I've been catching up on the History Channels series Alone. If you haven't seen it, people get stranded in the wilderness with limited supplies and are told to survive for as long as they can, alone. In all the seasons I 've seen, only one animal has really seemed scary to encounter; Cougars.
Not enough mountain lions in Iowa to produce breeding population, experts say
WARREN COUNTY, Iowa — Seeing a mountain lion in Iowa is rarer than being struck by lightning. Recently a mountain lion was spotted in Warren County, between St. Charles and New Virginia. The Department of Natural Resources said the animal may have come from Wyoming, Nebraska or South Dakota.
Multiple Mountain Lion Sightings Caught on Camera in Iowa [VIDEO]
Mountain lion sightings are pretty rare in the Hawkeye State -- to the point that the species isn't considered native to Iowa. Mountain lions have no legal wildlife status in Iowa. That means that they can be taken and possessed by anyone at anytime as long as legal methods and means are used to take the animal. Mountain lions and black bears are not listed in the Iowa Code as designated wildlife species, because they were extirpated before fish and game legislation became prominent.
