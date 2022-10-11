Read full article on original website
Iowa State Daily
City Council discusses multi-million dollar revenue project for Lincoln Way development
The Ames City Council saw a presentation regarding a project aimed to revitalize the downtown, bringing new businesses and housing to Ames. The Linc project is a part of the city’s Downtown Gateway Focus Area within the Lincoln Way Corridor Plan. New development would include a boutique hotel, a hotel restaurant and a mixed-use building which will include housing and a parking structure.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Ace Hardware in Perry to Celebrate New Location with Ribbon Cutting Tomorrow
The Perry Chamber is hosting its monthly event alongside a ribbon cutting. Chamber Director Lynsi Pasutti tells Raccoon Valley Radio Friday’s Chamber Coffee will take place at Harland Ace Hardware at 8am. Following the Chamber Coffee will be a ribbon cutting at the company’s new location at 1305 141st Street.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Jefferson Police Chief Goes Over Open Yard Waste Burning Reminders
With fall season in full swing and yard waste starting to accumulate on people’s property, it’s a good time to review the city of Jefferson’s open burning ordinance. Police Chief Mark Clouse says residents are to burn only yard waste and can’t burn whole trees. Residents are prohibited from burning on the city’s right of way, between the street and sidewalk; as well as any street or alleyway. The ordinance allows for open burning all year for yard waste and it is from dawn until dusk. He states that people usually will burn yard waste in a burn barrel or a metal box. Clouse reminds residents to be aware of others when choosing when to burn their yard waste.
theperrynews.com
Perry Lions Club launches annual eyeglasses recycling program
The Perry Lions Club has launched it annual eyeglasses collection. The Lions ask the public to donate glasses that are no longer used to the eyeglass recycling program. The recycled glasses will be donated to needy people in third world countries and the U.S. The glasses collected by the Perry...
theperrynews.com
Perry’s Orscheln Farm and Home bought by Tractor Supply Company
BRENTWOOD, Tennessee — Perry’s Orscheln Farm and Home store will become a Tractor Supply Co. store in a deal that will close Thursday, the Tennessee-based Tractor Supply Co. announced Wednesday. The $320 million deal, which required U.S. Federal Trade Commission approval, will see Tractor Supply acquire all 166...
1380kcim.com
Carroll City Council Votes To Avoid Pushing Unwanted Costs On Property Owners For Adams Street Reconstruction Project
The Carroll City Council voted Monday night to avoid forcing residents impacted by the upcoming Adams Street reconstruction project to replace utility infrastructure against their will. The issue had been brewing for more than a year as city officials worked to determine who would be responsible for replacing water and sanitary sewer service lines after new mains are installed on Adams Street from Highway 30 to 13th Street next year. Under the current city code, property owners are responsible for their lines from the structure to the main, but much of the existing infrastructure, including service lines in the right-of-way, will be torn out during the project. To move forward with the project, the council needed to determine how they would address each aspect of the project, starting with sanitary sewer connections. Ward 3 Councilman Kyle Bauer suggested the city provide funding to extend new lines out from under the street so they can avoid unnecessary cuts into the fresh concrete for repairs in the future.
Des Moines Business Record
Reduction in SNAP benefits totals $141M in missed benefits for Iowans, report shows
The interior of the newly opened DMARC-ket south-side food pantry in Des Moines. Submitted photo. Iowans who receive assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program missed out on a total of $141 million in food assistance since benefits were reduced after a public health disaster emergency declaration was lifted April 1, according to a report released this week by the Iowa Hunger Coalition.
theperrynews.com
Perry Lions clean ditch, judge art in October activities
Ten members of the Perry Lions Club participated in the semi-annual roadside clean up project, known familiarly as “Walking the Ditch.”. The Lions pick up trash along both sides of Iowa Highway 141 from the Dawson Corner to F Avenue, a two-mile section of roadway. An estimated 350 pounds of litter was removed from the roadway this season.
weareiowa.com
Longtime CEO of the Iowa State Fair Gary Slater announces retirement
DES MOINES, Iowa — Editor's Note: The above video is from Aug. 2022, at the end of the 2022 Iowa State Fair. Gary Slater, CEO of the Iowa State Fair, is retiring after 21 years in the position. "It has been an honor of a lifetime to lead the...
2 popular Iowa campgrounds closing until Fall 2023
Prairie Flower and Cherry Glen campgrounds at Saylorville Lake will be closing next Monday for an entire year.
KCCI.com
A piece of history was recently uncovered in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A piece of history has been uncovered in parts of Des Moines. Ingersoll Avenue use to be home to a trolley barn. As crews were re-paving the street, they had to excavate the tracks. If you drove through the area, you might have seen the...
who13.com
Two pets die in southside Des Moines house fire
DES MOINES, Iowa — A pet dog and cat passed away in a house fire on the south side of Des Moines on Thursday afternoon. The Des Moines Fire Department responded to reports of a house on fire around 12 p.m. in the 900 block of McKinley Ave. When firefighters arrived they discovered flames and smoke coming from the back of the house.
kicdam.com
Man With Ties To Local Area Killed in Central Iowa Crash
Adel, IA (KICD)– A man with ties to the local area was killed in a Monday morning crash in Central Iowa. 75-year-old Larry Adams of Boone, the curator of the Higgins Museum of National Bank Notes in Okoboji , was a passenger in a vehicle that collided with a semi on Highway 17 in Dallas County. The crash report notes he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and died at the scene.
1380kcim.com
Carroll County Recorder Is One Of The Contested Races In The County On The November 8 Ballot
One of the contested mid-term election races in Carroll County is for County Recorder, which features Republican incumbent Ashten Wittrock and current Deputy Recorder Democrat Susie Boles. Wittrock was employed by the county for 11 years before being elected, and Boles had worked in the recorder’s office before Wittrock’s arrival. Both attended the Carroll Chamber of Commerce Candidate Forum last night (Wednesday) at the Carroll High School Auditorium and answered questions about various topics. One of the questions was what skills are needed for the position, and how have you demonstrated them? Wittrock says she has spent her first term modernizing the office.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County Sheriff’s Report October 7-13, 2022
10:25am: A deputy conducted a welfare check in the 600 block of South 11th Street, Grand Junction. 10:18pm: A deputy investigated a trespass complaint in the 1200 block of Head Street, Churdan. 10:55pm: A deputy assisted the Iowa State Patrol with a traffic stop with several juveniles with alcohol on...
kyoutv.com
Multiple mountain lion sightings confirmed in central Iowa
NEW VIRGINIA, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement have confirmed mountain lion sightings in central Iowa. In a Facebook post, the Madison County and Warren County Sheriff’s Office said the confirmed sightings were in New Virginia and St. Charles and St. Mary’s area. That’s south of Des Moines.
Central Iowa rivers reduced to puddles by drought
The lack of rain has left rivers and streams in parts of Iowa in an constant state of recession since Spring.
Radio Iowa
Mountain lion sightings up with more cameras out there
DNR Conservation and Recreation Division Administrator, Pete Hildreth, gave the Natural Resources Commission an update on recent mountain lion sightings during their meeting Thursday. He told the NRC members the advent of trail and other cameras has led to more videos showing the animals. “The department continues to receive reports...
KCCI.com
Family of 12 loses home to fire
DES MOINES, Iowa — A family of 12 is desperate to find a new place to live after a fire forced them out of their previous home on Des Moines' South Side. The blended family of 10 children and two adults has been staying in different places since the fire Saturday.
who13.com
Mother says toddler was given wrong dose of painkiller due to MercyOne’s IT security incident
DES MOINES, Iowa — MercyOne has dealt with a systemwide network outage after its information technology supplier was possibly targeted in a cyber attack. A mother says the lack of computers put her three-year-old son in danger under their care. Kelley Parsi said she checked her son Jay into...
