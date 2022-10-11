Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
13abc.com
Two NCOESC students attend Space Camp in Alabama
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two students receiving services from North Central Ohio Educational Center have recently returned from attending Space Camp for Interested Visually Impaired Students. NCOESC says SCIVIS is located on the grounds of the U.S. Space and Rocket Center Museum near NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center. The two...
crawfordcountynow.com
Galion stops Highland streak, knots MOAC
GALION — The volleyball juggernaut that is Highland rumbled into Galion Tuesday evening looking to clinch another league title with a win. Galion — after losing at Highland in three games on September 7 — had one chance to secure at least a share of the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference championship.
crawfordcountynow.com
Marjorie E. Montgomery
Marjorie E. Montgomery, 81, of Galion, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022 after a brief illness. She was born on May 5, 1941, in Galion, Ohio. Marjorie (Marge) married James R. Montgomery on April 26, 1958 and he preceded her in death on March 17, 2022. Marge and Jim...
beckersspine.com
Ohio hospital transitions orthopedic services to Crystal Clinic
Cleveland-based St. Vincent Charity Medical Center's orthopedic surgeons will join Crystal Clinic in Fairlawn, Ohio, the practice said Oct. 12. Starting Nov. 15, Crystal Clinic will provide orthopedic care at St. Vincent Charity medical offices in Independence, Solon, Westlake, Willoughby and Warren, according to a news release. The names of the St. Vincent orthopedic and spine surgeons who will join Crystal Clinic weren't specified.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
EHOVE Career Center investigating alleged 'unprofessional conduct' by school employee
MILAN, Ohio — An investigation is underway at EHOVE Career Center in Milan, Ohio, after school officials were made aware of "unprofessional conduct by a school employee," according to Superintendent Chris McCully. He said "proper authorities were notified" and "district protocols, procedures and policies were immediately followed." But due...
TripAdvisor Blog
Why Ohio's Amish Country is the most relaxing vacation
Where to unwind, shop, eat good food, and more. Imagine a vacation that transports you not just to a new physical place but to simpler place in time. A road trip that only takes five to six hours from downtown Chicago but feels like an entirely different era of life. Wide fields of green surround you, along the verdant, undulating border of the ancient Appalachian foothills. Here there is a pride in nature and a relaxed, natural lifestyle–and if there’s any traffic up ahead, it’s because a horse and buggy are at the top of the hill.
Ohio School Finds Purse From The 1950s
A purse for a woman is literally essential. As men, we have deep pockets to carry everything in, and women either have shallow pockets or no pockets at all. This is why we have seen women adapt and start to carry almost their entire lives in their purses. Well, that's...
cleveland19.com
Autistic boy goes missing from an Akron elementary school
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A family is seeking answers after their little boy went missing while he was at school. Making matters more challenging, the family says the child is autistic. The school is now on the defense, working to ramp up safety and security measures in light of this...
RELATED PEOPLE
crawfordcountynow.com
United Way of North Central Ohio announces funded programs & initiatives for coming year
MARION/CRAWFORD/WYANDOT COUNTY—United Way of North Central Ohio has notified 35 local nonprofit organizations and coalitions that their community impact programs will receive funding from the UWNCO Community Campaign in the current fiscal year. These grants were awarded following application review and scoring by UWNCO’s volunteer Community Impact Cabinet and a final allocation decision by the UWNCO board of directors.
Intel reportedly laying off thousands of workers
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (WCMH) — Intel plans to lay off employees across a number of divisions, potentially around the time it reports its quarterly earnings in October, Bloomberg News reported Tuesday. The computer chip-making company — which is in the early construction stages of a $20 billion semiconductor fabrication plant in New Albany — has […]
cleveland19.com
Summit County school district launches investigation after alleged ‘school bus segregation’
STOW, Ohio (WOIO) - Stow-Munroe Falls City Schools has launched a full investigation after a student says they were separated by their race on the school bus. The student’s mother tells 19 News she is distraught over this situation. “I received a phone call from my child and they...
crawfordcountynow.com
Folk artist William Florian to kick-off Five Nights
MARION—The Ohio State University at Marion’s Five Nights on Campus performing arts and entertainment series opens the 2022-23 season Thursday, October 13, at 7:30 p.m. with folk guitarist William Florian in Morrill Hall Auditorium. Florian has had an amazing musical journey, starting at age 11 when he received...
IN THIS ARTICLE
EHOVE Career Center employee under investigation
The Huron County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a complaint involving an employee of the EHOVE Career Center.
Spirit Airlines is pulling out of Akron-Canton Airport after all
GREEN, Ohio – Spirit Airlines, which suspended service at the Akron-Canton Airport in June, won’t return to the airport after all, according to an airport official. Lisa Dalpiaz, vice president of marketing and air service development, said Spirit informed the airport late Wednesday that it would not resume service at the Summit County airport. Earlier on Wednesday, Dalpiaz told The Plain Dealer/cleveland.com that Spirit was merely postponing its return to the airport until May.
spectrumnews1.com
Freeing the falls: Officials to provide public update on Gorge Dam removal Oct. 31
AKRON, Ohio – The century-old Gorge Dam has been eyed for demolition by local and federal officials for many years. Straddling the Cuyahoga River between Akron and Cuyahoga Falls, the 58-foot-high, 425-foot-wide chunk of concrete in the Gorge Metro Park is the last and largest dam standing in a series that once lined the river from the city of Kent to Akron.
Ohio officers enforcing new law for mandatory lights on Amish buggies
A new law that makes flashing yellow lights mandatory on Amish buggies, and other horse-drawn vehicles across the state, is now being enforced by a number of police agencies in Northeast Ohio.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Avon Lake woman issues paving contractor advice after asphalt driveway job
Katie Rivera of Avon Lake said she had to endure a three-month battle with her asphalt paving contractor just to get a driveway that was marginally acceptable
cleveland19.com
Lorain County woman sues mortgage company over mistakes; attorney urges homeowners to inspect bills
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Northeast Ohio woman is bringing legal action against her mortgage company she said made several mistakes. They are errors she said cost her hours on the phone and thousands of dollars. 19 Investigates helped her bring the case to light earlier this year. Cleveland attorney...
WSYX ABC6
Reynoldsburg rejects zoning change for Sheetz after tenants forced to move from property
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WSYX) — Reynoldsburg city councilmembers said no to changing the zoning for a Sheetz gas station nearly a year after dozens of tenants were told to move from a former trailer park that operated on the desired site. Councilman Barth Cotner said the plan for a gas...
crawfordcountynow.com
With potential suit looming City Council appears blind to transparency laws
BUCYRUS—A special meeting held Tuesday by the Bucyrus City Council was cut short yet again because of errors in minutes and proposed legislation pointed out by Bucyrus Resident Vicki Dishon. The intention of the meeting was to approve the new Council Clerk’s wages, and Billet. During the public...
Comments / 0