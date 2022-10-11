Read full article on original website
Related
bitcoinist.com
Flasko (FLSK), VeChain (VET), and Huobi Token (HT) to Show Potential for 2023
After an ugly turnaround in the cryptocurrency market valuation this year, many investors’ portfolios have hit rock bottom. Like the Titanic ship colliding with the iceberg, major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) took a massive hit during the market crash. But, as 2022 begins to run out, it is only right to look into other profitable investments for the coming year.
bitcoinist.com
What Crypto Platforms Have the Best Chance of Mass Adoption?
Even though many people see cryptocurrencies as speculative vehicles, the concept was created for an entirely different purpose. Unlike TradFi, crypto wants to achieve mass adoption and establish financial inclusion. Moreover, it still has the potential to become a more stable and sustainable form of finance, although there are some bumps along the road.
bitcoinist.com
Shiba Inu price predictions: will 2023 be “The year” for SHIB?
The Shiba Inu (SHIB) token is experiencing a noticeable amount of network activity, as the project continues to release new features. The token has had a topsy-turvy 2022 in terms of price, falling down from a high of $0.00003 in Feb. to its current price of $0.000009 as of Oct. 13.
bitcoinist.com
Crypto News Today: What are the Top 3 Under-Hyped Crypto Coins Today – Stellar, Shiba Inu, and Moshnake?
The coin market is similar to other financial markets worldwide. Every experienced trader knows the importance of hype and how it can spur an asset to new heights. As a result, most traders are found purchasing coins with plenty of hype around them. While this may seem like a sound strategy, an interesting thing to note is that occasionally certain coins spring out of nowhere and take over the market space. Many times, these explosive price movements occur when no one is paying attention.
IN THIS ARTICLE
bitcoinist.com
Can Runfy Token Distinguish Itself In An Oversaturated Market Similarly To BNB?
Recent years have witnessed the cryptocurrency market thrive more than ever due to the emergence of various blockchain networks. Just look at the year 2021 for example, which saw the most prominent cryptocurrency Bitcoin reach an all time high in value at $64,000. Despite 2022 being a more harsh year for crypto, many people are still searching for viable crypto purchases to diversify and increase likeliness to financial fruition.
bitcoinist.com
Cardano (ADA) Falls Below $0.4, Is It Time To Buy?
Cardano (ADA) is one of the most popular cryptocurrencies in the space with a community so loyal that it is sometimes referred to as a cult. This no doubt led to the immense growth that the digital asset recorded back in the bull market of 2021. However, since then, the digital asset has been unable to maintain its value and has declined by more than 87%. Now, it had fallen below another critical technical level.
bitcoinist.com
Make Crypto Money Work for You by Buying into Runfy, Binance Coin, and Litecoin
The Runfy (RUNF) project presents a new paradigm where its users can earn crypto while attaining important fitness goals. The advantages of this crypto platform cannot be overemphasized. In fact, experts have projected that its impact will benefit members of the crypto community who frequently ignore their health needs in favor of “the grind.” It will also onboard newcomers to the Web3 world by helping them achieve long-term health goals while making a profit.
bitcoinist.com
Top Trending Cryptos of October 2022: CSPR, IMPT, USTC, SHIB
The global crypto market lingers under the $1 trillion mark, with few signs of a bounce-back in October. An autumn bull run seems far-fetched unless whale and retailer funds pump in from less inspiring markets. But, on a zoom-in, we find cryptocurrencies that are performing remarkably well even in the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bitcoinist.com
Why Ripple (XRP), Polygon (MATIC), and Snowfallprotocol.io (SNW) Are Three Cryptos That Experts Suggest For Your Portfolio!
If you’re looking for some hot tips on which cryptocurrencies to invest in, look no further! In this blog post, we’ll be discussing Ripple (XRP), Polygon (MATIC), and Snowfallprotocol.io (SNW). These three cryptos are all making waves in the industry and are worth taking a closer look at. So, without further ado, let’s get started!
bitcoinist.com
Duh? Bitcoin? Study Shows Over 60% Of Global Population Are Ignorant About Crypto
Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, they’re not for everyone. At least, in the “knowledge” department. Despite their massive popularity, still, not everyone have heard – or know – about them. More and more people, organizations, and private companies are joining the bandwagon and getting involved in cryptocurrency....
bitcoinist.com
Hedera, Quant, And BudBlockz Enable Investors to Remain Calm During The Crypto Storm
2022 has been a roller coaster year for the cryptocurrency market. The year began with a sharp decline in prices that caused a liquidity crisis among investors and lenders. The liquidity crisis led to the bankruptcy of crypto lenders Celsius and Voyager Digital and crypto hedge fund, Three Arrows. Over...
bitcoinist.com
Ethereum Investor Gains Holds Steady Through Bear Market
Many cryptocurrencies have seen their bull market gains wiped out since the start of 2022 and Ethereum has not been left out. However, investors in the digital asset have fared better than most given how many of them still remain in profit. Data shows that the gainers in Ethereum are still holding steady as half of them remain in profit.
bitcoinist.com
Uniglo.io Is Your Chance To Make It Like Early Shiba Inu And Safemoon Buyers, Don’t Miss Out
If you’re looking for a new cryptocurrency to invest in, you may want to consider Uniglo (GLO). Though it’s relatively new, it has the potential to be successful as Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Safemoon (SFM) in the early time. Uniglo was created to be a more user-friendly, hyper-deflationary token with volatility-resistant powers than its predecessors.
bitcoinist.com
Algorand was built to be one of the greenest cryptos: Did ALGO meet the expectations?
Algorand’s mission to become the world’s most sustainable blockchain brought it to the limelight years back. This was a time when the blockchain industry was facing backlash from policymakers, environmentalists, and investors for its unfairly large carbon footprint. The high-profile team led by Turing Award-winning cryptographer Silvio Micali also built a lot of buzz for the project.
FIFA・
bitcoinist.com
River Financial Is Powering The Chivo Wallet’s Lightning Transactions. Why?
Wait a minute, is River Financial involved in El Salvador’s bitcoin story? Since when? Apparently, the highly respected financial institution is now processing the Chivo Wallet’s Lightning transactions. Which seems like a step in the right direction, but also comes with seemingly unnecessary counterparty risk. Why isn’t El Salvador handling the operation internally? And, will River Financial improve the Chivo Wallet’s usability?
bitcoinist.com
SushiSwap (SUSHI) vs. Quant (QNT) vs The Hideaways (HDWY); Which Could Give Higher Returns in 2023?
SushiSwap (SUSHI), Quant (QNT), and The Hideaways (HDWY) were able to go against the dragging negative market sentiment. Our analysts have positive price predictions for SUSHI and QNT holders, but are they better off holding another coin?. Analysts still prefer The Hideaways (HDWY) as the new luxury crypto project is...
bitcoinist.com
BOOSTER (BST) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Oct. 8, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed BOOSTER (BST) on October 8, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the BST/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Utilizing the power of blockchain and Web3 technology, BOOSTER (BST)...
bitcoinist.com
BudBlockz, Mini Football, and Tamadoge the Next Crypto Moon Shoots?
Three groundbreaking crypto projects Tamadoge, Minifootball, and BudBlockz have created a furor as the token price is only surging. Crypto enthusiasts can now buy these coins through leading decentralized exchanges or directly through their presales. All eyes are going to be on the price of these tokens in the coming...
FIFA・
bitcoinist.com
XENO Governance Token (GXE) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Oct. 10, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed XENO Governance Token (GXE) on October 10, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the GXE/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. As a PvP game based on Web3 with...
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Analysts Believe That It is Only a Matter of Time Before Big Eyes Coin Overtakes Solana and Dai
Cryptocurrencies began as a way to take financial power away from centralized systems like banks and other institutions and give that power back to the people. The launch of Bitcoin (BTC) started a true revolution. A lot has changed within finance since then, and now the masses have control over their currency and don’t have to depend on these financial institutions. Solana (SOL) and Dai (DAI) have built strong followings within the crypto industry because of all they have to offer, but Big Eyes Coin (BIG), a new meme coin, is set to outperform them with all it has to offer.
Comments / 0