Eater

Try These Five Lunch and Brunch Buffets Around Atlanta

Brunch has always been big business in Atlanta, especially on the weekends. There are even entire restaurants now dedicated to serving the meal that combines breakfast and lunch served all day, everyday. But there’s something super appealing about the array of food options offered on a brunch or lunch buffet. It’s like a choose your own adventure meal filled with omelette and waffle stations, comforting dishes like shrimp and grits or shakshuka, breakfast meats, and biscuits, breads, and potatoes done every which way.
secretatlanta.co

8 Spots In Atlanta To Enjoy Sweets For National Dessert Day

If you’ve got a sweet tooth then you’ve landed on the right page. Today is a special day for all you dessert lovers! That’s right a whole day dedicated to all things sweet and decadent. National Dessert Day. We have compiled a list of 8 must visit restaurants for such an occasion. Bon A petit!
Atlanta, GA
Atlanta, GA
Atlanta, GA
Atlanta, GA
secretatlanta.co

Order Up! Thumbs Up Diner Opens New Location In Trillith Town Centre

With Atlanta being home to some pretty amazing breakfast locations, it says something when you are voted one of Atlanta’s top breakfast spots…CONSISTENTLY! Thumbs Up Diner has been one of the best breakfast hot spots in this city for years, so it’s no surprise that they are taking their cakes and talents to Trillith Town Centre.
thechampionnewspaper.com

Pizza chain born in the Midwest comes to DeKalb County

Drew Zorniger remembers that growing up in Ohio he was a frequent consumer of Donatos pizza. When he came to Atlanta to attend Emory University, he discovered Donatos was not available in Georgia. That is now changing as Midwestern chain Donatos recently announced plans to “grow its national footprint,” including opening dozens of locations in the Atlanta area.
luxury-houses.net

This $4.795M Private Gated Property Ideally Designed for Grand Scale Entertaining and Daily Living in Atlanta

The Property in Atlanta boasts both a main & upper-level luxurious, primary suite, an elevator, hard to find 5 car, now available for sale. This home located at 4220 Harris Trl NW, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 8,800 square feet of living spaces. Call Cindy Smith – Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International – (Phone: (404.274.3787) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Property in Atlanta.
secretatlanta.co

This Stunning Chapel Will Play Host To Intimate R&B Candlelight Concerts

The Chapel, which is located in Decatur, is the former First United Methodist Church, and has since become an enchanting venue for events in the area. One that’s taking the ATL by storm is the incomparable Candlelight concert series, that has been continuously transforming iconic venues across the city into musical love-letters for different soundtracks that pay tribute to the best in music, film, and entertainment.
11Alive

Buckhead apartment complex making changes after 11Alive story ran highlighting problems residents faced

BUCKHEAD, Ga. — Residents of Camden Phipps Apartments received some relief Friday after being forced to live through extensive renovations. They complained of a large tarp hung up inside of their apartments put in place of their windows for renovation. Since the 11Alive story ran, Camden offered residents a onetime $500 credit and gave tenants the choice to break their lease with a 30-days notice.
wschronicle.com

Quartet king/gospel star Keith ‘Wonder Boy’ Johnson has died suddenly at 50

The king of gospel quartet music, Keith “Wonderboy” Johnson, has died suddenly at the age of 50. Johnson was found dead in his Atlanta, Georgia, home on Sept. 30. Johnson was known for gospel radio hits such as “Be Right,” “Let Go and Let God Have His Way,” “Send A Revival,” and “Hide Behind the Mountain.”
secretatlanta.co

The Atlanta Air Show Will Soon Soar Over The ATL With Its Epic Return

The Atlanta Air Show will soon soar over the ATL, with its anticipated return all set to take over the Peachtree skies. Taking place on November 5 & 6, this event will bring an unbeatable collection of planes and performers to Falcon Field for a weekend of wholesome family fun.
