Where to unwind, shop, eat good food, and more. Imagine a vacation that transports you not just to a new physical place but to simpler place in time. A road trip that only takes five to six hours from downtown Chicago but feels like an entirely different era of life. Wide fields of green surround you, along the verdant, undulating border of the ancient Appalachian foothills. Here there is a pride in nature and a relaxed, natural lifestyle–and if there’s any traffic up ahead, it’s because a horse and buggy are at the top of the hill.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO