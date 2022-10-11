Read full article on original website
Netflix to Get Nielsen Ratings as Streaming Giant Rolls Out Ad-Supported Plan
Netflix said Thursday that shows on its ad-supported plan in the U.S. will have ratings available from Nielsen sometime in 2023. Nielsen ratings will allow advertisers to better understand the size of Netflix's audience. Netflix's ad-supported plan will cost $6.99 and launch in November. Nielsen ratings are coming to Netflix...
Mark Zuckerberg Said He Missed a Giant Shift in Social Networking
People are increasingly using their social networking "feeds" to discover compelling content as opposed to viewing the media shared by the friends that they follow. Zuckerberg referred to TikTok as "very effective competitor." It's important for Meta to develop AI that can recommend a range of content including photos and...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Digital World, Domino's, Revlon, Albertsons and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Digital World Acquisition — The company planning to take Donald Trump's media company Truth Social public surged 20%, continuing its ascent on an announcement Wednesday that Google would allow the media company into its app store. The company was previously banned.
