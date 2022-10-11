Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
ISP: Putnam County woman accused of battering a child
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A west-central Indiana woman is facing charges in connection with the battery of a child younger than 14 years old, according to Indiana State Police. Putnam County prosecutors on Friday formally charged 62-year-old Christine Smith, of Mooresville, with felony counts of neglect of a...
WANE-TV
Darlington Holiday Warehouse opens for holiday season
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Darlington Holiday Warehouse has officially opened up for the holiday season and is ready to begin its annual tradition of providing tons of gifts at discounted prices. Located at 615 W. Coliseum Blvd., the warehouse opened today at 10:00 a.m. and will be...
WANE-TV
Indiana colleges hope to continue upward trend in student voting
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – In recent years, some Indiana colleges and universities say they’ve seen an upward trend in student voting, and many students and faculty members hope to see that increased participation continue. At Indiana University in Bloomington, some students have been working to get others registered to...
