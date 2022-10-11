Read full article on original website
Related
Watch Wolfgang Van Halen shred like a master on a pair of Van Halen classics
Yet another highlight from the gift that keeps giving: the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
Graham Nash, David Crosby Releasing Album Together Despite Ongoing Feud
Nash says his issues with Crosby have not diminished his pride in the work they've done together.
soultracks.com
Donny and Lalah Hathaway brought together on new release of a classic
(October 7, 2022) They are soul music royalty: an iconic singer who left us far too soon, and a Grammy-winning daughter who has created her own dynamic musical career over the past two decades. Of course, we’re talking about the legendary Donny Hathaway and his daughter Lalah Hathaway. Fans have loved them each separately, and now, through the miracles of technology, they are together in a new duet version of the father’s most famous song.
Watch Pink do Taylor Hawkins and Freddie Mercury proud singing Somebody To Love with Queen at LA Taylor Hawkins tribute concert
The pop superstar proved why she's a rocker at heart by nailing Queen, Heart and Foo Fighters classics at the LA Taylor Hawkins tribute show
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
soultracks.com
Morris Day to issue final album, "Last Call," on November 11
(October 11, 2022) He’s a living legend who was the front man for one of the great bands of the 80s. Morris Day has continued to do his thing, both solo and with the Time for four decades, and as he readies his upcoming album, Last Call (November 11) and the associated tour, he is ready to prove he is not quite done yet.
soultracks.com
World Premiere: Maysa delivers a jam for the steppers
(October 7, 2022) She is the most awarded female singer in the history of the SoulTracks Readers' Choice Awards, and she has become musical royalty in both the soul and jazz arenas. Of course, we're talking about the incomparable Maysa Leak, who has won over millions of fans around the world both as a solo singer and as a member of the musical collective Incognito.
Phil Collins and Genesis bandmates sell the rights to their music for over $300million in hopes to 'introduce their hits to younger generations'
Phil Collins and his Genesis bandmates have sold the rights to their music for a figure over over $300million in a deal with record company Concord. The package deal includes songs from Phil's solo career as well as hits made for the band with Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford in hopes to 'introduce their music to younger generations.'
Review: Roger Daltrey's voice, Pete Townshend's guitar-playing spot-on in Columbus concert
“I hope I die before I get old,” Roger Daltrey famously declared nearly 60 years ago in The Who’s defiant anthem “My Generation.” But he and guitarist Pete Townshend, who penned that lyric, likely disagree with that sentiment. The Who Hits Back! is exactly what it says: a return to (most of) their biggest hits, along with a few other favorites. And, judging from the near-capacity crowd at Value City Arena last night, that’s exactly what their...
RELATED PEOPLE
Essence
‘Lady Sings The Blues’ At 50: The Classic Film That Captured The Essence Of An Icon
Starring Diana Ross, Billy Dee Williams, and Richard Pryor, this 1972 film was a portrayal of Black excellence through the eyes of the troubled and talented singer, Billie Holiday. Throughout the course of the 20th century, the public has long been enamored with the life and legacy of Billie Holiday....
Bruno Mars takes Silk Sonic out of the running for 2023 Grammys consideration
Bruno Mars, one half of the duo Silk Sonic has announced that he and Anderson .Paak are withdrawing from their album "An Evening With Silk Sonic" from Grammy's consideration. The duo got four Grammy nomination in 2022, for their hit "Leave The Door Open." The song was nominated for record of the year, song of the year, best R&B performance and best R&B song." Silk Sonic won the Grammy for all four of the categories they were nominated for.
Queen launch unheard song featuring Freddie Mercury, Face It Alone
Queen's Face It Alone comes from the upcoming box set edition of The Miracle, which features six unreleased tracks
withguitars.com
Boy Meets Girl remix of their Whitney Houston written classic ‘How Will I Know’
‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)’ & ‘How Will I Know’. Release their own bubbly twist of ‘How Will I Know’. ahead of the Whitney biopic & their 2021 EP ‘Five’ on vinyl. Vinyl released 16 December. ‘How Will I Know (Martini Mix)’...
IN THIS ARTICLE
withguitars.com
EFG London Jazz Festival present “Generations of Chicago Weekender
Generations of Chicago Weekender at the Barbican on 12th and 13th November. A special weekend at the Barbican bringing together generations of the Chicago and London avant-garde including shows from Alabaster DePlume, Angel Bat Dawid, Ben LaMar Gay, Henry Threadgill’s Zooid and Anthony Braxton’s Fusion Quartet. EFG London...
George Harrison Claimed Writing a Rockabilly Song Was Hard
George Harrison said writing a rockabilly song was difficult. The genre inspired him when he first started playing the guitar.
AOL Corp
Queen release 34-year-old song with Freddie Mercury's vocals: 'We’d kind of forgotten'
Queen is bringing the '80s into 2022. The band unveiled the never-before-heard track "Face It Alone" Thursday, which features vocals of late frontman Freddie Mercury. The more than four-minute long song is led by melancholy string plucks and slow drum hits with a sobering self-encouraging message: "Your life is your own / You're in charge of yourself / Master of your home/ In the end, in the end / You have to face it all alone."
withguitars.com
The Manchester Camerata and Carmen Villain announce the regional tour for UNQUIET
Manchester Camerata Ensemble, Carmen Villain and CARBS. Carmen Villain by Signe Luksengard. Hi-res available here. UNQUIET is the progressive new live experience devised by acclaimed conductor and composer Robert Ames and brought to life by the world renowned Manchester Camerata alongside a rotating cast of artists. For this regional tour (29 October – 8 November), the Manchester Camerata Ensemble will perform alongside rising electronic artist Carmen Villain who presents a world premiere of a commissioned work by the orchestra called ‘Faces’. Following a live set from Carmen Villain, the Manchester Camerata will join her for the new piece, then they will go on to perform work by AFRODEUTSCHE (commissioned by Manchester Camerata and NEWFORM with support from PRSF, it will be the first time this music is performed in a new seven piece arrangement for strings), Bryce Dessner, Hildur Gudnadottir, Philip Glass, and Mica Levi. Support for the tour will come from Robert Ames’ collaboration with Ben Corrigan, CARBS, who released their self-titled debut album earlier this year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Billboard
Legendary Talking Heads and Ramones Manager Gary Kurfirst Gets Rock Hall Push
The music industry has completely transformed since Gary Kurfirst’s epic four-decade run as a rock promoter, label head and artist manager to acts including the Talking Heads, The Ramones and Jane’s Addiction, but much of the advice he taught his artists remains true today. Fine tune one’s craft....
7 Songs You Didn’t Know Harry Nilsson Wrote for Other Artists
How Harry Nilsson started writing songs was fairly accidental. When he couldn’t remember melodies or lyrics of popular tunes he liked, he just began crafting his own. Born in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn, New York on June 15, 1941, and raised by his mother in NYC before later moving to California with extended family as a teen. Nilsson’s earlier dives into music came in the late 1950s when he became immersed in singing, urged by his uncle’s singing lessons, crooning along to songs by The Everly Brothers and Ray Charles. Prompted by his uncle, who gave him singing lessons, to use his voice for money, Nilsson soon landed a job singing demos by 1962 and began gaining some success as s songwriter thereafter, writing songs early on for Little Richard.
‘Have You Got It Yet?’ Brilliant, Troubled Pink Floyd Co-Founder Syd Barrett Focus Of New Documentary From Mercury Studios
EXCLUSIVE: Mercury Studios has completed work on a documentary about the co-founder of one of the greatest rock n’ roll bands of all time. Have You Got It Yet? The Story of Syd Barrett and Pink Floyd explores the enigmatic Barrett, who wrote Pink Floyd’s first two hits and even came up with the band’s name (a mashup of obscure blues players Pink Anderson and Floyd Council). In 1968, only a few years after the group’s founding, Barrett was forced out of Pink Floyd when his bandmates became alarmed about his mental stability and use of psychedelic drugs. Barrett recorded a couple...
Walk of Fame star for Jefferson Airplane unveiled
The pioneering psychedelic rock band Jefferson Airplane today added a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to its list of honors, which also includes enshrinement in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.
Comments / 0