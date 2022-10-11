ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Autauga County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
WSFA

‘Fall’ into the weekend with these fun-filled events

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Fall means fun with the great time you are sure to have with these fun-filled events this weekend. This is your last weekend to visit the Alabama National Fair. You can enjoy the live shark encounter, racing pigs, the circus, then there’s funnel cakes, ribbon fries, turkey legs, corn, lemonade, and the list goes on and on. You have until Sunday to enjoy the Alabama National Fair. Those of you who are in Autauga County can enjoy the Autauga County Fair this weekend. There will be rides, live entertainment, and so much more.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Milo’s plans Thursday grand opening in Clanton

CLANTON, Ala. (WSFA) - Milo’s Hamburgers will begin welcoming customers at its new location in Clanton Thursday. The restaurant is the Birmingham-based chain’s 24th location in Alabama. It will offer dine-in and drive-thru services. Officials said during it’s first week of business in Clanton, Milo’s will donate 20...
CLANTON, AL
WSFA

Overturned vehicle crash cleared on I-65NB near Prattville

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash involving an overturned vehicle on Interstate 65 northbound between Montgomery and Prattville has been cleared. The Alabama Department of Transportation reported the wreck happened Friday afternoon at the 178 mile marker, which is just before the Exit 179 exit to Cobbs Ford Road to Prattville and Millbrook.
PRATTVILLE, AL
WSFA

Alabama Shakespeare Festival donates costumes to Goodwill

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you’re looking for a Halloween costume you may want to check out Goodwill in Montgomery. It received costumes from The Alabama Shakespeare Festival. “After 50 years, we needed to have a little attic cleanout,” said Layne Holley with Alabama Shakespeare Festival. The Alabama...
MONTGOMERY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
City
Montgomery, AL
Autauga County, AL
Government
County
Autauga County, AL
alreporter.com

Gov. Ivey to kick off Made in Alabama Showcase

Governor Kay Ivey gave remarks to the Alabama Manufacturer of the Year Awards Friday October 07, 2022 in Montgomery, Ala. Governor’s Office/Hal Yeager. Governor Kay Ivey on Friday will kick off her second annual Made in Alabama Showcase to highlight Alabama-American made products during Manufacturing Month. The governor selected 14 top-rated businesses for their work in producing exceptional products for the state and invited them to exhibit their products at the Alabama State Capitol.
ALABAMA STATE
alabamanews.net

Dallas Co. Mourns Loss of Central Alabama Fair Manager

The Selma-Dallas County community is mourning the sudden loss of one the area’s most prominent civic leaders. John T. Haskell managed the Central Alabama Fair for more than a decade — and used it to help countless people in need. Haskell was the driving force behind the Central...
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Fairs#The Autauga County Fair#Sonshine#Midway#Atm#Fairgoers
WSFA

Sketch the Sky winner Oct. 13: Alana Hall

Winners are invited to Bama Lanes of Prattville the second Tuesday of each month to pick up a t-shirt and enjoy a game of bowling on the house. Happy Friday! Here's a look ahead to your forecast today + a weekend preview. Updated: 18 hours ago. Happy Friday! Here's a...
PRATTVILLE, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Milo’s Hamburgers opens its doors to Clanton

After months of anticipation, Milo’s Hamburgers opened its doors on Oct. 11 with a private ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate. The 76-year old Alabama food chain made Clanton their 24th location in Central and North Alabama. The first burgers and chicken made its way through the fryers and grills during the ribbon cutting ceremony, and the first official day for all customers is Oct. 13.
CLANTON, AL
etxview.com

Fire to burn itself out on Lake Martin

A fire still burns Tuesday morning on uninhabited Midway Island on Lake Martin. The large island is approximately 50 acres and sits in the Tallapoosa River channel stretching into both Elmore and Tallapoosa counties. It is across the water from Windemere and is only accessible by water. According to Alexander...
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
wbrc.com

No Contact Advisory for portions of Patton Creek in Hoover lifted

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Jefferson County is lifting the No Contact Advisory for portions of Patton Creek. The advisory was issued due to sewer line construction issues during a system upgrade on Oct. 12. Officials say they took follow up samples and believe levels are in the normal range...
HOOVER, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WSFA

New Montgomery gas station to hold fuel giveaway

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As fuel prices creep back up, a new Montgomery gas station will provide customers with a bit of relief at the pump. MAPCO is holding a fuel giveaway on Sunday to celebrate the recent opening of its store located at 800 N. Eastern Blvd. The event will begin at 8:30 a.m., and motorists can begin lining up at 7 a.m.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery mayor recognizes neighborhood leadership at annual banquet

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Neighborhood associations and leaders in Montgomery were recognized for their hard work at improving the quality of life in their communities during the mayor’s annual neighborhood banquet Wednesday night. “They do so much with their own time and on their own dime to help us...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Man sought in 2021 Montgomery homicide investigation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are seeking the public’s help in finding a man wanted for questioning regarding a 2021 homicide. According to police, 33-year-old Ronnie Phifer suffered a life-threatening injury after he was shot in the 3000 block of Fairwest Place around 10 p.m. on May 25, 2021. He later died at the hospital.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery sanitation truck hit during shooting incident

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has detained several “persons of interest” in connection to a Thursday afternoon shooting that caused damage to a city-owned sanitation truck. One person was also injured, though a police spokesperson said it was not from a gunshot wound. Details are...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wvasfm.org

Mayor's Annual Neighborhood Banquet

The Mayor's Annual Neighborhood Banquet will take place on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 in Montgomery. The ticketed event will honor neighborhoods throughout the city. Guest speaker, Mayor Steven L. Reed will talk about his vision for the city's neighborhoods and recognize citizens for their work in the community. The event...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery panhandling campaign asking for donations

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s been three months since the capital city launched their new Give Smart Montgomery campaign aimed at tackling panhandlers. Thousands of dollars have been donated, but the Central Alabama Community Foundation (CACF) says they need more nonprofits to apply for the grant money to help these individuals.
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Annual Neighborhood Banquet held to thank Montgomery community leaders

Mayor Steven Reed and the city of Montgomery neighborhood services held the annual neighborhood banquet tonight to thank Montgomery community leaders who are making a difference. Reviving neighborhood pride is a key resource to making areas in Montgomery safer. Mayor Steven Reed took time to thank neighborhood leaders who invest...
MONTGOMERY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy