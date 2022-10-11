A child was seriously injured in a Prince George’s County, Maryland, house fire Wednesday night. Prince George’s County Fire and EMS said the incident occurred shortly after 7 p.m. in the 4500 block of Allies Road, off of Suitland Road in Morningside. When firefighters arrived at the scene, smoke was bellowing from the kitchen area.

