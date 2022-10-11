AnnaLynne McCord feels there is ‘light at end of tunnel’ after Dissociative Identity Disorder battle

Read full article on original website
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
‘The Midnight Club’ Bosses Break Down That Pivotal Green Day Moment (VIDEO)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 1 of The Midnight Club.]. Creator Mike Flanagan‘s latest Netflix series The Midnight Club is another turning point for the horror extraordinaire — one that dives deep into 1990s nostalgia. For starters, it’s Flanagan’s first open-ended series. It hasn’t been...
WFMZ-TV Online
Kevin Hart vows to make his late father 'proud'
The comedy star took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce that his dad had recently passed away. Alongside a slideshow of family photos, Kevin shared a touching tribute to Henry. "RIP to one of the realest & rawest to ever do it...Love you dad. Gone but never forgotten... Give mom a hug for me... y'all did good man," he wrote. "Thank you for everything... I'm a better father because of you. We will all make you proud..." In a separate post, the 43-year-old added: "RIP spoon," alongside sad face and praying hands emojis.
The Classmate That Didn't Exist, "Purple Mommy," And 16 Other Creepy Childhood "Imaginary Friend" Stories
"My niece lived at my old childhood home and told me she had a 'friend' who asked why I went away. I asked who it was, and she described my old imaginary friend."
KIDS・
Comments / 0