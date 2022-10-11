Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Men’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes defeat rival Michigan 3-1 in Ann ArborThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes travel to Ann Arbor, face rival Michigan TuesdayThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Michigan Daily
Big Ten Collaboration hosts event on the Federal Judiciary in the 21st century
The Democracy & Debate Initiative at the University of Michigan hosted several students from across the Big Ten Athletic Conference for the Big Ten Collaboration: Democracy in the 21st Century discussion in Hutchin’s Hall on Tuesday. The event included a conversation between Jeffrey Minear, former counselor to Chief Justice...
Michigan Daily
It’s the first day of Ono’s presidency. Here’s how the campus community feels about Santa coming to town
Today marks the beginning of Dr. Santa Ono’s presidency. After being announced as the 15th president of the University of Michigan in July, the campus community has been preparing for the start of a new era for the University. Upon hearing of Ono’s selection as the next president, members...
Michigan Daily
It’s great to be a Michigan voter; students’ path to the polls
In 1969, you could be denied voter registration at the Ann Arbor Clerk’s Office if you weren’t “conservatively dressed.” Or if your answer to “Where did you spend your last vacation?” implied any sort of family connection or financial dependency. Or if you told the clerk that you would call your parents if you were seriously ill or had some sort of emergency.
Michigan Daily
MSU President Samuel Stanley resigns amid fallout with Board of Trustees ￼
Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley announced his resignation in a video released on YouTube. The resignation comes after The Detroit Free Press reported last month that the Board of Trustees asked Stanley to resign over his handling of the resignation of Sanjay Gupta, former dean of the Eli Broad College of Business at MSU.
Michigan Daily
Rediscovering Ann Arbor
I fell back in love with Ann Arbor, unintentionally, on a run. I was training for an upcoming half-marathon, and I ventured farther and farther away from campus to get in my miles, seeing my endurance improve gradually. As the seconds on my stopwatch clicked upward, the familiar sights of the Diag, Nichols Arboretum and Kerrytown slowly morphed into quiet residential streets and shaded trails along the banks of the Huron River.
Michigan Daily
Ethnic businesses transformed Ann Arbor strip malls into cultural meccas
In late August, I learned that an old friend with whom I had lost contact was coming to visit the University of Michigan. When thinking of a place to meet, a common friend and I blurted out the same answer simultaneously: “the Northside Plymouth Road Mall!” The area, which houses a host of Chinese businesses, from grocery stores and restaurants to entertainment, has long been colloquially referred to as “A2 Chinatown” among some of my Chinese classmates. For me, meeting there is not just an excursion, but a homecoming.
Michigan Daily
B(ringing) people together: What it’s like to play the carillon in the Burton Memorial Tower
Walking down North Ingalls Street, you may hear the sound of bells ringing from Burton Memorial Tower. Located steps from popular campus stops such as the Modern Languages Building, the Michigan League and Hill Auditorium, many passersby stop to admire the looming structure and to hear the bells ring. Many may wonder: What is it like to play those notes? What is it like to view Ann Arbor from the very top of the tower? Who are the people playing the bells?
Michigan Daily
University Hospital to expand pneumatic tube system, construct new Pavilion hospital
The University of Michigan Hospital will be expanding its pneumatic tube system across its campus after being approved at the Sept. 22 Board of Regents meeting. The project has an estimated cost of $6.5 million and is expected to be finished in spring 2024. The pneumatic tubes within Michigan Medicine...
Michigan Daily
The Daily Football Beat predicts: Michigan vs Penn State
Week Seven is all but guaranteed to shake up the college football landscape. Two top-ten matchups, three battles between undefeated teams and six games between ranked opponents can only mean one thing: Chaos is coming. Michigan has its biggest game of the year so far, as it welcomes Penn State...
Michigan Daily
Michigan shows promise in loss to Ohio State
In a rivalry game, the Michigan men’s soccer team gave Ohio State everything it had. Multiple near-misses and a couple late errors gave the Buckeyes the win, but the box score doesn’t tell the whole story for a struggling Wolverines squad. Michigan’s 3-7-3 record is not representative of...
Michigan Daily
Three keys to the weekend: What to watch for as Michigan takes on BU
Through its first two weekends of play this season, the Michigan hockey team has acquitted itself well — but it hasn’t necessarily proven anything. In trouncing Windsor, 8-2, and sweeping Lindenwood, the Wolverines demonstrated their talent, speed and grittiness. But while their performances against the Lancers and Lions were solid, not much can be gleaned from them.
Michigan Daily
With young roster, Michigan focusing on good habits
That’s the average age of the Michigan hockey team, the youngest team in the NCAA. So it’s no surprise that without the wisdom and experience of age, the Wolverines’ youth makes them prone to mistakes and bad habits. With a dozen freshmen taking significant roles in the lineup, they have to learn tough lessons on the ice while their team simultaneously needs them to produce. The best way for them to learn?
Michigan Daily
Michigan collapses late, falls 3-1 to Ohio State
Ohio State was greeted with a clamoring student section in Ann Arbor, equipped with cowbells and drums — creating an atmosphere fit for a rivalry game. But the stakes of the game proved too much for the Michigan men’s soccer team. The inability to maintain focus got the best of Michigan, as the Wolverines (3-7-3 Overall, 1-4-1 Big Ten) lost 3-1 to No. 15 Ohio State (7-1-4, 3-1-1) in heartbreaking fashion Tuesday night.
Michigan Daily
Report Card: Grading Michigan at the halfway point
The Michigan football team is halfway through its schedule, which means it’s time for a midterm review. The Wolverines are heading into their biggest game of the year against Penn State and they currently hold an undefeated record with their aspirations intact. And while Michigan has flashed greatness at times throughout its first six games, it has also looked vulnerable, particularly at certain position groups.
Michigan Daily
Without Hillmon, Michigan prepares for a new identity
MINNEAPOLIS — After reaching the Elite Eight for the first time in program history, the Michigan women’s basketball team faces high expectations in its upcoming season. And this year, the Wolverines have the opportunity to prove that last season was not the peak, but rather the standard, for this program.
Michigan Daily
Michigan confident Jaelin Llewellyn can fill backcourt void
MINNEAPOLIS — Junior center Hunter Dickinson and junior wing Jace Howard took the podium at Big Ten Media Days as known contributors. Dickinson provides a dominant interior presence, once again headlining Michigan’s roster, and Jace has shown flashes of versatility on defense while serving as a leader off the floor.
Michigan Daily
New-look offense: Michigan excited for guard-dominant playstyle
MINNEAPOLIS — Last season, the Michigan women’s basketball team was among the top paint-scoring teams in the nation. This year, that may not be the case. With the team’s leading scorer and rebounder, Naz Hillmon, moving on to the WNBA, the Wolverines aren’t looking to replicate her prowess in the paint. Instead, they’re focused on finding success elsewhere, utilizing the skill sets of the players who remain — and taking advantage of an influx of talented outside shooters.
Michigan Daily
Amidst preseason questions, Michigan remains unfazed
MINNEAPOLIS — This season’s Michigan men’s basketball team isn’t the team of old. Gone are the household names in Ann Arbor, like Eli Brooks, DeVante’ Jones, Caleb Houston and Moussa Diabate. The only returning starter is junior center Hunter Dickinson, and there are no seniors left on the team, either. But even with nine new players on the roster — and a number of pressing questions about the Wolverines’ upcoming season — Michigan is unconcerned.
Michigan Daily
What to watch for: Penn State
Hey, would you look at that, after six weeks of mediocre competition the Michigan football team is finally playing a good team. Not only is the fifth-ranked Wolverines’ contest against No. 10 Penn State on Saturday their biggest test of the season so far — by a wide margin — but it also has tremendous implications for the Big Ten title race and the College Football Playoff picture.
Michigan Daily
Notebook: Playcalling, potential and Mike Hart
The No. 5 Michigan football team is about to take on its first ranked opponent of the year in No. 10 Penn State. The game serves as the first real test of the Wolverines’ mettle, a barometer of where they truly are this season. Though the only story that...
