WECT

‘The North Carolina coast is the Napa Valley of oysters’: Oyster expert talks about importance of the shellfish in our environment

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) Like a fine Napa Valley wine, oysters take time to grow, nurture, and harvest. “I have heard that the North Carolina coast is the Napa Valley of oysters. We have some of the most delicious juicy oysters around,” said Bonnie Mitchell, Coastal Education Coordinator with the North Carolina Coastal Federation.
WRAL

What does a rattlesnake corn dog taste like?

WRAL lifestyle editor Kathy Hanrahan got the story behind the rattlesnake corn dog, served at the Pioneer Wagon at the North Carolina State Fair. WRAL lifestyle editor Kathy Hanrahan got the story behind the rattlesnake corn dog, served at the Pioneer Wagon at the North Carolina State Fair.
NBC News

North Carolina restaurant that kept staff’s tips ordered to pay $157,287 in back wages

An investigation by government officials has found that the owners of an eatery in North Carolina have to pay up. On Oct. 11, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division announced the results of an investigation of a Goldsboro-based restaurant’s wage practices. Investigators found that Mugen Inc. — operating as Jay’s Kitchen — kept workers from receiving the full wages they were owed. By keeping portions of their earned tips, owners were ordered to pay $157,287 in back wages for 65 workers who were affected by the illegal labor practices.
FOX Carolina

Mitchell County man becomes first $100K winner in new game

SPRUCE PINE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man from Spruce Pine won the first $100,000 prize in a new lottery game, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery. The Lottery said John McClellan tried his luck and bought a $20 Mega 7′s scratch-off ticket from One Stop on Barnardsville Highway in Buncombe County.
country1037fm.com

13 Truly Haunted North Carolina & South Carolina Places To Visit This Halloween

It’s October and there are tons of options for haunted houses, mazes, theme parks, etc. And those are jam-packed with people for good reason. They are great sources of spooky, scary fun. But if you’re anything like me maybe you prefer your spooky experiences a little more factual. And there is no shortage of haunted locations in both North and South Carolina.
WFMY NEWS2

Voter Guide 2022: Everything you need to know about the election in North Carolina

Election Day is Tuesday, November 8. If you're voting in North Carolina, you need to know important dates, where to vote, and how to track your ballot. Election Day in North Carolina is Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. WFMY News 2 has you covered on how to make your vote count. Be sure to check our elections page for the latest results on Election Day. In this voter guide, we've got information on registering to vote, looking up your sample ballot and precinct, voting early, voting by mail, voting on election day, and tracking your ballot.
WBTW News13

North Carolina man wins $700,000 lottery prize from $10 scratch-off

LENOIR, N.C. (WGHP) — Jose Romero-Garcia, of Lenoir, bought a $10 scratch-off and collected a $700,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Romero-Garcia bought his winning Scorching Hot 7s ticket from Cheek’s Convenience & Grill on Blowing Rock Boulevard in Lenoir. He claimed his prize Friday at lottery headquarters. After required federal […]
country1037fm.com

North Carolina’s Favorite Food Truck Food Is Unexpected

Food trucks are showing no signs of slowing down in popularity. And for good reason. There are some delicious street foods that you can get from food trucks, not just your basic food options. Whether it’s an oyster po’boy, lamb curry poutine, or Alaskan reindeer sausage. Yeah, I had to google when that last one even was. Plenty of my friends follow food trucks around, going to breweries specifically to eat from the trucks. This surging popularity led Shane Co. to determine the most popular food truck items. To do this they turned to Google Trends. From there they analyzed search volume across 500 food trucks and 1,500+ menu items over the past year to find the favorite food truck orders and cuisine both by state and nationwide.
