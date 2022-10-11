Manchester Camerata Ensemble, Carmen Villain and CARBS. Carmen Villain by Signe Luksengard. Hi-res available here. UNQUIET is the progressive new live experience devised by acclaimed conductor and composer Robert Ames and brought to life by the world renowned Manchester Camerata alongside a rotating cast of artists. For this regional tour (29 October – 8 November), the Manchester Camerata Ensemble will perform alongside rising electronic artist Carmen Villain who presents a world premiere of a commissioned work by the orchestra called ‘Faces’. Following a live set from Carmen Villain, the Manchester Camerata will join her for the new piece, then they will go on to perform work by AFRODEUTSCHE (commissioned by Manchester Camerata and NEWFORM with support from PRSF, it will be the first time this music is performed in a new seven piece arrangement for strings), Bryce Dessner, Hildur Gudnadottir, Philip Glass, and Mica Levi. Support for the tour will come from Robert Ames’ collaboration with Ben Corrigan, CARBS, who released their self-titled debut album earlier this year.

