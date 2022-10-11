ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
soultracks.com

Donny and Lalah Hathaway brought together on new release of a classic

(October 7, 2022) They are soul music royalty: an iconic singer who left us far too soon, and a Grammy-winning daughter who has created her own dynamic musical career over the past two decades. Of course, we’re talking about the legendary Donny Hathaway and his daughter Lalah Hathaway. Fans have loved them each separately, and now, through the miracles of technology, they are together in a new duet version of the father’s most famous song.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
soultracks.com

Morris Day to issue final album, "Last Call," on November 11

(October 11, 2022) He’s a living legend who was the front man for one of the great bands of the 80s. Morris Day has continued to do his thing, both solo and with the Time for four decades, and as he readies his upcoming album, Last Call (November 11) and the associated tour, he is ready to prove he is not quite done yet.
MUSIC
soultracks.com

World Premiere: Maysa delivers a jam for the steppers

(October 7, 2022) She is the most awarded female singer in the history of the SoulTracks Readers' Choice Awards, and she has become musical royalty in both the soul and jazz arenas. Of course, we're talking about the incomparable Maysa Leak, who has won over millions of fans around the world both as a solo singer and as a member of the musical collective Incognito.
MUSIC
Daily Mail

Phil Collins and Genesis bandmates sell the rights to their music for over $300million in hopes to 'introduce their hits to younger generations'

Phil Collins and his Genesis bandmates have sold the rights to their music for a figure over over $300million in a deal with record company Concord. The package deal includes songs from Phil's solo career as well as hits made for the band with Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford in hopes to 'introduce their music to younger generations.'
MUSIC
The Columbus Dispatch

Review: Roger Daltrey's voice, Pete Townshend's guitar-playing spot-on in Columbus concert

“I hope I die before I get old,” Roger Daltrey famously declared nearly 60 years ago in The Who’s defiant anthem “My Generation.” But he and guitarist Pete Townshend, who penned that lyric, likely disagree with that sentiment. The Who Hits Back! is exactly what it says: a return to (most of) their biggest hits, along with a few other favorites. And, judging from the near-capacity crowd at Value City Arena last night, that’s exactly what their...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Collins
Person
Count Basie
Person
Mitch Cooper
Fox News

Bruno Mars takes Silk Sonic out of the running for 2023 Grammys consideration

Bruno Mars, one half of the duo Silk Sonic has announced that he and Anderson .Paak are withdrawing from their album "An Evening With Silk Sonic" from Grammy's consideration. The duo got four Grammy nomination in 2022, for their hit "Leave The Door Open." The song was nominated for record of the year, song of the year, best R&B performance and best R&B song." Silk Sonic won the Grammy for all four of the categories they were nominated for.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Voodoo#Big Bad Voodoo Daddy#Swing Music#Jazz#The Kahilu Theatre
withguitars.com

EFG London Jazz Festival present “Generations of Chicago Weekender

Generations of Chicago Weekender at the Barbican on 12th and 13th November. A special weekend at the Barbican bringing together generations of the Chicago and London avant-garde including shows from Alabaster DePlume, Angel Bat Dawid, Ben LaMar Gay, Henry Threadgill’s Zooid and Anthony Braxton’s Fusion Quartet. EFG London...
MUSIC
AOL Corp

Queen release 34-year-old song with Freddie Mercury's vocals: 'We’d kind of forgotten'

Queen is bringing the '80s into 2022. The band unveiled the never-before-heard track "Face It Alone" Thursday, which features vocals of late frontman Freddie Mercury. The more than four-minute long song is led by melancholy string plucks and slow drum hits with a sobering self-encouraging message: "Your life is your own / You're in charge of yourself / Master of your home/ In the end, in the end / You have to face it all alone."
MUSIC
withguitars.com

The Manchester Camerata and Carmen Villain announce the regional tour for UNQUIET

Manchester Camerata Ensemble, Carmen Villain and CARBS. Carmen Villain by Signe Luksengard. Hi-res available here. UNQUIET is the progressive new live experience devised by acclaimed conductor and composer Robert Ames and brought to life by the world renowned Manchester Camerata alongside a rotating cast of artists. For this regional tour (29 October – 8 November), the Manchester Camerata Ensemble will perform alongside rising electronic artist Carmen Villain who presents a world premiere of a commissioned work by the orchestra called ‘Faces’. Following a live set from Carmen Villain, the Manchester Camerata will join her for the new piece, then they will go on to perform work by AFRODEUTSCHE (commissioned by Manchester Camerata and NEWFORM with support from PRSF, it will be the first time this music is performed in a new seven piece arrangement for strings), Bryce Dessner, Hildur Gudnadottir, Philip Glass, and Mica Levi. Support for the tour will come from Robert Ames’ collaboration with Ben Corrigan, CARBS, who released their self-titled debut album earlier this year.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
Billboard

Legendary Talking Heads and Ramones Manager Gary Kurfirst Gets Rock Hall Push

The music industry has completely transformed since Gary Kurfirst’s epic four-decade run as a rock promoter, label head and artist manager to acts including the Talking Heads, The Ramones and Jane’s Addiction, but much of the advice he taught his artists remains true today. Fine tune one’s craft....
MUSIC
American Songwriter

7 Songs You Didn’t Know Harry Nilsson Wrote for Other Artists

How Harry Nilsson started writing songs was fairly accidental. When he couldn’t remember melodies or lyrics of popular tunes he liked, he just began crafting his own. Born in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn, New York on June 15, 1941, and raised by his mother in NYC before later moving to California with extended family as a teen. Nilsson’s earlier dives into music came in the late 1950s when he became immersed in singing, urged by his uncle’s singing lessons, crooning along to songs by The Everly Brothers and Ray Charles. Prompted by his uncle, who gave him singing lessons, to use his voice for money, Nilsson soon landed a job singing demos by 1962 and began gaining some success as s songwriter thereafter, writing songs early on for Little Richard.
MUSIC
Deadline

‘Have You Got It Yet?’ Brilliant, Troubled Pink Floyd Co-Founder Syd Barrett Focus Of New Documentary From Mercury Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Mercury Studios has completed work on a documentary about the co-founder of one of the greatest rock n’ roll bands of all time. Have You Got It Yet? The Story of Syd Barrett and Pink Floyd explores the enigmatic Barrett, who wrote Pink Floyd’s first two hits and even came up with the band’s name (a mashup of obscure blues players Pink Anderson and Floyd Council). In 1968, only a few years after the group’s founding, Barrett was forced out of Pink Floyd when his bandmates became alarmed about his mental stability and use of psychedelic drugs.  Barrett recorded a couple...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy