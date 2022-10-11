Read full article on original website
Friends Reportedly Unhappy Tom Brady ‘Refusing To Bend’ For Gisele Bündchen
Gisele Bündchen was reportedly not happy with Tom Brady’s decision to come out of his short retirement to play in the 2022-23 NFL season, and she doesn’t seem to be the only person to be disappointed in the Buccaneers quarterback’s decision. A large sticking point for...
If This Report Is True, How Should Patriots Proceed With Mac Jones?
Mac Jones reportedly has a “decent chance” of playing for the Patriots this Sunday in Cleveland. That very much is up for debate, especially when you factor in what ESPN’s Mike Reiss said about Jones during a Tuesday appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Zolak & Bertrand” show.
NFL Rumors: Dan Snyder ‘Has Dirt’ On Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones
Life is pretty good right now for Jerry Jones, whose Dallas Cowboys can secure first place in the NFC East with a primetime win in Philadelphia over the Eagles on Sunday. However, Dan Snyder apparently has the ability to bring Jones back down to earth with the snap of a finger.
Patriots Players Reveal What Makes Bill Belichick Great Coach
FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick has been a successful coach in the NFL for over two decades. Sunday’s Week 5 win over the Detroit Lions not only marked Belichick’s 400th with the New England Patriots, it also marked his 323rd win, which puts him one behind George Halas to tie for second place for all-time wins.
Odell Beckham Jr. Tweets Suggest Wideout Won’t Return To Rams
After Odell Beckham Jr. helped the Rams win a Super Bowl last season, it was perceived as a foregone conclusion that the star wide receiver would return to Los Angeles for this season and beyond. However, OBJ’s Twitter activity on Wednesday indicates the reigning champions aren’t the frontrunner for his...
What Ravens’ Lamar Jackson Said About Lack Of Complaining About Flags
A common occurrence in nearly every NFL game is a player complaining to a referee about a supposed missed call, but Lamar Jackson is often the exception to that. The Ravens quarterback is not immune to calling out a perceived penalty, but when compared to other high-profile quarterbacks like Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, Jackson isn’t doing that much complaining.
Matthew Judon Makes Bold Claim Regarding Start To Patriots Tenure
FOXBORO, Mass. — Matthew Judon has been a hit in his first year-plus with the New England Patriots, but he thinks things could be a lot better. In 23 games with the Patriots, Judon has compiled 18.5 sacks, 37 QB hits, 18 tackles for loss and 80 total tackles. The 30-year-old has been playing his best football as of late, becoming the first player in Patriots history to record a sack in each of the team’s first five games — passing the previous record of four straight set by Andre Tippett in 1986. The game in which he accomplished that feat may have been his best as a Patriot, as he recorded two sacks and forced a fumble that was scooped up by Kyle Dugger and returned for a touchdown. For his effort, Judon was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week.
Devin McCourty Reveals What Makes Matthew Judon So Special To Patriots
FOXBORO, Mass. — It’s not hard to find Matthew Judon when he’s on the field for the New England Patriots. Whether that’s because you can easily spot him in his red sleeves or because he’s making a game-altering play, Judon serves as a very important player to the Patriots.
Commanders Owner Dan Snyder Reportedly Claims NFL Is ‘Mafia’
In what seems to be a never-ending stream of reports surrounding Dan Snyder, the longtime Washington Commanders owner reportedly is preparing to go on the attack against league personnel. Snyder has hired private investigators to dig up information on his fellow owners, as well as league commissioner Roger Goodell, according...
Odell Beckham Won't Re-Sign with the Rams?
For months, the expectation has been that free agent wideout Odell Beckham Jr. would re-sign with the Los Angeles Rams once he fully recovered from last season’s ACL tear. The Rams are so confident they even have a locker ready for Beckham in their facility. However, if the All-Pro’s...
How Bailey Zappe Is Approaching Possible Second Patriots Start
FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick isn’t saying much about the New England Patriots’ plan at quarterback for this Sunday’s matchup with the Cleveland Browns. Neither is one of his potential starters. Bailey Zappe, who steered the Patriots to a 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions last...
Patriots Promote Rookie Running Back From Practice Squad
With Damien Harris on the mend, the New England Patriots made a move Thursday to fortify their backfield. The Patriots promoted rookie running back Kevin Harris to their 53-man roster ahead of their Week 6 matchup with the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. Harris was a sixth-round pick in the...
Commanders to Trade CB William Jackson III?
Cornerback William Jackson III’s days in Washington could be numbered. According to NFL.com, the Commanders may look to deal Jackson ahead of the November 1 trade deadline. In the second year of a three-year, $42 million contract inked last season, the 29-year-old was benched in Week 5 and did not travel with the team for Thursday’s matchup against the Chicago Bears.
Mac Jones Injury: Bill Belichick Shares Positive Update On QB
FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick has seen progress from injured New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. But he’s not ready to say whether Jones will be able to suit up Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. “Mac, I think, is making good improvement, and we’ll see where he is...
How Little-Known Patriots Staffer Has Helped Rookie Bailey Zappe
FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe was thrown into the fire for his first NFL game action. But he hasn’t been alone in his development, leaning on one team staffer that has drawn high praise around the building. In just under two full games...
Browns Rule Out Two Star Defenders For Patriots Matchup
The Browns’ struggling defense will be shorthanded when Cleveland welcomes the Patriots to FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday. On Friday, the Browns ruled out edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney and top cornerback Denzel Ward for their Week 6 matchup with New England. Clowney is dealing with ankle, knee and elbow injuries....
Patriots Injury Report: Two Starters Have New Injuries; 11 Limited
A total of 11 players were limited participants in the New England Patriots’ Wednesday practice, according to the team’s first injury report of Week 6. That group included quarterback Mac Jones, who is working his way back from a high ankle sprain that’s kept him out of the last two games. Jones has been listed as limited in each of New England’s last four practices.
Cardinals Without RBs Conner and Williams at Thursday's Practice
The Arizona Cardinals may be short in the backfield for Sunday’s matchup with the Seattle Seahawks. James Conner again missed practice on Thursday as he is dealing with a rib issue. According to Cardinals beat reporter Darren Urban both Conner and Darrel Williams remained as DNPs at today’s session.
Chargers WR Keenan Allen Limited in Practice Thursday
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring) was limited in team practice on Thursday, per Daniel Popper of The Athletic. Allen has been missing since suffering the hamstring injury in Week 1. It seems as if hopes are high for him to get back into the lineup with an extra day of rest this week as the Chargers will host the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football. He did not practice at all last week so this is a serious step up in his recovery from the hamstring issue.
Commanders vs. Bears: How to Watch, Stream & Bet 'Thursday Night Football'
The Washington Commanders are set to take a trip to Chicago and visit the Bears to kick off Week 5 action on Thursday Night Football. After last week’s dismal showing on the island game, the Commanders and Bears will collide in what can’t possibly be a worse matchup (let’s hope).
