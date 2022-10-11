Read full article on original website
‘The Equalizer’ Sneak Peek: Trish Meets Vi’s Family After ‘Amazing’ Night (VIDEO)
How are things going now that Aunt Vi (Lorraine Toussaint) and Trish (Gloria Reuben) have rekindled their relationship? Let’s let Trish answer that, based on how she describes the night before in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the October 16 episode of The Equalizer. Just as Vi’s...
Apple TV+ Releases Trailer for ‘Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues’ Documentary (VIDEO)
Apple Original Films is offering a never-before-seen look at Louis Armstrong in an upcoming documentary about the legendary jazz musician. Set to premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, October 28, Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues will feature archival footage and previously unheard home recordings and personal conversations that shed new light on the beloved jazz icon. It will trace Armstrong’s influence on the music industry and how he prevailed in spite of the rampant discrimination and harsh working conditions of the time.
Emily Ratajkowski declares she's 'single for the first time ever' amid Brad Pitt dating rumours
Emily Ratajkowski has declared she's single "for the first time ever" amid rumours she's dating Brad Pitt. The 31-year-old model/actress filed for divorce from her husband of four years Sebastian Bear-McClard, 34, in July following claims he had been unfaithful and she has since been linked to 58-year-old Hollywood hunk Brad with reports suggesting the pair have been on "a few dates".
Ariana DeBose slams Oscar 'haterade'
Ariana DeBose has slammed the "haterade" around her Oscar win. The 31-year-old actress made history when she became the first queer woman of colour to take home the Best Supporting Actress accolade for her work on 'West Side Story' earlier this year and she's slammed insinuations she received the honour for something other than her talent.
Kevin Hart vows to make his late father 'proud'
The comedy star took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce that his dad had recently passed away. Alongside a slideshow of family photos, Kevin shared a touching tribute to Henry. "RIP to one of the realest & rawest to ever do it...Love you dad. Gone but never forgotten... Give mom a hug for me... y'all did good man," he wrote. "Thank you for everything... I'm a better father because of you. We will all make you proud..." In a separate post, the 43-year-old added: "RIP spoon," alongside sad face and praying hands emojis.
‘Bupkis’: See Pete Davidson & Joe Pesci on Set of Peacock Comedy (PHOTO)
If you’ve been eagerly waiting for a look at Academy Award-winner Joe Pesci in Pete Davidson’s new Peacock comedy since his casting was announced in August, the wait is over. The streaming service has released the first photo of Davidson and Pesci on set of Bupkis as part of the announcement of production beginning. You can check out the photo above.
