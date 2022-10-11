ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

ClutchPoints

Former Warrior Kevin Durant drops truth bomb on Draymond Green-Jordan Poole punch saga

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green isn’t the easiest of guys to get along with in an NBA locker room, and former teammate Kevin Durant will be the first to tell everybody that. The two memorably butted heads during Durant’s last season with the Warriors after Green yelled at the two-time Finals MVP, telling him […] The post Former Warrior Kevin Durant drops truth bomb on Draymond Green-Jordan Poole punch saga appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Lakers guard Russell Westbrook’s IG story after ugly preseason performance vs. Timberwolves

Russell Westbrook isn’t in the best of graces with the fans of the Los Angeles Lakers these days, and performances like the ones he turned in against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the Lakers’ fifth preseason game won’t help his cause. In 25 minutes of action, Westbrook only mustered five points on 1-3 shooting from the field and 3-6 from the foul line, to go along with three turnovers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Charlotte, NC
Basketball
State
Washington State
Charlotte, NC
Sports
City
Star, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Washington, NC
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Draymond Green’s punishment for Jordan Poole punch announced

The Golden State Warriors have made their decision on the Draymond Green issue. This is after the former Defensive Player of the Year punched teammate Jordan Poole in the face during a heated altercation in practice. On Tuesday, Dubs head coach Steve Kerr announced that the team has decided to fine Green and that he […] The post Warriors star Draymond Green’s punishment for Jordan Poole punch announced appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Ronald Acuña Jr.’s stern message after refusing to exit Game 2 following HBP in Braves vs. Phillies

There was no way Ronald Acuña Jr. was leaving Game 2 of the NLDS between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies despite being hit by pitch in the contest. Acuña emphasized as much after helping lead the Braves to a 3-0 victory in the said MLB playoffs showdown. The 24-year-old took a fastball to his right elbow off Zack Wheeler’s pitch at the bottom of the sixth inning, causing much pain as he immediately ran to the Atlanta dugout to get his hand examined.
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

Tua Tagovailoa set to return to Dolphins, but there’s a catch

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is set to return to the practice field Wednesday, but it’ll be on a limited basis as he continues to work his way through concussion protocol, according to NFL insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapaport. While Tagovailoa could be cleared from concussion protocol before Sunday’s Week 6 game against the […] The post Tua Tagovailoa set to return to Dolphins, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
Person
Steve Clifford
Person
Lamelo Ball
ClutchPoints

Jae Crowder’s 2 preferred trade destinations from Suns, revealed

Jae Crowder and the Phoenix Suns are headed for a break up. The only question remaining is where Crowder will be traded. Recent reports have linked the veteran forward to the Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks, stating that Atlanta and Miami are his two preferred trade destinations, per Yahoo Sports. From a mutual interest perspective, […] The post Jae Crowder’s 2 preferred trade destinations from Suns, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHOENIX, AZ
#Ankle Injury#The Washington Wizards
ClutchPoints

Lakers guard Russell Westbrook, Jaden McDaniels play hot potato as tempers flare

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook is known for his fiery disposition on the court. He’s built a reputation over the years as a player who will get on his opponents’ throats from tip-off. During the Lakers’ preseason game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Westbrook’s competitive spirit was in full display once more. During the first […] The post Lakers guard Russell Westbrook, Jaden McDaniels play hot potato as tempers flare appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Celtics fans react to Jaylen Brown retweeting controversial Covid-19 vaccine news

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown made headlines last season after he refused to reveal his vaccination status. The All-Star forward cited his position as the vice president of the NBA Players Association as his motivation for keeping this matter private. If that rather intriguing incident caused reason to believe that Brown does not support the […] The post Celtics fans react to Jaylen Brown retweeting controversial Covid-19 vaccine news appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Damian Lillard won’t be pleased with latest Gary Payton II injury update ahead of 2022-23 season

The Portland Trail Blazers made a nice splash this offseason, signing a number of different players, including defensive cog Gary Payton II, who just won an NBA title with the Golden State Warriors. Unfortunately, he’s also been dealing with a lingering core injury after a procedure in the summer and is still not really to play. In fact, GP2 will miss the start of the regular season. Via the team’s website:
PORTLAND, OR
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Draymond Green ‘knocked out’ Jordan Poole during Warriors practice scuffle, per Stephen A. Smith

Draymond Green’s punch to Jordan Poole during a recent Golden State Warriors practice was caught on camera. What the leaked video didn’t show, however, is the aftermath of the blow. If Stephen A. Smith’s revelation is true, though, the fight was worse than what many initially imagined. According to Stephen A., Green’s punch was so […] The post RUMOR: Draymond Green ‘knocked out’ Jordan Poole during Warriors practice scuffle, per Stephen A. Smith appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

VIDEO: Rockets star Jalen Green proves he’s a magician on the court with wild finish

Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green is a magician. He made that abundantly clear with an incredibly wild finish against the Indiana Pacers in preseason. Early in the first quarter of the game, Green attacked the basket in an attempt to throw a powerful slam. However, Myles Turner was there to stop him, forcing the Rockets […] The post VIDEO: Rockets star Jalen Green proves he’s a magician on the court with wild finish appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
203K+
Followers
115K+
Post
123M+
Views
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

