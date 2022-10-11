Read full article on original website
Related
15-foot homecoming mum: Round Rock floral design students unveil giant creation
They say "everything is bigger in Texas" — that's including a homecoming mum that students at a Round Rock high school put together.
The Classmate That Didn't Exist, "Purple Mommy," And 16 Other Creepy Childhood "Imaginary Friend" Stories
"My niece lived at my old childhood home and told me she had a 'friend' who asked why I went away. I asked who it was, and she described my old imaginary friend."
KIDS・
KXAN
How to host a horror movie marathon
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Every night of the year can be a horror movie night, but it’s especially fitting come autumn as Halloween rolls around. As leaves fall and full moons rise, it’s the time of year for supernatural scares and menacing monsters. A horror movie marathon is a great way to embrace the season, whether you’re seeking more family-friendly frights or want chills that last a lifetime.
Comments / 0