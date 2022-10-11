The comedy star took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce that his dad had recently passed away. Alongside a slideshow of family photos, Kevin shared a touching tribute to Henry. "RIP to one of the realest & rawest to ever do it...Love you dad. Gone but never forgotten... Give mom a hug for me... y'all did good man," he wrote. "Thank you for everything... I'm a better father because of you. We will all make you proud..." In a separate post, the 43-year-old added: "RIP spoon," alongside sad face and praying hands emojis.

