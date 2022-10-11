ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

The Spun

Lakers Reportedly Make Significant Russell Westbrook Decision

The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly made a significant decision on veteran point guard Russell Westbrook. According to reports from ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, first-year head coach Darvin Ham is planning to bring Westbrook off the bench in tonight's preseason finale against the Sacramento Kings. "Darvin Ham and Westbrook...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Former Warrior Kevin Durant drops truth bomb on Draymond Green-Jordan Poole punch saga

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green isn’t the easiest of guys to get along with in an NBA locker room, and former teammate Kevin Durant will be the first to tell everybody that. The two memorably butted heads during Durant’s last season with the Warriors after Green yelled at the two-time Finals MVP, telling him […] The post Former Warrior Kevin Durant drops truth bomb on Draymond Green-Jordan Poole punch saga appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to huge Russell Westbrook decision

The Los Angeles Lakers had some real struggles incorporating star point guard Russell Westbrook into their offense last season. With just one preseason game left before the start of the NBA season, the team is experimenting with how they want to use Westbrook moving forward. According to NBA insider Adrian...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Lakers guard Russell Westbrook’s IG story after ugly preseason performance vs. Timberwolves

Russell Westbrook isn’t in the best of graces with the fans of the Los Angeles Lakers these days, and performances like the ones he turned in against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the Lakers’ fifth preseason game won’t help his cause. In 25 minutes of action, Westbrook only mustered five points on 1-3 shooting from the field and 3-6 from the foul line, to go along with three turnovers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Draymond Green’s punishment for Jordan Poole punch announced

The Golden State Warriors have made their decision on the Draymond Green issue. This is after the former Defensive Player of the Year punched teammate Jordan Poole in the face during a heated altercation in practice. On Tuesday, Dubs head coach Steve Kerr announced that the team has decided to fine Green and that he […] The post Warriors star Draymond Green’s punishment for Jordan Poole punch announced appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
BlueDevilCountry

Duke product gets dropped by another NBA team

On Tuesday, the NBA player transactions log — currently overflowing with reports of waived talents around the league — revealed that the Phoenix Suns cut former Duke basketball one-and-done Frank Jackson. He played in the Suns' first two preseason games but saw only 10 combined minutes and scored ...
DURHAM, NC
ClutchPoints

Jae Crowder’s 2 preferred trade destinations from Suns, revealed

Jae Crowder and the Phoenix Suns are headed for a break up. The only question remaining is where Crowder will be traded. Recent reports have linked the veteran forward to the Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks, stating that Atlanta and Miami are his two preferred trade destinations, per Yahoo Sports. From a mutual interest perspective, […] The post Jae Crowder’s 2 preferred trade destinations from Suns, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

Celtics fans react to Jaylen Brown retweeting controversial Covid-19 vaccine news

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown made headlines last season after he refused to reveal his vaccination status. The All-Star forward cited his position as the vice president of the NBA Players Association as his motivation for keeping this matter private. If that rather intriguing incident caused reason to believe that Brown does not support the […] The post Celtics fans react to Jaylen Brown retweeting controversial Covid-19 vaccine news appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Philadelphia 76ers 2022-23 NBA preview: Joel Embiid, James Harden look to lift team to new heights

After an underwhelming conclusion to their 2021-22 campaign that saw them again fail to advance past the Eastern Conference semifinals, the Philadelphia 76ers retooled the roster over the offseason with an emphasis on adding tough, versatile players. Now, they'll again enter the new year with championship aspirations. In addition to bringing back James Harden (the 2018 MVP) to pair with last season's MVP runner-up Joel Embiid, the Sixers also made several other offseason additions to their roster including P.J. Tucker, Danuel House Jr., De'Anthony Melton and Montrezl Harrell. Now, the new-look Sixers will look to advance to conference finals, at least, for the first time since 2001.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Damian Lillard won’t be pleased with latest Gary Payton II injury update ahead of 2022-23 season

The Portland Trail Blazers made a nice splash this offseason, signing a number of different players, including defensive cog Gary Payton II, who just won an NBA title with the Golden State Warriors. Unfortunately, he’s also been dealing with a lingering core injury after a procedure in the summer and is still not really to play. In fact, GP2 will miss the start of the regular season. Via the team’s website:
PORTLAND, OR
