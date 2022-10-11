Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: Five takeaways from then-No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-20 win over Michigan StateThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Football: Stroud throws 6 TDs, No. 3 Ohio State downs Michigan State 49-20The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘Hopefully more touchdowns come’: Harrison catches 3 TDs, rewrites Buckeyes’ record books in 49-20 win at Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud’s historic day leads No. 3 Buckeyes to first road win of seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: Charley scores twice, leads No. 24 Ohio State to 7-1 win over OhioThe LanternAthens, OH
Related
WILX-TV
New stage unveiled at Lansing’s Durant Park
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new live music and performance stage was unveiled Friday in Lansing. It’s in historic Durant Park, near the downtown campus of Lansing Community College. The stage is permanent and can be used year-round. It was made possible by a crowdfunding campaign from the Michigan...
WILX-TV
City of Lansing to host their annual coat drive
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mayor Andy Schor, alongside the City of Lansing’s Human Relations & Community Services Department, will be hosting their 4th Annual Coat Drive. The drive will last from now through Monday, Oct. 31. “Winter can be challenging for many,” said Mayor Andy Schor. “I am asking...
Battle Creek’s Kellogg’s Is Making Eggo Flavored Eggnog Booze This Year
As if we needed ANOTHER reason to spend the holidays getting tipsy off the ole' eggnog, Kellogg's just made a decision that I'm sure thousands of people will regret being excited about, at least the next morning. Kellogg's teamed up with Sippin Cream to make a lethal combination of eggnog,...
Iconic Toys 'R' Us returns with grand opening event this weekend
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — "I don't want to grow up, because if I did, I couldn't be a Toys 'R' Us kid," is a tune that most kids nowadays have never heard—until now. The iconic toy store has partnered with Macy's and will be opening up a Toys 'R' Us toy section in select stores across the country.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOOD
What’s new at the Battle Creek Community Foundation
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you haven’t been to Battle Creek lately, you might be surprised at the transformation happening there. The Battle Creek Community Foundation recently purchased the 32West Michigan building in Battle Creek to help businesses flourish in the downtown area. They’re working toward building 32 Enterprises inside of the building – a program to help entrepreneurs and small businesses grow and succeed, and to increase small businesses and foot traffic in downtown Battle Creek.
lansingcitypulse.com
Family-owned, Lansing-made
Anna Escobedo, the owner of Better than Ur’s, is a proud product of Lansing. The born-and-raised resident has been crafting and creating products for over 20 years — from hair bows and kids’ Halloween costumes to custom-made quilts. That passion and creativity has been passed down in...
More than 20 celebrities coming to Michigan who you can meet this weekend
NOVI, MI - More than two dozen celebrities will be spending time in Michigan this weekend and you can meet them. There are “Hocus Pocus” and “Doctor Who” reunions and even the “Mistress of the Dark,” herself, will be in town. They are among...
2 Grand Rapids Toys ‘R’ Us Locations Are Celebrating Their Grand Reopening This Weekend
As a kid, I got so excited when my mom would take me and my brother Bob to Toys 'R' Us. We would go around a birthday, Christmas time, or when we did well on a report card. I never thought my favorite childhood toy store would close. But on...
RELATED PEOPLE
Watch Out For a Little Snow In Lansing On Monday!
We knew it was going to happen at some point. Lansing is predicted to get snow on Monday. The fall has been great. Temperatures have been comfortable and it's been pretty dry. We've had lots of sunshine and we never get tired of that. As we go deeper into October, it's inevitable that we will receive some sort of snow.
Drive-thru Buffalo Wild Wings breaks ground on State Street
SAGINAW TWP, MI — Construction of a new Buffalo Wild Wings Go is underway on State Street in Saginaw Township. The smaller-format, drive-through Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant is being built on the vacant lot between Tim Hortons, 4870 State St., and Burger King, 4930 State St., just east of Center Road. The site was formerly home to Sebald’s Bakery.
WILX-TV
Schools Rule: East Lansing High School senior starts tutoring program
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Every high school senior in Mid-Michigan is special, but one senior is standing out for helping others. East Lansing High School senior Ali Alamery’s family moved to the United States more than 20 years. Alamery started a tutoring company called Tabooli Tutoring to help students achieve their maximum potential. He helps students of all ages in East Lansing, Monday through Friday, after school.
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022
Ratatouille is the only movie that makes me want to see a rat in a kitchen. You have a decent chance of spotting a rat if you reside in one of these three Michigan cities. Three of the top fifty cities on Orkin's list of the 50 rattiest cities were in Michigan.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WILX-TV
Lansing nonprofit search for more volunteer drivers
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Mid-Michigan nonprofit is looking for more volunteer drivers to take seriously ill children and pregnant women to the doctor. Many of these families don’t have reliable transportation. The Davies Project said it is having a hard time keeping up with the demand for more rides and that the number of rides increased by 25% in the last two months.
This Abandoned Michigan Farm Was The Site Of Gruesome Murder
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This Michigan farm was the location of a gruesome murder, that took place back in the late 1960s. The farm may look familiar to you if you're...
WILX-TV
Jackson firefighters raise over $10K for families impacted by muscular dystrophy
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Firefighters in Jackson have raised more than $10,000 for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. According to city officials, the Jackson Fire Department has been raising funds all week. On Thursday, fire crews were taking donations near the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Brown Street. The city said...
Meijer’s one-penny pony Sandy bucks inflation
There is one thing at Meijer grocery stores across the Midwest that hasn’t changed in price: Sandy the mechanical horse, children’s favorite checkout activity.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Indulge at These Lansing Area All-You-Can-Eat Buffets
Have you ever had one of those moments where you feel like you could eat a horse? Metaphorically, of course. Or maybe, you're someone like myself who just likes options...you want a little bit of this, a little bit of that, and just a smidge of that other thing. If...
Michigan's first Black-owned movie studio finds new home in Lansing
A mid-Michigan movie studio has moved into a new space right here in Lansing. With the relocation comes a new mission and purpose.
WILX-TV
City of Jackson Announces Loose Leaf Collection Program
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Jackson Department of Public Works (DPW) is starting the Fall 2022 Loose Leaf Collection Program on Monday, Nov. 7. The DPW is planning 2 rounds of leaf collection in every section of the City through Thursday, Dec. 8. The crews will use leaf...
Amtrak “Hell Train” Passes Through Battle Creek And Kalamazoo
The recent disastrous journey of Amtrak’s Wolverine 351 could have been a scene from the epic travel movie “Planes, Trains and Automobiles”, the 1987 comedy film directed by John Hughes, starring Steve Martin and John Candy. In the film both men team up, trying to get to Chicago by Thanksgiving, while various transportation disasters plague their efforts. One attempt included boarding a train in Wichita, Kansas, that eventually broke down in Jefferson City, stranding its passengers in a field. The passengers that boarded Amtrak’s Wolverine 351, in Pontiac, Michigan, Friday afternoon on October 8th, probably wished they had been stranded in an open field, attempting to reach Chicago.
Comments / 0