Phys.org
Protecting honey bees from deadly American foulbrood threat with new faster, cheaper test
American foulbrood (AFB) is an infectious disease of honey bee larvae that can have severe detrimental impacts on bee populations, including the destruction of hives, if unmanaged. Professor Travis Beddoe, head of the Agricultural BioSolutions Laboratory at La Trobe University, said the test could have implications both in Australia and...
Phys.org
Thrips show promise in controlling the invasive Brazilian peppertree in Florida
Brazilian peppertree thrips (Pseudophilothrips ichini) showed promise as biological control agents for invasive Brazilian peppertree populations in Florida according to a recent study published in Florida Entomologist. Thrips are common insect pests on horticultural plants, but specialized Brazilian peppertree thrips from South America feed exclusively on the Brazilian peppertree's leaves...
Phys.org
Scientists demonstrate that electricity may be obtainable from water with a high salt concentration
Devising renewable sources of energy is a key concern for scientists, political leaders and communities as the world comes to terms with the realities of climate change and the limits of the Earth's natural resources. In an exciting new development, scientists from the Institute of Scientific and Industrial Research (SANKEN) at Osaka University have demonstrated that electricity may be obtainable from water with a high salt concentration, such as seawater.
Phys.org
Testing the theory that human's long developmental period is due to difficulty in learning complex foraging skills
Ilaria Pretelli and Sheina Lew-Levy from the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology and Erik Ringen from Emory University report evidence to support a theory that the reason human beings have such a long developmental period is that it takes a long time to learn complex foraging skills. The study is published in the journal Science Advances.
Phys.org
Climate models accurately simulate Pacific Northwest weather patterns, study finds
Climate models are powerful tools that scientists use to study how the climate system works now and how it will change in the future under different scenarios of global warming. When models are updated with new scientific information, they must be evaluated to see how well they represent different climate features, including weather patterns found in particular geographical regions.
Phys.org
Tonga volcano eruption stimulates life: Rapid, massive bloom of ocean phytoplankton
In January 2022, the largest submarine volcanic eruption of this century led to a dramatic phytoplankton bloom north of the island of Tongatapu, in the Kingdom of Tonga. A team of scientists from the University of Hawai'i (UH) at Mānoa and Oregon State University revealed in a recently published study that the bloom of microscopic marine life covered an area nearly 40 times the size of the island of O'ahu, Hawai'i within just 48 hours after the eruption.
Phys.org
2022 US State of the Birds report reveals widespread losses of birds in all habitats—except for one
A newly released State of the Birds report for the United States reveals a tale of two trends, one hopeful, one dire. Long-term trends of waterfowl show strong increases where investments in wetland conservation have improved conditions for birds and people. But data show birds in the United States are declining overall in every other habitat—forests, grasslands, deserts, and oceans.
Phys.org
Two hits to the mitochondria can cause severe anemia
Mitochondria may seem like small cogs in the complex machinery of the cell, but even little gears can drive big changes. Now, researchers from Japan have found that impairing mitochondria in two different ways can have a profound effect on blood cell development. This research provides new insights for Pearson syndrome, a rare mitochondrial disease for which few treatment options exist.
Phys.org
Are dingoes the answer to Australia's feral cat and fox problem?
A new study led by a Harry Butler Institute (HBI) scientist has queried whether dingoes, one of Australia's apex predators, can help suppress introduced cats and foxes. With 33 mammals, nine birds and three reptile species listed as extinct since the arrival of Europeans in Australia in 1788, the continent has the highest rate of extinction anywhere on the globe.
Phys.org
Genetically engineered bacteria make living materials for self-repairing walls and cleaning up pollution
With just an incubator and some broth, researchers can grow reusable filters made of bacteria to clean up polluted water, detect chemicals in the environment and protect surfaces from rust and mold. I am a synthetic biologist who studies engineered living materials—substances made from living cells that have a variety...
Phys.org
The complex Maxwell stress tensor theorem: A novel scenery underlying electromagnetic optical forces
Optical manipulation of matter by using the mechanical action of light is one of the vibrant subjects of micro and nanoscience. In 2018 the Nobel Prize in physics was awarded to Arthur Ashkin for the invention and development of optical tweezers. The Maxwell stress tensor (MST), which expresses the conservation...
Phys.org
Stone projectile skills helped foragers occupy rainforests during southern Asia migration
Griffith University has played a key role in new research that shows hunter-gatherers used miniaturized stone tools and bone projectile points to consistently hunt a range of animals in the Sri Lankan rainforests over the past 45,000 years. Professor Michael Petraglia, Director of Griffith's Australian Research Center for Human Evolution...
Phys.org
Deadly piston pump: How a colonization factor is secreted by bacterial type 4 pili
Bacterial infectious diseases are still a huge contributor to global disease burden and with antibiotic resistance on the rise worldwide there is an urgent need for novel treatment strategies against bacteria. One of the most devastating bacterial infections is Cholera, caused by the bacteria Vibrio cholerae, which has been in its seventh ongoing pandemic since 1961. Now, a research group led by Osaka University in Japan has shed light on a specific protein interaction that has the potential to be a novel target in Cholera treatment.
Phys.org
Drug discovery method identifies naturally occurring metabolite that converts 'bad' fat to 'good' fat
"Metabolism" describes the body's chemical changes that create the necessary materials for growth and overall health. Metabolites are the substances made and used during these metabolic processes—or, as a new discovery out of Scripps Research and its drug development arm, Calibr, indicates, they could also be potent molecules for treating severe diseases.
Phys.org
How fluctuating oxygen levels may have accelerated animal evolution
Oxygen levels in the Earth's atmosphere are likely to have "fluctuated wildly" 1 billion years ago, creating conditions that could have accelerated the development of early animal life, according to new research. . Scientists believe atmospheric oxygen developed in three stages, starting with what is known as the Great Oxidation Event around 2...
Phys.org
A small trench-dwelling fish makes a splash in deep-sea evolution
The Atacama Trench is a deep-water channel running along the Pacific coast of Chile and Peru, South America. In 2018, an international team of scientists used free-falling "landers" to study the trench, gathering images and specimens of deep-sea creatures. The team discovered a new snailfish species unique to the Atacama Trench and to all other known fish species.
Phys.org
Synthetic cells communicate with organic cells
Many things are already possible when it comes to mimicking organic cells. For example, Jan van Hest's group has developed a synthetic cell platform in which all kinds of cell aspects can be mimicked in order to better understand them. With her background in cell biology and biochemistry, Marleen van Stevendaal wanted to investigate whether it was possible for these synthetic cells to communicate with organic cells. In her thesis, she describes how she succeeded in this.
Phys.org
Will tropical mountain tree species adjust to warming temperatures?
Many plant species, probably including a third of all trees, are threatened by extinction. One of the growing threats is rapid climate change and the inability of plants to move rapidly enough, or cross barriers, to places where they can persist. This threat is particularly acute for species that live on or near cool mountain tops and have no opportunity to go ever higher as temperatures increase. A research team investigated the implication of climate change for the distribution of such species. They found that "gaps" in the forest may be key.
Phys.org
New species of Marsdenia from Myanmar discovered
Marsdenia burmanica, a new species in Southeast Asia, was recently named jointly by the Wuhan Botanical Garden and the Xishuangbanna Tropical Botanical Garden of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. The study has been published in Taiwania. Marsdenia R. Brown was established in 1810. It contains about 100 species, mainly distributed...
Phys.org
Physicists revisit and analyze the claims made by a 'sexist' senior scientist
The year was 2018 and physicist Fariba Karimi remembers feeling appalled and disgusted by the remarks made by a prominent male scientist during a presentation at CERN, the European nuclear research center in Geneva. "It was just unbelievable," recalls Karimi, who leads a team in computational social science at the Complexity Science Hub Vienna (CSH).
