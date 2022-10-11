BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Every night of the year can be a horror movie night, but it’s especially fitting come autumn as Halloween rolls around. As leaves fall and full moons rise, it’s the time of year for supernatural scares and menacing monsters. A horror movie marathon is a great way to embrace the season, whether you’re seeking more family-friendly frights or want chills that last a lifetime.

MOVIES ・ 9 HOURS AGO