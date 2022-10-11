Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Towns in Virginia That Are a Must-Visit for a Weekend GetawayJoe MertensVirginia State
All Points Broadband plans to bring competition to Breezeline in the Northern NeckWatchful EyeKing George, VA
This Maryland Hotel Delivered Crab Cakes to a Local HospitalMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Chesapeake Beach, MD
New waterfront subdivision, Sunset Cove, in Colonial Beach, VA scheduled for listing this monthWatchful EyeColonial Beach, VA
Related
Bay Net
One Transported After Rollover Crash With Entrapment In La Plata
LA PLATA, Md. – On October 14, at approximately 11:48 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a single motor vehicle accident on Turkey Hill Road in the area of Brittingham Court. Crews arrived and found the single vehicle overturned on its side with one person trapped.
Bay Net
One Injured After Ambulance Crash In Leonardtown
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On October 13, at approximately 1:33 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident involving an ambulance on Point Lookout Road at the intersection of St. Andrews Church Road. Additional crews arrived and found the ambulance and a sedan involved with...
Bay Net
One Injured After Rear-End Collision On Three Notch Road
CALIFORNIA Md. – On October 12, at approximately 12:45 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on Three Notch Road in the area of Alton Lane. Crews arrived and found two vehicles involved in a rear-end collision with one injured. The patient was...
Bay Net
Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Collision In P.G. County
FORT WASHINGTON, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal pedestrian collision in Fort Washington. The victim is 56-year-old Huerta Melendez of Montgomery Village, MD. On October 11, 2022, at approximately 10:55 pm, officers responded to the area of northbound Indian Head Highway and Kerby...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bay Net
Two Patients Being Taken To The Hospital After Crash In Mechanicsville
MECHANICSVILLE, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening that multiple people were injured as a result of a vehicle crash. At approximately 6:45 p.m. on October 11, first responders were dispatched to the 26000 block of Budds Creek Road for a reported crash with possible injuries. EMS arrived...
Bay Net
Routine Maintenance Work On The Thomas Johnson Bridge This Weekend
SOLOMONS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will conduct routine maintenance on the MD 4 (Governor Thomas Johnson) bridge in Calvert and St. Mary’s counties between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday, October 16, weather permitting. During work hours, crews will clean...
WTOP
Child injured in Prince George’s Co. house fire
A child was seriously injured in a Prince George’s County, Maryland, house fire Wednesday night. Prince George’s County Fire and EMS said the incident occurred shortly after 7 p.m. in the 4500 block of Allies Road, off of Suitland Road in Morningside. When firefighters arrived at the scene, smoke was bellowing from the kitchen area.
92-year-old woman dies following Crownsville house fire, despite rescue efforts
A 92-year-old woman has died after her home caught fire Wednesday afternoon in Crownsville. Firefighters were called to the 700 block of Oser Drive, at 1:10pm on Wednesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bay Net
Sheriff Seeks Identity Of Bicycle Theft Suspect In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a theft investigation. On Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at 5:02 pm, the suspect entered a private yard on Sydney Drive in Lexington Park and took a child’s green and black colored bicycle with the words “You Rule” on the bike frame.
A 92-year-old woman was injured in a residential fire in Anne Arundel County
Firefighters responded to a 911 call by an adult resident at the 700 block of Osner Drive in Crownsville, Maryland
Officials Investigating Intentionally Set Fire That Caused $100,000 In Damage In Maryland
Police are investigating an intentional fire that was set in a vacant Maryland dwelling overnight. In Somerset County, Shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, members of the Crisfield Volunteer Fire Department responded to a home on North Third Street when a neighbor reported a fire in an area dwelling.
fox5dc.com
Man dies after struck by vehicles on Indian Head Highway in Prince George's County
FORT WASHINGTON, Md. - A man is dead after he was struck by two vehicles on Indian Head Highway in Prince George's County Tuesday night. The crash was reported around 11 p.m. near Indian Head Highway and Kerby Hill Road in the Fort Washington area. Police found the man in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS News
One killed in four-car crash on I-95 in Baltimore
A person was killed Wednesday morning in a multi-car crash on I-95 in Baltimore. Officials with the MDTA said a four-car crash happened near Exit 50 - Caton Avenue - on I-95 southbound. One person was pronounced dead. Traffic was backed up for miles as crews investigated and cleared the...
Bay Net
Police Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Charles County
WALDORF, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening of a fatal vehicle accident that took place involving a motorcycle. At approximately 8:00 p.m. on October 11, first responders were dispatched to Renner Road, in the area of Leonardtown Road, for a reported crash involving a motorcycle and a minivan.
Bay Net
Lt. Britt Awarded As Non-Academy Instructor Of The Year For Corrections
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Please join the men and women of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office in congratulating Lt. Patrick Britt for being awarded the Maryland Police and Correctional Training Commission’s Non-Academy Instructor of the Year for Corrections. Lt. Britt’s nomination was submitted by St. Mary’s...
NBC Washington
Man Killed in Crash While Working on Maryland Route 210
A roadway worker is dead after a fatal crash involving two cars on Maryland Route 210, authorities say. The victim has been identified as Huerta Melendez, 56, of Montgomery Village, Maryland. He was working on a highway construction site at the time of the incident, according to police. Officers were...
WTOP
Pedestrian dead after crash in Fort Washington
A man is dead after being hit by a car in Prince George’s County, Maryland, late Tuesday night. According to Prince George’s County police, the accident happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday, near the intersection of Indian Head Highway and Kirby Hill Road in the Fort Washington area. When...
18-year-old charged with DUI after crash in Loudoun County
An 18-year-old driver is in custody after police say he crashed his car in a Sterling-area shopping center and was subsequently charged with a DUI.
fox5dc.com
Driver struck, killed on shoulder of I-95 in Fairfax County after car trouble forced him off road: police
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A man was struck and killed by a vehicle on the shoulder of Interstate 95 in Fairfax County after car trouble forced him off the road. Virginia State Police say the crash happened just after 3:05 p.m. Tuesday in the southbound lanes of the highway near mile marker 169.
Bay Net
Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack Arrests, DUI & Warrants Served
On 10/7/2022, Tpr C. Holder conducted a traffic stop on Three Notch Road at Valley Drive, Lexington Park, MD. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed over 20 Grams of suspected Marijuana. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Matthew James Dlouhy, 28 of Great Mills, MD. Dlouhy was issued a criminal citation for Possession of CDS: Marijuana Greater Than 10 Grams.
Comments / 0