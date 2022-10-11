Read full article on original website
When you must identify yourself to police in North Carolina
North Carolina's no "stop and identify" statute means officers cannot ask you to identify yourself except under certain circumstances. North Carolina's no "stop and identify" statute means officers cannot ask you to identify yourself except under certain circumstances.
‘The North Carolina coast is the Napa Valley of oysters’: Oyster expert talks about importance of the shellfish in our environment
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) Like a fine Napa Valley wine, oysters take time to grow, nurture, and harvest. “I have heard that the North Carolina coast is the Napa Valley of oysters. We have some of the most delicious juicy oysters around,” said Bonnie Mitchell, Coastal Education Coordinator with the North Carolina Coastal Federation.
NC State Fair announces winners of giant pumpkin, watermelon competition
RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina State Fair kicks off Thursday afternoon and runs through October 23rd. If you plan to attend, you have the opportunity to see some of the largest pumpkins and watermelons in the state. The winners of a giant pumpkin and watermelon competition were...
This smaller North Carolina city earned a big spot on a national list. Here’s why
“Good things come in small packages.”
North Carolina contractors barred from doing business after scamming residents for hurricane work
(The Center Square) — Two contractors have been banned from doing business in North Carolina after Attorney General Josh Stein won judgements against them for scamming vulnerable residents. Stein won a default judgements against Dennis Daugherty, Jr., his Illinois-based business Green Lantern Services LLC, and his North Carolina-based company...
What does a rattlesnake corn dog taste like?
WRAL lifestyle editor Kathy Hanrahan got the story behind the rattlesnake corn dog, served at the Pioneer Wagon at the North Carolina State Fair. WRAL lifestyle editor Kathy Hanrahan got the story behind the rattlesnake corn dog, served at the Pioneer Wagon at the North Carolina State Fair.
N.C. Treasurer puts the brakes on hiring of new Spring Lake town manager
N.C. State Treasurer Dale Folwell will not approve payment for Spring Lake's newly hired town manager Justine Jones. Based on her previous experiences with Kenly and Richland County, S.C., Folwell doesn't believe she is the right fit for the town. Spring Lake has faced two audits in 10 years that...
Coronavirus updates for Oct. 13: Here’s what to know in North Carolina this week
About 67% of people in the state have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
North Carolina restaurant that kept staff’s tips ordered to pay $157,287 in back wages
An investigation by government officials has found that the owners of an eatery in North Carolina have to pay up. On Oct. 11, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division announced the results of an investigation of a Goldsboro-based restaurant’s wage practices. Investigators found that Mugen Inc. — operating as Jay’s Kitchen — kept workers from receiving the full wages they were owed. By keeping portions of their earned tips, owners were ordered to pay $157,287 in back wages for 65 workers who were affected by the illegal labor practices.
Mitchell County man becomes first $100K winner in new game
SPRUCE PINE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man from Spruce Pine won the first $100,000 prize in a new lottery game, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery. The Lottery said John McClellan tried his luck and bought a $20 Mega 7′s scratch-off ticket from One Stop on Barnardsville Highway in Buncombe County.
13 Truly Haunted North Carolina & South Carolina Places To Visit This Halloween
It’s October and there are tons of options for haunted houses, mazes, theme parks, etc. And those are jam-packed with people for good reason. They are great sources of spooky, scary fun. But if you’re anything like me maybe you prefer your spooky experiences a little more factual. And there is no shortage of haunted locations in both North and South Carolina.
Voter Guide 2022: Everything you need to know about the election in North Carolina
Election Day is Tuesday, November 8. If you're voting in North Carolina, you need to know important dates, where to vote, and how to track your ballot. Election Day in North Carolina is Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. WFMY News 2 has you covered on how to make your vote count. Be sure to check our elections page for the latest results on Election Day. In this voter guide, we've got information on registering to vote, looking up your sample ballot and precinct, voting early, voting by mail, voting on election day, and tracking your ballot.
North Carolina Man 'In Shock' After $1 Million Lottery Win
The lucky winner plans to use his new prize to pay for his upcoming wedding.
North Carolina man wins $700,000 lottery prize from $10 scratch-off
LENOIR, N.C. (WGHP) — Jose Romero-Garcia, of Lenoir, bought a $10 scratch-off and collected a $700,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Romero-Garcia bought his winning Scorching Hot 7s ticket from Cheek’s Convenience & Grill on Blowing Rock Boulevard in Lenoir. He claimed his prize Friday at lottery headquarters. After required federal […]
North Carolina’s Favorite Food Truck Food Is Unexpected
Food trucks are showing no signs of slowing down in popularity. And for good reason. There are some delicious street foods that you can get from food trucks, not just your basic food options. Whether it’s an oyster po’boy, lamb curry poutine, or Alaskan reindeer sausage. Yeah, I had to google when that last one even was. Plenty of my friends follow food trucks around, going to breweries specifically to eat from the trucks. This surging popularity led Shane Co. to determine the most popular food truck items. To do this they turned to Google Trends. From there they analyzed search volume across 500 food trucks and 1,500+ menu items over the past year to find the favorite food truck orders and cuisine both by state and nationwide.
How oysters go from farms to dinner plates throughout North Carolina
SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WECT) - People are used to having oysters served to them at a restaurant, but do you know what happens before they hit your table?. I spoke with Matthew Schwab, owner of Hold Fast Oyster Company in Sneads Ferry, to learn more about the intricate processes of an oyster farm.
Police Departments Across North Carolina Are Now Handling Mental Health Calls Differently
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When someone calls 911 for an emergency, police departments are now tasked with figuring out how to respond if the call is centered around a mental health crisis. Police departments across North Carolina are increasing a focus on mental health awareness by changing the way they respond to mental health calls.
North Carolina school district discussing ‘furry’ ban amid hoax calls about students dressing as animals
“We’re trying to address it before it becomes a major problem,” said District 1 Board Member Bryan Shoemaker.
Most People Have Forgotten About This Abandoned Amusement Park in South Carolina
There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned amusement park—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after it shuts its doors. In northern South Carolina, you'll find what was once a popular family destination that now sits decaying in the middle of nowhere. Keep reading to learn more.
