Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Abbott is a no show to a debate with Beto in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Will Leave Shark TankLarry LeaseDallas, TX
2 Cities in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in the America for 2022Joe MertensTexas State
Plano Residents Outraged over Lack of Short-Term Rental RestrictionsLarry LeasePlano, TX
Gun Accidentally Discharges Inside Elementary SchoolLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
Yardbarker
DeAndre Jordan Was Shocked After The Nuggets Announcer Called Him Deandre Ayton During Introductions
DeAndre Jordan signed with the Denver Nuggets this offseason as a veteran presence for a relatively young locker room. Jordan isn’t much of a factor on the court anymore, as we clearly saw last season with both the Lakers and the Sixers, but he is a great guy to have in the locker room, which makes him an attractive option for teams around the league.
Pelicans Sign Former Celtics, Pacers And Timberwolves Player
On Monday, the New Orleans Pelicans announced that they have signed Kelan Martin. The former Butler star has played for the Indiana Pacers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics.
This Jazz-Mavericks Trade Features Mike Conley
The NBA is a highly competitive environment. With that said, the competition isn’t always a race to the top of the league. Sometimes, the race is to the bottom. In 2022-23, that’s likely to hold especially true. If you don’t know why, in all likelihood, you haven’t seen Victor Wembanyama play basketball: or Scoot Henderson, for that matter.
Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns message to skeptics of Rudy Gobert trade
In a league dominated by guards and do-it-all wings who possess prototypical guard skills, the Minnesota Timberwolves decided to pursue another avenue to title contention, doubling down on “big ball” after acquiring Rudy Gobert from the Utah Jazz this past offseason to pair up with Karl-Anthony Towns in a supersized frontcourt.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lastwordonsports.com
Top NBA Players 2022-23: #8 Kawhi Leonard
Kawhi Leonard comes in at number 8 on our list of the best players for the upcoming 2022-2023 season. The two-time Finals MVP with the San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors will look to prove his health after missing all of the 2021-2022 season with a torn ACL. He’ll rejoin the LA Clippers’ title chase and embark on the fourth year of partnership with co-star Paul George.
NBA・
This Lakers-Pistons Trade Features Alec Burks
It may seem paradoxical, but sometimes, there’s value in losing in the NBA. Lately, it’s been the talk of the town. With top prospects Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson on the horizon, “tanking” is a regular topic of conversation for NBA fans. With that said, it...
Yardbarker
Lakers Preseason Highlights: LeBron James & Anthony Davis Efficient In Loss To Timberwolves
The Los Angeles Lakers were unable to build on their first preseason win as they lost for the second time against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night. Head coach Darvin Ham opted to go with a smaller lineup, starting Anthony Davis at center along with LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley and Lonnie Walker IV.
This Knicks-Mavericks Trade Features Derrick Rose
Every hero needs a sidekick. Every main course needs a side dish. No man is an island. Pick a cliche. The point is that everyone and everything needs someone or something to complement them. Even the most powerful force on earth doesn’t exist on its own such as NBA superstars.
RELATED PEOPLE
Houston Rockets Waive Veteran Forward Maurice Harkless
The Houston Rockets will be waiving veteran forward Maurice Harkless, who they acquired recently in an eight-player trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
This Hornets-Mavs Trade Features Gordon Hayward
Victor Wembanyama. He’s not in the NBA, and yet somehow, it’s difficult to talk about the league without bringing him up. He is casting a shadow over the Association. Of course, at 7’3, that’s a substantial shadow, NBA scouts are enamored by Wembenyama’s potential. In fact, they’re so enthralled by the possibility of landing him that plenty of experts expect an abnormal number of teams to tank this season.
Mavs’ Luka Doncic drops truth bomb on Clippers threat in wild, wild West
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic acknowledges that the Western Conference will be tougher this 2022-23 season, especially with one particular team set to be really strong: the Los Angeles Clippers. While Doncic isn’t sure if the current make-up of the West makes it the toughest it has been since he...
Willie Cauley-Stein signs with Rockets
Former Kentucky big man Willie Cauley-Stein has signed with the Houston Rockets, the club announced this week. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. After spending the last three seasons with the Dallas Mavericks, Cauley-Stein signed a 10-day contract with the Philadelphia...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Luka Doncic Gets Real On Having His Name In MVP Talks: "You Can't Have Your Name Mentioned... You Have To Get There"
Luka Doncic has shared an honest response to seeing his name be atop the MVP predictions for the 2022-23 season.
Doncic, Dinwiddie try to build on Mavs' deep playoff run
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks go into the new season trying to build on the club's deepest playoff run in a decade
Doc Rivers’ ‘fluid’ plan for Sixers using Montrezl Harrell, Paul Reed as Joel Embiid’s backups
PHILADELPHIA – The Philadelphia 76ers used to have too few reliable backups for Joel Embiid. Now, they may have too many. Doc Rivers has both Paul Reed and Montrezl Harrell at his disposal, giving the Sixers a ferocious presence off the bench. Reed has played more than Harrell this...
ng-sportingnews.com
Kevin Durant and Steve Nash reveal preseason plan for boosting Ben Simmons back to All-Star status with Nets
Close your eyes and imagine the possibilities. On one end, Ben Simmons hounds an All-Star point guard before switching onto and locking down an All-Star swingman. As the shot clock winds down, he sniffs out a last-ditch action and rotates over to swat a shot off the backboard. Immediately, he grabs the ball and goes, flanked by Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How the Jaguars' Hopeful Offensive Recharge Could Start With Travis Etienne
With the Jaguars scoring two touchdowns in the last two weeks, how does the unit believe a sparking of their previous success could start with Travis Etienne?
Comments / 0