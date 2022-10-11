Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in GeorgiaTravel MavenChamblee, GA
Atlanta's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldAtlanta, GA
New Atlanta Restaurant (Hopdoddy Burger Bar)LifewnikkAtlanta, GA
Cloudland Canyon's Overlook Trail Delivers Near Effortless Fall Foliage for Fans Driving North from AtlantaDeanLandAtlanta, GA
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
secretatlanta.co
Continue To Celebrate Pride At W Atlanta Downtown’s Drag Music Bingo Night
If you didn’t get a chance to enjoy the Pride festivities this past weekend, you’re in luck! Atlanta is still celebrating Pride alllllll month long. Different activities throughout the city are still taking place. W Atlanta downtown will be participating in continuing the celebration. This drag bingo event...
atlantafi.com
City’s Finest Attend 2022 Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic (PICS)
A who’s who of influential Atlantans converged on a palatial estate in Fairburn, Georgia recently to attend the final day of the 2022 fifth Annual Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic. The star-studded three-day event concluded on a sunny Sunday afternoon about 15 minutes south of Atlanta. Notable attendees included...
tmpresale.com
Rod Wave – Beautiful Mind Tours show in Atlanta, GA Dec 1st, 2022 – presale code
The Rod Wave – Beautiful Mind Tour pre-sale code has been published! For a little while you can buy great tickets in advance of their public sale 🙂. This could very well be the best chance ever to see Rod Wave – Beautiful Mind Tour live in Atlanta.
13 Halloween hot spots not to miss in October
From haunted houses to trick-and-treating, Atlanta has fun and scary events to celebrate Halloween. Break out the pumpkin spice, candy corn, and costumes to join in the fun. Little 5 Points Halloween Festival & Parade: Back for the first time since 2018, this year’s festival will be held Oct. 22-23 and features the BIZarre Bazaar […] The post 13 Halloween hot spots not to miss in October appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
secretatlanta.co
Live! At The Battery Will Host Holiday Pop-Up Tinsel Tavern Just In Time For The Holiday Season
The merriest time of year is closer than we’d like to think and Atlanta is already gearing up for all things peppermint and gingerbread flavored. This year The Battery Atlanta will be home to the Tinsel Tavern. There will be twinkling lights, tinsel, holiday-inspired cocktails and small bites, and photo moments. Guests can start getting in the Christmas spirit on December 1 when the pop-up opens. It will be available for enjoyment until December 24.
secretatlanta.co
Chow Down On Southern Classics At Downtown’s Iconic ‘Juke Joint’
In the heart of Downtown Atlanta, there’s a beloved restaurant serving up “dressed-up” soul food with an unmatched line-up of entertainment. Sweet Georgia’s Juke Joint has become an institutional part of Downtown Atlanta, with the venue paying homage to the rise of Juke Joint clubs during the era of segregation.
Atlanta community rallies to preserve a beloved bar facing demolition
Since the Star Community Bar first opened in 1991, ownership has changed a few times, but the people visiting the bar have been a constant. Candler Park residents like Dee Dee Chmielewski has been a regular at the bar throughout its 31-year history. She said as she grows older, the bar becomes increasingly multigenerational. “I […] The post Atlanta community rallies to preserve a beloved bar facing demolition appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
yourmileagemayvary.net
Everybody’s Got A Hustle. Even ATL’s Wheelchair Attendants
Even the CLEAR queue, which tends to be the shortest option at most airports, was MONDO LONG just the day before that:. It turns out that some wheelchair attendants may be using those long queues to their advantage. I was perusing one of my travel-related Facebook groups the other day...
Automotive Addicts
Radio Host Fly Guy DC and the 2022 Lexus NX: Atlanta Lifestyle Tour
Experienced by Kimatni Rawlins, www.AutomotiveRhythms.com. Welcome to A-Town with cultural influencer and social advocate Fly Guy DC of Streetz 94.5 to explore the various levels of the broadcast specialist’s success. He gave Automotive Rhythms comprehensive insight into his lifestyle of entertainment, music, sports, and fashion while profiling Atlanta landmarks from the cockpit of the all-new, next-level 2022 Lexus NX 350 F Sport. Let’s ride.
AccessAtlanta
Lose yourself in fun at these 5 corn mazes near Atlanta
If you’re looking for an unbeatable classic fall activity for all ages, you can’t go wrong with a trip to a corn maze!. Corn mazes offer more than the thrill of getting lost in them, though. They also give families the chance to spend time together outside, enjoy some fresh fall air, and take advantage of all the perks that come along with visiting a farm.
cohaitungchi.com
16 Romantic Ideas for a Date Night in Atlanta
Are you looking for some ideas for a romantic date night in Atlanta? Look no further! Date nigh tin Atlanta can be super overwhelming to plan because there are so many options to choose from!. You are reading: Things to do in atlanta for couples at night | 16 Romantic...
AccessAtlanta
7 suspenseful Georgia-filmed movies and shows
Georgia has become a popular location for Hollywood films in recent years, thanks to the striking topography of the region (and state tax breaks). It just so happens that many films and television shows filmed in Atlanta are related to vampires, zombies, mass murderers and other general post-apocalyptic horrors (yikes!). So as we countdown to Halloween, grab your popcorn and rewatch these seven scary movies and television shows, then get in the car and explore the various sites around Georgia where they were filmed.
secretatlanta.co
Take A Sneak Peek At Midtown Atlanta’s Upcoming Park On 10th Street
Construction is well underway for Midtown Atlanta’s 10th street park, an exciting new initiative to enhance the community’s outdoor activities. The collaboration between Dewberry Foundation and the Midtown Alliance promises fun for the whole family, with games, a light installation, and a dog park set to take over the iconic corner of Peachtree and 10th Streets.
fox5atlanta.com
Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Oct. 10 - Oct. 16
ATLANTA - Rev up those engines. We're taking you for a spin around town with events perfectly planned for anyone. Hit a luxury car show, a pumped up rap concert, become one with nature and win your kids a giant stuffed animal all in one week. We'll show you how you can do all that and more this week in metro Atlanta.
Atlanta residents search for explanation for dead worms in yards
ATLANTA — If you’re one of the many metro Atlanta homeowners who’ve noticed dead or dying worms on your driveway, you’re probably wondering if you’re the victim of a pre-Halloween trick. Unfortunately, there’s no clear answer as to what’s happening. The term “watch...
Monroe Local News
Loganville’s 41st Annual Autumn Fest is scheduled for this Saturday
Scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 15, the annual fall festival in Loganville is one of its largest and most popular events. There are more than 175 vendors, a Kids Zone, food court and live entertainment. This year, Ashes to Omens won the chance to perform...
cohaitungchi.com
50+ FREE THINGS TO DO IN ATLANTA (THAT DON’T SUCK)
Need to pinch a penny? Looking for free things to do in Atlanta, around the metro and in the mountains? We love how much there is to do affordably in our area. You are reading: Free things to do in atlanta for couples | 50+ FREE THINGS TO DO IN ATLANTA (THAT DON’T SUCK)
What you need to know before attending the Wings Over North Georgia Air Show
The 10th annual Wings Over North Georgia Air Show takes flight this week on Oct. 15 and 16. The two-day event will be hosted at the Russell Regional Airport in Rome and will feature the A-10 Thunderbolt II Tactical Demonstration Team and the launch of the newly formed AirShow Racing Series. There will also be performances by a number of world-class civilian performers and demonstrations by the Georgia State Patrol SWAT Helicopter Team and Dobbins ARB 94th Airlift Wing.
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Georgia this month
If you're a fan of juicy chicken sandwiches, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain recently announced that they would be opening another new restaurant location in Georgia this month. Read on to learn more.
