FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Child actor who played "Beau Wilkes" in Gone With the Wind is now 90 but still remembers Clark Gable's kindnessAnita DurairajMarietta, GA
Braves-Phillies Series Has Hallmarks of 1993 Postseason MatchupIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Cloudland Canyon's Overlook Trail Delivers Near Effortless Fall Foliage for Fans Driving North from AtlantaDeanLandAtlanta, GA
How Creatives Are Helping to Reshape Cities and AlamogordoAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
Try These Five Lunch and Brunch Buffets Around Atlanta
Brunch has always been big business in Atlanta, especially on the weekends. There are even entire restaurants now dedicated to serving the meal that combines breakfast and lunch served all day, everyday. But there’s something super appealing about the array of food options offered on a brunch or lunch buffet. It’s like a choose your own adventure meal filled with omelette and waffle stations, comforting dishes like shrimp and grits or shakshuka, breakfast meats, and biscuits, breads, and potatoes done every which way.
Here are 11 things to do in Atlanta this weekend: Oct. 14 - 16
ATLANTA — It's Friday, and there are tons to do this weekend in Atlanta, as usual. As we creep closer to Oct. 31, many places in the city have decided to get in the spooky spirit. Enjoy several fall and Halloween-themed events as well as the Taste of Soul Festival.
secretatlanta.co
8 Spots In Atlanta To Enjoy Sweets For National Dessert Day
If you’ve got a sweet tooth then you’ve landed on the right page. Today is a special day for all you dessert lovers! That’s right a whole day dedicated to all things sweet and decadent. National Dessert Day. We have compiled a list of 8 must visit restaurants for such an occasion. Bon A petit!
Lady Danzy promotes diversity with Fit for a Queen luxury dress store
Atlanta entrepreneur Lady Danzy is taking fashion to a new level with her elegant prom, formal, pageant, and bridal store, Fit for a Queen in Midtown Atlanta. The company started in a smaller storefront but is now located in Midtown only a couple of doors down from the Fox Theatre.
Order Up! Thumbs Up Diner Opens New Location In Trillith Town Centre
With Atlanta being home to some pretty amazing breakfast locations, it says something when you are voted one of Atlanta’s top breakfast spots…CONSISTENTLY! Thumbs Up Diner has been one of the best breakfast hot spots in this city for years, so it’s no surprise that they are taking their cakes and talents to Trillith Town Centre.
thechampionnewspaper.com
Pizza chain born in the Midwest comes to DeKalb County
Drew Zorniger remembers that growing up in Ohio he was a frequent consumer of Donatos pizza. When he came to Atlanta to attend Emory University, he discovered Donatos was not available in Georgia. That is now changing as Midwestern chain Donatos recently announced plans to “grow its national footprint,” including opening dozens of locations in the Atlanta area.
These Georgia restaurants have made Southern Living’s ‘The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints’ for 2022
ATLANTA — Barbecue lovers rejoice: Three Georgia barbecue joints have made Southern Living’s “The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints.”. From brisket to pulled pork, these barbecue joints have everything to cure your craving. “Taken as a whole, the rankings offer a capsule assessment of ‘The State...
Sisters With Superpowers honored in Atlanta (photos)
Rolling out, in an event powered by Chevrolet, Fifth Third Bank and AT&T Dream in Black, honored Sisters With Superpowers at the Ritz-Carlton in Atlanta on Oct. 13, 2022. Here are some of the best pictures snapped from the night, courtesy of DaeRae Media Group.
This $4.795M Private Gated Property Ideally Designed for Grand Scale Entertaining and Daily Living in Atlanta
The Property in Atlanta boasts both a main & upper-level luxurious, primary suite, an elevator, hard to find 5 car, now available for sale. This home located at 4220 Harris Trl NW, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 8,800 square feet of living spaces. Call Cindy Smith – Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International – (Phone: (404.274.3787) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Property in Atlanta.
This TikTok Reveals What A $1230 Loft For Rent Looks Like In Atlanta & Locals Are Impressed
With rental prices skyrocketing across Southern U.S. cities, deals in the housing market are seemingly harder to come by. But this loft for rent for just $1,230 in the swanky Buckhead neighborhood in Atlanta, GA has grabbed the attention of both locals and content creators online. Located at 2025 Peachtree...
Car slams into Buckhead pizza restaurant, driver tries freeing car
ATLANTA — Surveillance video captured the moment a Dodge Charger slammed into a Buckhead pizza restaurant. Atlanta police say the car crashed into the patio of Sauce Buckhead and damaged the windows, tables, chair and structure of the patio on Friday morning. Restaurant owners shared surveillance video with Channel...
secretatlanta.co
This Stunning Chapel Will Play Host To Intimate R&B Candlelight Concerts
The Chapel, which is located in Decatur, is the former First United Methodist Church, and has since become an enchanting venue for events in the area. One that’s taking the ATL by storm is the incomparable Candlelight concert series, that has been continuously transforming iconic venues across the city into musical love-letters for different soundtracks that pay tribute to the best in music, film, and entertainment.
Fall Glow Festival in Gwinnett features games, hayrides, and trunk-or-treating
The Fall Glow Festival takes place on Friday, October 21, 2022 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The location is the Community Recreation Center at Lucky Shoals Park, located at 4651 Britt Road in Norcross. Kids can wear their costumes and bring a goody bag to collect treats as they go...
8 Very Southern Things That Still Surprise Me Even Though I Grew Up In Atlanta
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. There’s a saying here in the Southern U.S. that can be found on some t-shirts in rural areas in Georgia, as well as in surrounding states. It goes: "American by Birth, Southern by the Grace of God."
'It’s getting harder and harder out here' | Metro Atlanta’s high inflation rate not going away soon
ATLANTA — How much longer will it be before prices in metro Atlanta start going down, instead of up?. Right now, “It’s getting worse,” said Steve Winchester of Atlanta, speaking outside a supermarket as he loaded groceries into his car. He pointed to his own inflation numbers that he held in his hand, which were printed on his $200 grocery receipt.
Buckhead apartment complex making changes after 11Alive story ran highlighting problems residents faced
BUCKHEAD, Ga. — Residents of Camden Phipps Apartments received some relief Friday after being forced to live through extensive renovations. They complained of a large tarp hung up inside of their apartments put in place of their windows for renovation. Since the 11Alive story ran, Camden offered residents a onetime $500 credit and gave tenants the choice to break their lease with a 30-days notice.
Chick-fil-A now offering full-size bottles of salad dressing
ATLANTA — Chick-fil-A fans, rejoice!. The Atlanta-based fast food chain announced on Thursday that they would begin selling 12-ounce bottles of their most popular salad dressings. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Selected retailers will begin carrying bottles of Avocado Lime Ranch Dressing, Garden Herb...
Woman carjacked by 4 men in Inman Park neighborhood, police say
A woman’s car was stolen at gunpoint by four men Friday morning along a busy stretch of North Highland Avenue in Atlanta’s Inman Park neighborhood, police said.
wschronicle.com
Quartet king/gospel star Keith ‘Wonder Boy’ Johnson has died suddenly at 50
The king of gospel quartet music, Keith “Wonderboy” Johnson, has died suddenly at the age of 50. Johnson was found dead in his Atlanta, Georgia, home on Sept. 30. Johnson was known for gospel radio hits such as “Be Right,” “Let Go and Let God Have His Way,” “Send A Revival,” and “Hide Behind the Mountain.”
secretatlanta.co
The Atlanta Air Show Will Soon Soar Over The ATL With Its Epic Return
The Atlanta Air Show will soon soar over the ATL, with its anticipated return all set to take over the Peachtree skies. Taking place on November 5 & 6, this event will bring an unbeatable collection of planes and performers to Falcon Field for a weekend of wholesome family fun.
