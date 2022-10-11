Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
Key OK Given to New EntityGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
This Fairy Tale Preserve in Pennsylvania is like Something from a DreamTravel MavenPennsylvania State
These are the worst cities in America to live in for allergy sufferersInna DinkinsScranton, PA
Related
WOLF
Fire destroys Carbondale home late Thursday night
CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Multiple crews were called to the scene of a house fire in the 100 block of Lincoln Street late Thursday night. Firefighters dispatched around 10:15 PM arrived at the scene to find that the entire home was up in flames. Fortunately, officials say no...
WOLF
Public boat docks to be removed for winter at two NEPA lakes
NEPA (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) announced today that the public boat docks at two popular northeastern region lakes will be removed in preparation for winter. Boaters and anglers should note the following locations and dates for dock removal:. Lake Wallenpaupack Access at Mangan Cove,...
WOLF
Patchwork on I-81 South causes delays near Scranton
SCRANTON (LACKAWANNA COUNTY) - WOLF — A lane restriction on I-81 South has caused traffic disruptions near Scranton. According to PennDOT, a lane restriction has been set in place Wednesday as crews patch and cut sections of the interstate. Traffic is stop-and-go, according to 511PA, between .4 miles north...
WOLF
Man charged for defecating outside Dollar General in Luzerne County
FREELAND, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A Freeland man was cited on Wednesday after State Police say he defecated on the side of a Dollar General. According to PSP, troopers were called to the Dollar General at 547 South Street in Freeland for a report of a man acting "erratic" outside the building.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOLF
One person sent to hospital after Thursday afternoon crash in Plymouth Twp.
PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — One person was transported to the hospital Thursday after crashing into a parked car and pushing it through a fence. Emergency personnel with the Plymouth Fire Department say they were called to the scene on Vine Street for a reported vehicle accident with unknown injuries.
WOLF
PSP: Contractor faces felony charges after refusing to return money on uncompleted project
PENN FOREST TWP, CARBON CO, (WOLF) — A Monroe County contractor is facing felony charges after allegedly refusing to return money to a customer for an uncompleted project. According to State Police at Fern Ridge, 37-year-old Anthony Valera, of Pocono Summit, agreed to do contracting work for a man in Penn Forest Township, Carbon County, earlier this year.
WOLF
Scranton woman behind bars after allegedly throwing a knife, kicking dog
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — A Scranton woman is facing a felony aggravated cruelty to animals charge after police say she kicked and threw a knife at a dog on Wednesday. A Scranton Police Officer responded to the 800 block of Alder Street around 12:30 PM on Wednesday for...
WOLF
Miss Spooky Scranton Award Ceremony
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — As we reach the middle of spooky season, Thursday was the Miss Spooky Scranton Award Ceremony. This is a calendar horror-themed contest for local residents. The event also kicks starts the NEPA Horror Fest which is an annual event occurring this Saturday. Allie O'Kane,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WOLF
State Police investigate vehicle theft
PACKER TWP, CARBON CO, (WOLF) — State Police are investigating a vehicle theft out of Packer Township, Carbon County. On September 2nd around 11:40 PM, State Police received a report of a stolen 2011 white Jeep Grand Cherokee. The victim, a 43-year-old female, told troopers that her vehicle was...
WOLF
Scranton Counseling Center Celebrates its 75th Year
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — The Scranton Counseling Center is celebrating a milestone birthday today. Celebrating their 75th year serving the community, the counseling center hosted an event for the community filled with local resources, raffles, and food. Since the pandemic, the counseling center has seen an increase in...
WOLF
Pottsville Police Chief to retire next week
POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — The City of Pottsville announced the upcoming retirement of Police Chief Richard F. Wojciechowsky on Tuesday. The City released a statement announcing that as of October 21st, Chief Wojciechowsky will retire from his position with the Pottsville Police Department. Wojciechowsky has served in law...
WOLF
Nanticoke man charged with vehicular homicide
PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A Nanticoke man has been charged with vehicular homicide after police allegedly found that he was under the influence of fentanyl when he flipped his vehicle and killed an elderly man. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, on June 25th, surveillance...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WOLF
Luzerne Co. man indicted for distributing drugs resulting in death
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A Wilkes-Barre man was indicted Tuesday for distributing controlled substances that resulted in the death of one person. According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, 42-year-old Roger Joseph Kapinsky was charged with the distribution of fentanyl and tramadol, and death resulted from the use of the substances.
WOLF
West Pittston Moose Lodge raises over $5K to help toddler's family with medical expenses
WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A check was presented Wednesday night at the West Pittston Moose Lodge for a fundraiser that took place last Saturday. Lodge member Samuel Andrewscavage's one-year-old daughter, Brianna, was in need of surgery after being diagnosed with a congenital heart defect. Doug Warabak, VP...
WOLF
Nearly 40 miles of PA Turnpike to close both lanes until Monday
PA (WOLF) — Nearly 40 miles of the Pennsylvania Turnpike will close for the weekend beginning at 9 PM tonight. According to the PA Turnpike Commission, a large section of the Northeast Extension will be closed in both directions as crews work on a construction project. The detour for the route will be a total of 65 miles.
WOLF
Man wanted on multiple charges apprehended after lengthy chase
PLAINS TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A man was captured in a Motorworld parking lot on Wednesday after a lengthy police chase. According to the Plains Township Police Department, 40-year-old Joshua Christian Forrester-Westad was wanted by multiple police departments due to his history of stealing vehicles and merchandise from stores throughout Luzerne County.
WOLF
American Rescue Plan Act Grants Award Two Scranton Nonprofits $45,000
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — The City of Scranton is announcing a total of nearly $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for nonprofit organizations negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. “We are so appreciative of these funds from the Federal Government, from Congressman Cartwright and Senator Casey,...
WOLF
Ex-employee accused of stealing $5K from Pottsville convenience store
POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY - (WOLF) — A woman from Pottsville is facing theft charges after police say she admitted to stealing over $5,000 from a convenience store she used to work at. According to Skook News, on October 4th, police began an investigation into a theft from the 7-Eleven...
WOLF
New Viking themed business in Stroudsburg offering a beverage that dates back 8,000 years
Stroudsburg, Monroe County (WOLF). — Stonehaüs Meadery offers a unique atmosphere that resembles the Viking era. They also offer a beverage that dates back 8,000 years. The veteran-owned, family operated business opened last month in Stroudsburg. This is the first meadery in Stroudsburg, and Owner Steve Leibig says...
WOLF
Man pleads guilty to selling fentanyl resulting in death of NJ man
EFFORT, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — A Monroe County man pled guilty Friday to distributing fentanyl resulting in the death of a man from New Jersey in 2021. According to a news release by U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, 36-year-old Matthew Luce, a/k/a “Luck,” of Effort, PA, admitted that on February 6, 2021, he distributed 10 bags of fentanyl to a New Jersey man who later used the drugs and was found dead in his home the next morning.
Comments / 0