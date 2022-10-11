The Carroll City Council voted Monday night to avoid forcing residents impacted by the upcoming Adams Street reconstruction project to replace utility infrastructure against their will. The issue had been brewing for more than a year as city officials worked to determine who would be responsible for replacing water and sanitary sewer service lines after new mains are installed on Adams Street from Highway 30 to 13th Street next year. Under the current city code, property owners are responsible for their lines from the structure to the main, but much of the existing infrastructure, including service lines in the right-of-way, will be torn out during the project. To move forward with the project, the council needed to determine how they would address each aspect of the project, starting with sanitary sewer connections. Ward 3 Councilman Kyle Bauer suggested the city provide funding to extend new lines out from under the street so they can avoid unnecessary cuts into the fresh concrete for repairs in the future.

CARROLL, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO