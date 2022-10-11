ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

WGME

USM begins new teacher residency program to address educator shortage

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The University of Southern Maine is working to address the teacher shortage with a new teacher residency program. According to USM, participants in the program get paid to teach while they take classes for their degree and certification. School systems hire the teacher residents as edtechs, long...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Maine school district reverses decision to lower heat

A Maine school district has reversed its decision to set all school buildings at 65 degrees. RSU 73 Superintendent Scott Albert says he made an error by not consulting the Spruce Mountain School District’s health officer and advisor before making the decision. "I received notice from our district’s health...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Student reportedly grabbed by man on Bates College campus

LEWISTON (WGME) -- Lewiston Police are investigating after a student was reportedly grabbed by a man at Bates College. According to a campus alert, the incident happened just after midnight Thursday. The school says a man reportedly grabbed a student who was walking between Pettengill Hall and Hedge Hall. The...
LEWISTON, ME
WGME

Racist, threatening messages found in bathroom at Spruce Mountain High School

JAY (WGME) – A Maine high school says racist and threatening messages were found in a bathroom stall. A criminal threatening investigation reportedly revealed that two people committed a "criminal attack" on members of the Spruce Mountain High School community. Spruce Mountain High School Principal Thomas Plourde said, “A...
JAY, ME
WGME

Wardens finds man's body in Maine river

Maine wardens say they found a Canadian man’s body in the St. John River near Fort Kent on Friday, according to the Bangor Daily News. The BDN reports a Maine warden searching from a canoe found the body shortly before 10 a.m. A 22-year-old woman was taken to a...
FORT KENT, ME
WGME

Former Scarborough student charged with making threats that closed school

SCARBOROUGH (WGME) -- A former Scarborough High School student has been charged with making threats last week that forced the school to close for a day. Scarborough police say the 15-year-old girl who is charged now lives in Arizona and is accused of sending threats to a current student about shooting people and planting bombs at the school.
SCARBOROUGH, ME
WGME

Most South Portland city councilors support flavored tobacco ban

SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- Flavored tobacco could soon be banned in South Portland. The city held a meeting Tuesday on whether to ban flavored tobacco. Those products are already banned in Portland, Brunswick and Bangor. The group "Flavors Hook Kids Maine" says a recent study found more than 14 percent...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Market Basket coming to Topsham

TOPSHAM (WGME) -- Another Market Basket is coming to Maine. The Topsham Planning Board approved the site plan for the new Market Basket on Thursday. The new store will be near Target at 169 Topsham Fair Mall Road. Market Basket has locations in Biddeford and Westbrook.
TOPSHAM, ME
WGME

Bird flu is driving Maine egg prices higher

(BDN) -- Whether you favor your eggs fried, boiled or poached, those golden yolks are looking more like precious metal. Thanks to a national shortage, some Maine grocery stores are seeing the prices of eggs rise. It’s just one more in a long list of items to experience scarcity, beginning...
MAINE STATE
WGME

WEX laying off 30 workers in Maine

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Dozens of WEX employees in Maine are losing their jobs. The tech company is based in Portland. WEX employees more than 5,000 people worldwide and is laying off 150 workers, 30 of them in Maine. WEX says in a statement it is "reorganizing certain roles and responsibilities,”...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Rally held in Portland in support of Maine lobster industry

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A rally to support the lobster industry was held in Portland on Wednesday. Organizers are trying to raise awareness as fishermen fight strict restrictions from the government. Those rules are meant to protect the vulnerable North Atlantic right whale. The rally was held at DiMillo's. The lobster...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Public weighs in on future of Lewiston's riverfront

LEWISTON (WGME) -- The public had its say on the future of Lewiston's landscape Wednesday. The city held an open house at the Lewiston Public Library. The mayor says this was a chance for the public to share their ideas for the "Riverfront Island Master Plan," a project to enhance the city's canals, riverfront trail and parks.
LEWISTON, ME
WGME

Lewiston to hold 'Citywide Litter Pickup Day' this weekend

LEWISTON (WGME) -- The city of Lewiston is hoping volunteers will help pick up trash this weekend. The city is holding another "Citywide Litter Pickup Day" on Saturday. Volunteers are urged to collect trash all over the city and bring it to Kennedy Park, where city workers will be on hand to collect all that waste.
LEWISTON, ME
WGME

Scammers calling Mainers pretending to be police officers

Cumberland Police are warning Mainers about a scam. They say criminals are calling residents pretending to be Cumberland police officers. Police say the callers are claiming to be specific officers to try and make the scam seem even more legit. Police say they'll never call residents to solicit money or...
CUMBERLAND, ME
WGME

Boil water order in Berwick lifted

BERWICK (WGME) -- Berwick residents no longer have to boil their tap water after an issue at the water treatment plant. The town of Berwick says the turbidity meters at the town's water plant were having an issue, which led to the boil water notice. The notice went into effect...
BERWICK, ME

