Bossier Police on the Hunt For Two Wallet Thieves
The Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force is asking for the publics assistance in identifying these two subjects. The victim reported that on September 7, 2022 she was approached by a Hispanic male inside of Sam's Club in Bossier City. She spoke to the male for a few minutes and as...
CPSO: Bailiff fired after victimizing the elderly
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says a deputy with ten years in the department is fired after detectives determined he participated in the exploitation of an elderly person. “I’m extremely disappointed in this person’s criminal behavior,” Sheriff Prator said in a statement released...
Bossier phone scam alert
BENTON, La. - Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office are warning Bossier residents about another round of the same phone scams circulating in the parish. Detectives say the caller in this scam identifies himself as Sgt. David Miller, calling from phone number 318-909-4334. He tells the person answering the phone there is a criminal or civil matter pending and the only way to pay it is to get a gift card from Walgreens, send money or get a green dot card equivalent. A request to speak to a supervisor leads to another person who identifies himself as Lt. Hollis Walt.
Bossier Police Searching For 3 Debit Card Thieves
The Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying these 3 subjects. On August 22, 2022 the victim contacted Bossier Police in reference to her Debit card being obtained and used at 2nd and Charles in Bossier City. Video footage obtained from 2nd and...
2 East Texans arrested after water truck reported stolen, $60,000 in property recovered
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested and $60,000 worth of stolen property was found by East Texas officials on Monday. On Oct. 9, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office were called because a water truck was allegedly stolen from a construction site in the Woodlawn area. The vehicle had a value of about […]
Escaped East Texas murder suspect captured in Caddo Parish
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed that Cass County jail escapee Charles Spraberry was arrested Wednesday morning.
Bossier Sheriff’s Office Warns Citizens of a New Scam in the Area
Sigh... another day another scam. Why are folks so intent on stealing from others instead of making money the old-fashioned way? You know, working!. Detectives from the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office are warning Bossier residents about another round of phone scams to be aware of. Don't you just hate...
U.S. Marshals arrest man accused of shooting ex-lover’s friend in Grambling
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Authorities captured a man accused of shooting someone in the chest during a home invasion in Grambling. Bossier City Police and U.S. Marshals arrested Quandavius “Spud” Stringfellow at a home in Bossier City on Thursday, October 13, 2022. Authorities said he surrendered to officers after a brief stand-off.
Shreveport police search for missing teen
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are searching for a Shreveport teen missing since Monday. SPD issued a media alert Friday morning saying that 13-year-old Karter Maxie went missing on October 10. He was last seen in the 3900 block of Hutchinson Street. Maxie is 5’6″ and weighs 135 pounds with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and sweatpants.
U.S. Marshals arrested man accused of attempted murder in Bossier City
The fire started in Garland City, about 20 miles east of Texarkana. The Metropolitan Planning Commission says the public is misinformed. The event began with a 3-K run. Chancellor Larry Clark made the announcement Friday, Oct. 14, saying he will retire June 30, 2023. State leaders talk workforce growth in...
Ruston man accused of assaulting ex-girlfriend and shooting her male friend; charged with Attempted Murder
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (10/13/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On October 13, 2022, around 6 PM, 28-year-old Quandavius ”Spud” Stringfellow was arrested by Bossier City Police and US Marshals at a residence in Bossier City, La. According to officials, Stringfellow surrendered to authorities after a brief stand-off. On September 25, 2022, […]
SPD investigating dollar store armed robbery
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is working to learn more about an armed robbery that took place late Tuesday night. Officers got the call just before 10 p.m. on Oct. 11 to the 2700 block of W. 70th Street. According to SPD, a man around 6″ and...
Shreveport man pleads guilty to kidnapping, armed robbery
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man accused of kidnapping and attempted armed robbery pleaded guilty on Wednesday as the jury for his trial was being selected. Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office said in a release Thursday afternoon that 23-year-old Kdeaydrain D. Ardis is charged with kidnapping and attempting to rob a family acquaintance on Sept. 1, 2021. Ardis pleaded guilty in District Judge Donald Hathaway’s court.
Marijuana grow house in Springhill busted; 80 guns, cash seized
SPRINGHILL, La. (KSLA) - Multiple agencies worked together to bust a large marijuana grow facility in Springhill. The Springhill Police Department says it worked with the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office to execute a search warrant at the facility. Officials say they found more than 100 plants, as well as irrigation systems.
Shreveport Murderer Pleads Guilty in Caddo Court
A Shreveport man charged with second-degree murder in connection with a February 2020 shooting death pleaded guilty to the slaying Thursday, October 13, 2022, just as his jury was being selected. Traveon Rushaun Cannon, 22, will return to Caddo District Court December 28, 2022, when he will be sentenced to...
Woman pleads guilty to unauthorized use
A Shreveport woman who illegally borrowed an acquaintance’s car two years ago and wrecked it, pleaded guilty in Caddo District Court Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just before her trial was to begin. Shadeciyon Milton, 25, pleaded guilty to the single charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, for...
Murderer admits to fatal shooting as Caddo jury seated
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man charged with second-degree murder in a 2020 shooting death pleaded guilty to the slaying Thursday just as his jury was being selected. Traveon Rushaun Cannon, 22, will return to District Judge Donald Hathaway Jr.'s court Dec. 28, when he will be sentenced to a statutory mandatory life term in prison.
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — A pedestrian has been hit by a vehicle in Bossier City. It happened about 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13 on Arthur Ray Teague Parkway. The injured man’s been taken to Ochnser LSU Health in Shreveport, where he’s listed in critical condition. Police...
Bossier Car Burglars Sought By Crime Stoppers
The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the subject pictured here. The subject (pictured) along with another black male (not pictured) were caught breaking into several vehicles outside the Northgate of Barksdale Air-force base. The Burglaries occurred around Winchester Dr. And Jefferson Place.
35+ SFD units respond to massive 2-alarm blaze at trucking company in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A billowing cloud of black smoke could be seen near I-49 in Shreveport Friday morning. On Friday, Oct. 14, about 10 minutes before 11 a.m., more than 30 units with the Shreveport Fire Department responded to a large fire in the area. Chief Clarence Reese with...
