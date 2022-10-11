ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

KOEL 950 AM

Cougars; Furry, Ferocious, And In The Midwest (VIDEO/PHOTO)

I've been catching up on the History Channels series Alone. If you haven't seen it, people get stranded in the wilderness with limited supplies and are told to survive for as long as they can, alone. In all the seasons I 've seen, only one animal has really seemed scary to encounter; Cougars.
I-Rock 93.5

Is It Legal To Sleep In Your Car In Iowa

We've all dealt with a long drive or have at least driven while tired. Many of those who wish to see us get home safely mention that we can take a nap or rest our eyes if needed. Just how legal is it to rest those eyes?. Like most of...
106.9 KROC

Multiple Mountain Lion Sightings Caught on Camera in Iowa [VIDEO]

Mountain lion sightings are pretty rare in the Hawkeye State -- to the point that the species isn't considered native to Iowa. Mountain lions have no legal wildlife status in Iowa. That means that they can be taken and possessed by anyone at anytime as long as legal methods and means are used to take the animal. Mountain lions and black bears are not listed in the Iowa Code as designated wildlife species, because they were extirpated before fish and game legislation became prominent.
kjan.com

Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin winner announced

(Des Moines, Iowa) – The Iowa Pork Producer’s Association this (Friday) morning, announced that a car dealership-turned-restaurant is where you’ll find Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin for 2022. Lid’s Bar & Grill in Waukon, in the northeast corner of the state, has won the 20th annual contest, presented by the Iowa Pork Producers Association (IPPA) and managed by its restaurant and foodservice committee. The 2022 runner-up is Ludlow’s Steakhouse in Corydon, which is south of Des Moines. The designation comes with a $250 prize and plaque from IPPA.
bleedingheartland.com

Governor's action cost Iowans $141 million in food assistance

Iowans who qualify for federal food assistance received $141 million less in benefits from April through August, due to Governor Kim Reynolds' action earlier in the year, according to data the Iowa Hunger Coalition released on October 12. After Reynolds ended the state's public health emergency related to the COVID-19...
Western Iowa Today

Rare Invasive Weed Detected In Iowa Again

(Des Moines, IA) — A weed first spotted in an Iowa farm field years ago has been found again. The Iowa Department of Agriculture is asking farmers to report any sightings of Asian copper leaf. It was first detected in a cornfield in Cedar Falls in 2016. Before that, the only documented infestation in North America was in New York City. The most recent sighting was in a Grundy County soybean field. Officials say it appears to have been there for several years before being identified.
worldatlas.com

10 Most Charming River Towns in Iowa

American river towns always pack a punch when it comes to breathtaking views, and Iowa's waterfront towns are no exception. This state has an abundance of such charming spots, most of which are along its two major rivers,the Mississippi and the Missouri. The “Hawkeye State” has some fantastic spots that will leave you in awe of its beauty.
Kat Kountry 105

Was There Really a Cult With Their Own Town in Iowa?

I recently watched the show Devil in Ohio on Netflix because I love that genre and the actress featured in it (Emily Deschanel, from Bones). After finishing it and having a friend watch it, I was in awe because it was so good and so creepy, but then my friend told me something that blew my mind. She lives in a small town in Iowa and she explained that one of the towns next to hers was rumored to be a town lead by an occultist group. This is basically the exact premise of the show, so of course, I had to do some digging and share the news.
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa to dramatically cut back on some restaurant inspections

The state of Iowa is planning to dramatically scale back the routine inspection of some food-service establishments by making only one onsite inspection up to every five years. Currently, many Iowa restaurants are subjected to at least one routine inspection every three years. They are also inspected in response to complaints or changes in ownership. […] The post Iowa to dramatically cut back on some restaurant inspections appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Law Enforcement Save Horse After 50 Foot Fall [PHOTOS]

Horses are amazing creatures. They are hard workers and are loyal to their owners. Just this month, a story went viral about the horse in Utah that returned home after running with wild mustangs for eight years. The lost horse was found and returned to its owner after a BLM roundup of wild mustangs. BLM managers noticed that one horse was clearly well-trained and had the brand that was reported on the missing horse eight years prior. Today, the horse is back home, acting as if those eight years in the wild never happened.
bleedingheartland.com

Iowa governor not even close to keeping one 2018 campaign promise

"If elected, will you commit to weekly press conferences?" a moderator asked during the first debate between Iowa's candidates for governor in October 2018. "I do it all the time," Governor Kim Reynolds replied. Asked again during that campaign's third debate whether she would hold weekly press conferences, Reynolds claimed...
104.5 KDAT

This Incredibly Dangerous Activity Is Legal in Iowa

We've learned a lot about Iowa driving laws of late. Can you drive barefoot in Iowa? Can you Legally drive with a pet on your lap in Iowa? All good questions, all important things to know. Not only do you want to make sure you're obeying the law every time you operate a motor vehicle, but you also want to do everything you can to keep yourself and those around you safe. I have another question for you...
KOEL 950 AM

Minnesota Teacher Wins Worldwide Competition with Largest Pumpkin

Each year there are many contests to see who can grow the largest pumpkin. There are state-wide competitions, nationwide competitions, and worldwide competitions. And a teacher from Anoka, Minnesota just competed and WON in a worldwide competition!. The teacher's name is Travis Gienger. KARE 11 writes that Travis is a...
ANOKA, MN
ABOUT

KOEL 950 AM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

