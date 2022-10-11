ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

AnnaLynne McCord feels there is ‘light at end of tunnel’ after Dissociative Identity Disorder battle

By Celebretainment
WFMZ-TV Online
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

‘The Midnight Club’ Bosses Break Down That Pivotal Green Day Moment (VIDEO)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 1 of The Midnight Club.]. Creator Mike Flanagan‘s latest Netflix series The Midnight Club is another turning point for the horror extraordinaire — one that dives deep into 1990s nostalgia. For starters, it’s Flanagan’s first open-ended series. It hasn’t been...
TV SERIES
WFMZ-TV Online

Kevin Hart vows to make his late father 'proud'

The comedy star took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce that his dad had recently passed away. Alongside a slideshow of family photos, Kevin shared a touching tribute to Henry. "RIP to one of the realest & rawest to ever do it...Love you dad. Gone but never forgotten... Give mom a hug for me... y'all did good man," he wrote. "Thank you for everything... I'm a better father because of you. We will all make you proud..." In a separate post, the 43-year-old added: "RIP spoon," alongside sad face and praying hands emojis.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy