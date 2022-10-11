Read full article on original website
WGME
2 Maine teens charged after Swatiskas, racial slur found at Spruce Mountain High School
JAY (WGME) – Two Livermore Falls teens are accused of drawing of Swastikas and writing a racial slur in two bathrooms at Spruce Mountain High School, according to the Sun Journal. The boys, ages 15 and 17, were each issued a summons on a charge of criminal mischief, according...
WGME
Maine organizations provide training for educators to teach financial literacy
PORTLAND (WGME) – Maine may have earned a "B" from the "Nation's Report Card on Financial Literacy," but organizations are teaming up to help Maine students better understand their finances. According to the "Finance Authority of Maine,” known as "FAME," some Maine graduates lack basic financial knowledge, such as...
WGME
USM begins new teacher residency program to address educator shortage
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The University of Southern Maine is working to address the teacher shortage with a new teacher residency program. According to USM, participants in the program get paid to teach while they take classes for their degree and certification. School systems hire the teacher residents as edtechs, long...
WGME
Maine school district reverses decision to lower heat
A Maine school district has reversed its decision to set all school buildings at 65 degrees. RSU 73 Superintendent Scott Albert says he made an error by not consulting the Spruce Mountain School District’s health officer and advisor before making the decision. "I received notice from our district’s health...
WGME
Portland school leaders defend decision to ban some fans from sporting events
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland school leaders are defending their decision to ban some fans from games. Under a new policy enacted last week, only Portland High School students can go to Portland's home games, and the same goes for Deering: Deering kids can only attend Deering home games. The decision...
WGME
Student reportedly grabbed by man on Bates College campus
LEWISTON (WGME) -- Lewiston Police are investigating after a student was reportedly grabbed by a man at Bates College. According to a campus alert, the incident happened just after midnight Thursday. The school says a man reportedly grabbed a student who was walking between Pettengill Hall and Hedge Hall. The...
WGME
Racist, threatening messages found in bathroom at Spruce Mountain High School
JAY (WGME) – A Maine high school says racist and threatening messages were found in a bathroom stall. A criminal threatening investigation reportedly revealed that two people committed a "criminal attack" on members of the Spruce Mountain High School community. Spruce Mountain High School Principal Thomas Plourde said, “A...
WGME
Manslaughter trial set to begin for former Maine corrections officer
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The trial of a former Cumberland County corrections officer facing manslaughter charges in a deadly crash is set to begin on Monday. In July 2019, Kenneth Morang was driving home after consecutive 16-hour shifts when police say he fell asleep at the wheel. According to police, he...
WGME
Wardens finds man's body in Maine river
Maine wardens say they found a Canadian man’s body in the St. John River near Fort Kent on Friday, according to the Bangor Daily News. The BDN reports a Maine warden searching from a canoe found the body shortly before 10 a.m. A 22-year-old woman was taken to a...
WGME
Former Scarborough student charged with making threats that closed school
SCARBOROUGH (WGME) -- A former Scarborough High School student has been charged with making threats last week that forced the school to close for a day. Scarborough police say the 15-year-old girl who is charged now lives in Arizona and is accused of sending threats to a current student about shooting people and planting bombs at the school.
WGME
Most South Portland city councilors support flavored tobacco ban
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- Flavored tobacco could soon be banned in South Portland. The city held a meeting Tuesday on whether to ban flavored tobacco. Those products are already banned in Portland, Brunswick and Bangor. The group "Flavors Hook Kids Maine" says a recent study found more than 14 percent...
WGME
Maine game wardens see increase in calls for help amid openings for K-9s
Maine game wardens say they're seeing an increase in calls for help. The department had a successful find just this past weekend, but as the weather changes, wardens and their K-9s get a higher sense of urgency as lower temps can make things more dangerous. If you're going hiking, camping,...
WGME
Market Basket coming to Topsham
TOPSHAM (WGME) -- Another Market Basket is coming to Maine. The Topsham Planning Board approved the site plan for the new Market Basket on Thursday. The new store will be near Target at 169 Topsham Fair Mall Road. Market Basket has locations in Biddeford and Westbrook.
WGME
Bird flu is driving Maine egg prices higher
(BDN) -- Whether you favor your eggs fried, boiled or poached, those golden yolks are looking more like precious metal. Thanks to a national shortage, some Maine grocery stores are seeing the prices of eggs rise. It’s just one more in a long list of items to experience scarcity, beginning...
WGME
WEX laying off 30 workers in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Dozens of WEX employees in Maine are losing their jobs. The tech company is based in Portland. WEX employees more than 5,000 people worldwide and is laying off 150 workers, 30 of them in Maine. WEX says in a statement it is "reorganizing certain roles and responsibilities,”...
WGME
Rally held in Portland in support of Maine lobster industry
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A rally to support the lobster industry was held in Portland on Wednesday. Organizers are trying to raise awareness as fishermen fight strict restrictions from the government. Those rules are meant to protect the vulnerable North Atlantic right whale. The rally was held at DiMillo's. The lobster...
WGME
Public weighs in on future of Lewiston's riverfront
LEWISTON (WGME) -- The public had its say on the future of Lewiston's landscape Wednesday. The city held an open house at the Lewiston Public Library. The mayor says this was a chance for the public to share their ideas for the "Riverfront Island Master Plan," a project to enhance the city's canals, riverfront trail and parks.
WGME
Lewiston to hold 'Citywide Litter Pickup Day' this weekend
LEWISTON (WGME) -- The city of Lewiston is hoping volunteers will help pick up trash this weekend. The city is holding another "Citywide Litter Pickup Day" on Saturday. Volunteers are urged to collect trash all over the city and bring it to Kennedy Park, where city workers will be on hand to collect all that waste.
WGME
Scammers calling Mainers pretending to be police officers
Cumberland Police are warning Mainers about a scam. They say criminals are calling residents pretending to be Cumberland police officers. Police say the callers are claiming to be specific officers to try and make the scam seem even more legit. Police say they'll never call residents to solicit money or...
WGME
Boil water order in Berwick lifted
BERWICK (WGME) -- Berwick residents no longer have to boil their tap water after an issue at the water treatment plant. The town of Berwick says the turbidity meters at the town's water plant were having an issue, which led to the boil water notice. The notice went into effect...
