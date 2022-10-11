Read full article on original website
WSFA
‘Fall’ into the weekend with these fun-filled events
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Fall means fun with the great time you are sure to have with these fun-filled events this weekend. This is your last weekend to visit the Alabama National Fair. You can enjoy the live shark encounter, racing pigs, the circus, then there’s funnel cakes, ribbon fries, turkey legs, corn, lemonade, and the list goes on and on. You have until Sunday to enjoy the Alabama National Fair. Those of you who are in Autauga County can enjoy the Autauga County Fair this weekend. There will be rides, live entertainment, and so much more.
WSFA
Milo’s plans Thursday grand opening in Clanton
CLANTON, Ala. (WSFA) - Milo’s Hamburgers will begin welcoming customers at its new location in Clanton Thursday. The restaurant is the Birmingham-based chain’s 24th location in Alabama. It will offer dine-in and drive-thru services. Officials said during it’s first week of business in Clanton, Milo’s will donate 20...
WSFA
Overturned vehicle crash cleared on I-65NB near Prattville
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash involving an overturned vehicle on Interstate 65 northbound between Montgomery and Prattville has been cleared. The Alabama Department of Transportation reported the wreck happened Friday afternoon at the 178 mile marker, which is just before the Exit 179 exit to Cobbs Ford Road to Prattville and Millbrook.
WSFA
Alabama Shakespeare Festival donates costumes to Goodwill
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you’re looking for a Halloween costume you may want to check out Goodwill in Montgomery. It received costumes from The Alabama Shakespeare Festival. “After 50 years, we needed to have a little attic cleanout,” said Layne Holley with Alabama Shakespeare Festival. The Alabama...
alreporter.com
Gov. Ivey to kick off Made in Alabama Showcase
Governor Kay Ivey gave remarks to the Alabama Manufacturer of the Year Awards Friday October 07, 2022 in Montgomery, Ala. Governor’s Office/Hal Yeager. Governor Kay Ivey on Friday will kick off her second annual Made in Alabama Showcase to highlight Alabama-American made products during Manufacturing Month. The governor selected 14 top-rated businesses for their work in producing exceptional products for the state and invited them to exhibit their products at the Alabama State Capitol.
WSFA
WSFA to hold 2022 Day of Dreams Telethon benefiting MAP Center, Mercy House
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News will hold the second Day of Dreams telethon event benefiting the MAP Center and Mercy House Thursday, Oct. 27th. The telethon will take place from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Volunteers will be on hand to take your call and donations. According to...
alabamanews.net
Dallas Co. Mourns Loss of Central Alabama Fair Manager
The Selma-Dallas County community is mourning the sudden loss of one the area’s most prominent civic leaders. John T. Haskell managed the Central Alabama Fair for more than a decade — and used it to help countless people in need. Haskell was the driving force behind the Central...
thebamabuzz.com
“Tons” of Alabama Shakespeare Festival costumes on sale at Goodwill in Montgomery for limited time
Seeking the DIY costume of your dreams? The Alabama Shakespeare Festival (ASF) has donated tons—and we mean TONS—of costumes from former plays to Goodwill Industries of Central Alabama in Montgomery. Available now to Sunday, October 16, read on for which locations to shop and a peek at what you’ll find.
WSFA
Sketch the Sky winner Oct. 13: Alana Hall
Winners are invited to Bama Lanes of Prattville the second Tuesday of each month to pick up a t-shirt and enjoy a game of bowling on the house. Happy Friday! Here's a look ahead to your forecast today + a weekend preview. Updated: 18 hours ago. Happy Friday! Here's a...
Clanton Advertiser
Milo’s Hamburgers opens its doors to Clanton
After months of anticipation, Milo’s Hamburgers opened its doors on Oct. 11 with a private ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate. The 76-year old Alabama food chain made Clanton their 24th location in Central and North Alabama. The first burgers and chicken made its way through the fryers and grills during the ribbon cutting ceremony, and the first official day for all customers is Oct. 13.
etxview.com
Fire to burn itself out on Lake Martin
A fire still burns Tuesday morning on uninhabited Midway Island on Lake Martin. The large island is approximately 50 acres and sits in the Tallapoosa River channel stretching into both Elmore and Tallapoosa counties. It is across the water from Windemere and is only accessible by water. According to Alexander...
wbrc.com
No Contact Advisory for portions of Patton Creek in Hoover lifted
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Jefferson County is lifting the No Contact Advisory for portions of Patton Creek. The advisory was issued due to sewer line construction issues during a system upgrade on Oct. 12. Officials say they took follow up samples and believe levels are in the normal range...
WSFA
New Montgomery gas station to hold fuel giveaway
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As fuel prices creep back up, a new Montgomery gas station will provide customers with a bit of relief at the pump. MAPCO is holding a fuel giveaway on Sunday to celebrate the recent opening of its store located at 800 N. Eastern Blvd. The event will begin at 8:30 a.m., and motorists can begin lining up at 7 a.m.
WSFA
Montgomery mayor recognizes neighborhood leadership at annual banquet
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Neighborhood associations and leaders in Montgomery were recognized for their hard work at improving the quality of life in their communities during the mayor’s annual neighborhood banquet Wednesday night. “They do so much with their own time and on their own dime to help us...
WSFA
Man sought in 2021 Montgomery homicide investigation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are seeking the public’s help in finding a man wanted for questioning regarding a 2021 homicide. According to police, 33-year-old Ronnie Phifer suffered a life-threatening injury after he was shot in the 3000 block of Fairwest Place around 10 p.m. on May 25, 2021. He later died at the hospital.
WSFA
Montgomery sanitation truck hit during shooting incident
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has detained several “persons of interest” in connection to a Thursday afternoon shooting that caused damage to a city-owned sanitation truck. One person was also injured, though a police spokesperson said it was not from a gunshot wound. Details are...
wvasfm.org
Mayor's Annual Neighborhood Banquet
The Mayor's Annual Neighborhood Banquet will take place on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 in Montgomery. The ticketed event will honor neighborhoods throughout the city. Guest speaker, Mayor Steven L. Reed will talk about his vision for the city's neighborhoods and recognize citizens for their work in the community. The event...
WSFA
Montgomery panhandling campaign asking for donations
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s been three months since the capital city launched their new Give Smart Montgomery campaign aimed at tackling panhandlers. Thousands of dollars have been donated, but the Central Alabama Community Foundation (CACF) says they need more nonprofits to apply for the grant money to help these individuals.
alabamanews.net
Annual Neighborhood Banquet held to thank Montgomery community leaders
Mayor Steven Reed and the city of Montgomery neighborhood services held the annual neighborhood banquet tonight to thank Montgomery community leaders who are making a difference. Reviving neighborhood pride is a key resource to making areas in Montgomery safer. Mayor Steven Reed took time to thank neighborhood leaders who invest...
selmasun.com
Selma man grazed on the head by a bullet while eating lunch at Bosco Nutrition Center
A Selma man was grazed by a bullet on the head in a shooting at the Edmundite Mission's Bosco Nutrition Center at lunch Thursday. Chad McEachern, President & CEO of Edmundite Mission, said the shooting involved two regular visitors to Bosco. "Today, during the lunch service, two regular visitors to...
