Media Poll: Who Will Be A First-Time All-Star?
Fastbreak on FanNation polled 21 different NBA media members from around the country ahead of the start of the 2022-23 NBA season. Here are the results of the voting for who the media believes will wind up being a first-time All-Star this year.
Philadelphia 76ers 2022-23 NBA preview: Joel Embiid, James Harden look to lift team to new heights
After an underwhelming conclusion to their 2021-22 campaign that saw them again fail to advance past the Eastern Conference semifinals, the Philadelphia 76ers retooled the roster over the offseason with an emphasis on adding tough, versatile players. Now, they'll again enter the new year with championship aspirations. In addition to bringing back James Harden (the 2018 MVP) to pair with last season's MVP runner-up Joel Embiid, the Sixers also made several other offseason additions to their roster including P.J. Tucker, Danuel House Jr., De'Anthony Melton and Montrezl Harrell. Now, the new-look Sixers will look to advance to conference finals, at least, for the first time since 2001.
Damian Lillard won’t be pleased with latest Gary Payton II injury update ahead of 2022-23 season
The Portland Trail Blazers made a nice splash this offseason, signing a number of different players, including defensive cog Gary Payton II, who just won an NBA title with the Golden State Warriors. Unfortunately, he’s also been dealing with a lingering core injury after a procedure in the summer and is still not really to play. In fact, GP2 will miss the start of the regular season. Via the team’s website:
