Mansfield, OH

13abc.com

Two NCOESC students attend Space Camp in Alabama

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two students receiving services from North Central Ohio Educational Center have recently returned from attending Space Camp for Interested Visually Impaired Students. NCOESC says SCIVIS is located on the grounds of the U.S. Space and Rocket Center Museum near NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center. The two...
SANDUSKY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Galion stops Highland streak, knots MOAC

GALION — The volleyball juggernaut that is Highland rumbled into Galion Tuesday evening looking to clinch another league title with a win. Galion — after losing at Highland in three games on September 7 — had one chance to secure at least a share of the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference championship.
GALION, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Marjorie E. Montgomery

Marjorie E. Montgomery, 81, of Galion, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022 after a brief illness. She was born on May 5, 1941, in Galion, Ohio. Marjorie (Marge) married James R. Montgomery on April 26, 1958 and he preceded her in death on March 17, 2022. Marge and Jim...
GALION, OH
beckersspine.com

Ohio hospital transitions orthopedic services to Crystal Clinic

Cleveland-based St. Vincent Charity Medical Center's orthopedic surgeons will join Crystal Clinic in Fairlawn, Ohio, the practice said Oct. 12. Starting Nov. 15, Crystal Clinic will provide orthopedic care at St. Vincent Charity medical offices in Independence, Solon, Westlake, Willoughby and Warren, according to a news release. The names of the St. Vincent orthopedic and spine surgeons who will join Crystal Clinic weren't specified.
FAIRLAWN, OH
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Mansfield, OH
Education
City
Mansfield, OH
TripAdvisor Blog

Why Ohio's Amish Country is the most relaxing vacation

Where to unwind, shop, eat good food, and more. Imagine a vacation that transports you not just to a new physical place but to simpler place in time. A road trip that only takes five to six hours from downtown Chicago but feels like an entirely different era of life. Wide fields of green surround you, along the verdant, undulating border of the ancient Appalachian foothills. Here there is a pride in nature and a relaxed, natural lifestyle–and if there’s any traffic up ahead, it’s because a horse and buggy are at the top of the hill.
OHIO STATE
103.3 WKFR

Ohio School Finds Purse From The 1950s

A purse for a woman is literally essential. As men, we have deep pockets to carry everything in, and women either have shallow pockets or no pockets at all. This is why we have seen women adapt and start to carry almost their entire lives in their purses. Well, that's...
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Autistic boy goes missing from an Akron elementary school

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A family is seeking answers after their little boy went missing while he was at school. Making matters more challenging, the family says the child is autistic. The school is now on the defense, working to ramp up safety and security measures in light of this...
AKRON, OH
Mark Burke
crawfordcountynow.com

United Way of North Central Ohio announces funded programs & initiatives for coming year

MARION/CRAWFORD/WYANDOT COUNTY—United Way of North Central Ohio has notified 35 local nonprofit organizations and coalitions that their community impact programs will receive funding from the UWNCO Community Campaign in the current fiscal year. These grants were awarded following application review and scoring by UWNCO’s volunteer Community Impact Cabinet and a final allocation decision by the UWNCO board of directors.
MARION COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Intel reportedly laying off thousands of workers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (WCMH) — Intel plans to lay off employees across a number of divisions, potentially around the time it reports its quarterly earnings in October, Bloomberg News reported Tuesday. The computer chip-making company — which is in the early construction stages of a $20 billion semiconductor fabrication plant in New Albany — has […]
NEW ALBANY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Folk artist William Florian to kick-off Five Nights

MARION—The Ohio State University at Marion’s Five Nights on Campus performing arts and entertainment series opens the 2022-23 season Thursday, October 13, at 7:30 p.m. with folk guitarist William Florian in Morrill Hall Auditorium. Florian has had an amazing musical journey, starting at age 11 when he received...
MARION, OH
#Esc#Linus K12#Computer Lab#High School#Video Game#Board Of Governors#Mid Ohio Esc#Moesc#Electronic Sports#Academic Challenge#Super Smash Brothers#Pbis
Cleveland.com

Spirit Airlines is pulling out of Akron-Canton Airport after all

GREEN, Ohio – Spirit Airlines, which suspended service at the Akron-Canton Airport in June, won’t return to the airport after all, according to an airport official. Lisa Dalpiaz, vice president of marketing and air service development, said Spirit informed the airport late Wednesday that it would not resume service at the Summit County airport. Earlier on Wednesday, Dalpiaz told The Plain Dealer/cleveland.com that Spirit was merely postponing its return to the airport until May.
AKRON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Freeing the falls: Officials to provide public update on Gorge Dam removal Oct. 31

AKRON, Ohio – The century-old Gorge Dam has been eyed for demolition by local and federal officials for many years. Straddling the Cuyahoga River between Akron and Cuyahoga Falls, the 58-foot-high, 425-foot-wide chunk of concrete in the Gorge Metro Park is the last and largest dam standing in a series that once lined the river from the city of Kent to Akron.
AKRON, OH
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Esports
crawfordcountynow.com

With potential suit looming City Council appears blind to transparency laws

BUCYRUS—A special meeting held Tuesday by the Bucyrus City Council was cut short yet again because of errors in minutes and proposed legislation pointed out by Bucyrus Resident Vicki Dishon. The intention of the meeting was to approve the new Council Clerk’s wages, and Billet. During the public...
BUCYRUS, OH

