Lansing, MI

WILX-TV

New stage unveiled at Lansing's Durant Park

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new live music and performance stage was unveiled Friday in Lansing. It’s in historic Durant Park, near the downtown campus of Lansing Community College. The stage is permanent and can be used year-round. It was made possible by a crowdfunding campaign from the Michigan...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

City of Lansing to host their annual coat drive

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mayor Andy Schor, alongside the City of Lansing’s Human Relations & Community Services Department, will be hosting their 4th Annual Coat Drive. The drive will last from now through Monday, Oct. 31. “Winter can be challenging for many,” said Mayor Andy Schor. “I am asking...
LANSING, MI
Lansing, MI
Government
City
Detroit, MI
City
Washington Township, MI
City
Grand Rapids, MI
State
Washington State
City
Lansing, MI
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Local
Michigan Government
WOOD

What's new at the Battle Creek Community Foundation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you haven’t been to Battle Creek lately, you might be surprised at the transformation happening there. The Battle Creek Community Foundation recently purchased the 32West Michigan building in Battle Creek to help businesses flourish in the downtown area. They’re working toward building 32 Enterprises inside of the building – a program to help entrepreneurs and small businesses grow and succeed, and to increase small businesses and foot traffic in downtown Battle Creek.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Family-owned, Lansing-made

Anna Escobedo, the owner of Better than Ur’s, is a proud product of Lansing. The born-and-raised resident has been crafting and creating products for over 20 years — from hair bows and kids’ Halloween costumes to custom-made quilts. That passion and creativity has been passed down in...
LANSING, MI
Person
Andy Schor
94.9 WMMQ

Watch Out For a Little Snow In Lansing On Monday!

We knew it was going to happen at some point. Lansing is predicted to get snow on Monday. The fall has been great. Temperatures have been comfortable and it's been pretty dry. We've had lots of sunshine and we never get tired of that. As we go deeper into October, it's inevitable that we will receive some sort of snow.
LANSING, MI
MLive

Drive-thru Buffalo Wild Wings breaks ground on State Street

SAGINAW TWP, MI — Construction of a new Buffalo Wild Wings Go is underway on State Street in Saginaw Township. The smaller-format, drive-through Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant is being built on the vacant lot between Tim Hortons, 4870 State St., and Burger King, 4930 State St., just east of Center Road. The site was formerly home to Sebald’s Bakery.
SAGINAW, MI
WILX-TV

Schools Rule: East Lansing High School senior starts tutoring program

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Every high school senior in Mid-Michigan is special, but one senior is standing out for helping others. East Lansing High School senior Ali Alamery’s family moved to the United States more than 20 years. Alamery started a tutoring company called Tabooli Tutoring to help students achieve their maximum potential. He helps students of all ages in East Lansing, Monday through Friday, after school.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing nonprofit search for more volunteer drivers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Mid-Michigan nonprofit is looking for more volunteer drivers to take seriously ill children and pregnant women to the doctor. Many of these families don’t have reliable transportation. The Davies Project said it is having a hard time keeping up with the demand for more rides and that the number of rides increased by 25% in the last two months.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

City of Jackson Announces Loose Leaf Collection Program

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Jackson Department of Public Works (DPW) is starting the Fall 2022 Loose Leaf Collection Program on Monday, Nov. 7. The DPW is planning 2 rounds of leaf collection in every section of the City through Thursday, Dec. 8. The crews will use leaf...
JACKSON, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

Amtrak "Hell Train" Passes Through Battle Creek And Kalamazoo

The recent disastrous journey of Amtrak’s Wolverine 351 could have been a scene from the epic travel movie “Planes, Trains and Automobiles”, the 1987 comedy film directed by John Hughes, starring Steve Martin and John Candy. In the film both men team up, trying to get to Chicago by Thanksgiving, while various transportation disasters plague their efforts. One attempt included boarding a train in Wichita, Kansas, that eventually broke down in Jefferson City, stranding its passengers in a field. The passengers that boarded Amtrak’s Wolverine 351, in Pontiac, Michigan, Friday afternoon on October 8th, probably wished they had been stranded in an open field, attempting to reach Chicago.
BATTLE CREEK, MI

