Christopher Rivas talks new book “Brown Enough” and what it means to be Latino in America

This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenNewark, NJ
The Bronx affordable apartments available from $545 a month in new construction buildingBeth TorresBronx, NY
Meteorologists predict a warmer and drier winter for New York City.Zoran BogdanovicNew York City, NY
Off-Duty Morris County Law Enforcement Officer Commended for Life-Saving InterventionMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
pix11.com
Saying ‘I do’ to inclusivity: Plus-size bridal trends
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Every woman deserves the wedding of her dreams. Finding a beautiful venue and setting an ideal date is important, but for some women, finding the perfect dress is the most essential. In their quest for the right dress, many brides-to-be checked out Bridal Fashion Week in New York City this week.
Abbott Elementary Star & Westchester Native Celebrates 30th Birthday
One of my favorite shows growing up was Everybody Hates Chris. For those of you who don't remember or don't know, Everybody Hates Chris was a sitcom inspired by the memories of the teenage years of comedian Chris Rock which ran for four seasons. I thought the show was hilarious, and it introduced me to Terry Crews, who has become one of my favorite actors and personalities. The couldn't come together without the titular character, Chris, and the actor who played him, Tyler James Williams.
Black Americans Are Leading a Vegan Movement
For these Harlem restaurants, embracing the power of plants is a delicious—and necessary—form of resistance. A blender noisily blitzes a concoction of chopped fruit and kale at Uptown Veg in New York City’s East Harlem, the sound punctuated by the thud of knives butchering ingredients on chopping blocks. But the cleavers aren’t chopping meat. Known for its Caribbean-inspired meals, this family-owned restaurant, which has been dishing out customizable platters from a hot-food bar for over a decade, only serves plant-based dishes.
pix11.com
Latina trailblazer Sandra Campos on disrupting the field of business
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Sandra Campos wears many hats. She is the CEO of retail tech startup Project Verte, the founder of Fashion Launchpad and a board member of retail company Big Lots. Campos is also the former CEO of DVF, prominent fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg’s label, and she was the first Latina and woman to assume that post.
pix11.com
Meet the NY street muralist on a mission to empower his community through art
NEW YORK — For street artist Efren Andaluz — better known as “Andaluz the Artist” — being Latino means everything. Since 2014, the New York-based artist has made it his mission to represent his Latino community through his artwork. “I had a different flare to...
pix11.com
New York City in rat race to solve rodent problem
New York City officials are working to curb a growing number of rat complaints to 311. New York City officials are working to curb a growing number of rat complaints to 311. Action star Scott Adkins brings the fight once again …. Action star Scott Adkins brings the fight once...
pix11.com
Smokey Robinson returns to New York City, holds first show in eight years
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Smokey Robinson is set to perform in New York City this weekend for the first time in eight years. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee joined New York Living on Thursday to talk about his music and legacy. Watch the video player above for the full interview.
I Just Got Back From New York—These Are the 5 Hotels Everyone's Talking About
New York is known for many things—the energy, the diversity, the entertainment, the food—but the hotel scene makes this city stand out among the rest of the world. Hotels in New York City are more than just places for travelers to rest their heads. Instead, thanks to the unmatched ambiance, high-profile chefs, and Instagram-worthy décor, they are considered the It spots for locals, tourists, and celebrities alike. Per usual, the hotels of the moment are constantly changing, but after my most recent trip, I was able to catch wind of the hotels everyone is talking about this season.
untappedcities.com
The Origins of the Names of NYC’s Boroughs
In New York City, there are streets named after musicians, astronauts, and even board games. The names of the city bear traces of the people who were here before us, from the Lenape Native Americans to the Dutch and English colonists. The borough names within New York represent the city’s storied history and the diverse group of people who have inhabited these places. In his new book, Names of New York, which was featured in The New Yorker and The New York Times, author Joshua Jelly-Schapiro explores how the history and culture of New York City, as well as some misinterpretations and legends, have influenced the names of its neighborhoods, roads, and natural features. Using Jelly-Schapiro’s book as a launching point, Untapped New York traced the stories of how New York City’s five boroughs got their names!
therealdeal.com
Judge’s ruling puts end on NYC retail family feud
A New York City real estate family feud has ended with a lecture from a judge. Brothers Aron and Michael Rosenberg have been locked in a legal battle for years over their property holdings. Aron, who owns R&B Realty Group, alleged Michael owed hundreds of thousands of dollars in back...
untappedcities.com
The Top 10 Secrets of Green-Wood Cemetery In NYC
1. A famous bell tower inspired the cemetery’s chapel. The architectural firm of Warren & Wetmore has left its mark across the city, designing some of the city’s most prominent buildings in the early 20th century, including Grand Central Terminal and Chelsea Piers. The Green-Wood Chapel stands alongside those famed buildings.
pix11.com
What swept the competition at Good Housekeeping’s Best Cleaning & Organizing Awards
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Good Housekeeping wants you to have only the best when it comes to keeping your homes clean and well-maintained. Every year, the magazine presents its Best Cleaning & Organizing Awards, sharing its top picks among hundreds of cleaning and organizing products. Jodhaira Rodriguez, a product reviews analyst at the Good Housekeeping Institute’s Home Care and Cleaning Lab, joined New York Living on Friday to show five of this year’s winners.
New York Alternative-Rock Station That Was Once Home to Howard Stern Flips Format to News Talk
New York City alternative rock station 92.3, which was once home to Howard Stern, will sign off on October 27 as Audacy flips the format to News radio 1010 WINS on the FM frequency. Alt 92.3 brand manager Mike Kaplan — who exited as program director of Los Angeles alt-rock station KROQ in March and as format vice president for Audacy’s portfolio of alternative stations (both positions are now held by Kevin Weatherly) — will remain through the transitional phase. Alt 92.3 will move to Audacy’s streaming platform, 92.3 HD2 and nationwide via the Audacy app and website. The station’s Twitter,...
pix11.com
New York City ‘murder-for-hire’ case goes to jury
Jury deliberations began Friday in the Bronx “murder-for-hire” case involving an alleged gang shooting at a McDonald’s drive-thru. New York City ‘murder-for-hire’ case goes to jury. Jury deliberations began Friday in the Bronx “murder-for-hire” case involving an alleged gang shooting at a McDonald’s drive-thru....
pix11.com
Baseball playoffs pump in about $100M into NYC economy, mayor says
Baseball playoffs pump in about $100M into NYC economy, mayor says. Baseball playoffs pump in about $100M into NYC economy, …. Baseball playoffs pump in about $100M into NYC economy, mayor says. Moose on the Loose: Cole delivers in Game 1. Yankees ace Gerrit Cole delivered and did what he...
pix11.com
Cloudy afternoon brings temps in 70s, thunderstorms to follow
Mostly cloudy skies can be expected, with rain and thunderstorms developing toward the evening. Cloudy afternoon brings temps in 70s, thunderstorms …. Mostly cloudy skies can be expected, with rain and thunderstorms developing toward the evening. Marlon Wayans brings more laughter to Netflix with …. Marlon Wayans brings more laughter...
pix11.com
Queens mother calls for justice in teen daughter's death
A Queens mother is trying to navigate the justice system after the shooting death of her 17-year-old daughter Shantasia O’Brian. Queens mother calls for justice in teen daughter’s …. A Queens mother is trying to navigate the justice system after the shooting death of her 17-year-old daughter Shantasia...
pix11.com
New York City Department of Sanitation helps woman find sentimental ring lost in garbage
Jackie from Staten Island will never let this ring off her finger again. The fact that it's still on her hand is a miracle. New York City Department of Sanitation helps woman …. Jackie from Staten Island will never let this ring off her finger again. The fact that it's...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
East New York native Dasheeda Dawson named city cannabis czarina
EAST NEW YORK — The Department of Small Business Services (SBS) and the mayor’s office announced Wednesday the appointment of Dasheeda Dawson, a native of East New York, as founding director of Cannabis NYC, an initiative designed to spearhead the growth of the cannabis industry and expand direct services to cannabis entrepreneurs and professionals, as well as educate the public.
pix11.com
1-on-1 with NYC HPD Commissioner Adolfo Carrión Jr.
Adolfo Carrión Jr. said his humble beginnings growing up in public housing inspired him to be in public service and help the Latino community. He's now the head of the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development, one of the largest housing agencies in the country. 1-on-1...
